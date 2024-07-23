My apologies again for being behind on Five Meme Friday as this is last week's issue. We crossed back into the US from Mexico last Monday through the Cross Border Express tunnel that connects the Tijuana airport to San Diego, picked up our car that had sat for six months while we were in Mexico and drove to FreedomFest in Las Vegas, four days at the conference, and have been driving cross country back to Memphis arriving two days ago. Still catching up!

FreedomFest is a conference + "Trade Show for Liberty" that brings together 2,000+ attendees and dozens of liberty oriented exhibitors. We launched our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE project at FreedomFest 2023. The attendees are AMAZING! High vibe crowd! IMHO, the content could be a little better... Unfortunately there is very little REAL Freedom at FreedomFest... The event is run by an "Ex" CIA guy named Mark Skousen and most of program seemed to be focused around "voting harder" in obviously rigged elections with unauditable black box voting machines and mail in ballots.

There were no voluntaryist voices among the Keynote speakers (There were a couple among panelist and in the smaller breakout sessions). The main keynotes were politicians and wannabe politicians like RFK Jr. who don't have a shot in hell in rigged elections. In fact, I almost threw up in my mouth when one of the keynote speakers, Harvard professor Steven Pinker, insinuated that people that didn't trust the organized crime government's tobacco science produced by regulatory captured agencies around "vaccines" were idiots. The religion and mind control of indoctrinated Statism was palpable with many obviously trapped in the hand-me-down ideas and mythology of the mandatory government school system and Hollywood. On Friday night while the Statists were debating which potential ruler they liked the most, The Art of Liberty Foundation organized a dinner of voluntaryists. Larken Rose, John and Rebecca Bush, Scott Armstrong, Bobby Stratosphere and some other amazing folks came out and everyone had a blast!

Finally, not to toot my own horn, but our main story of this issue is an article that I wrote about Trump's selection of JD Vance as Vice President. In the same way that William Cooper was able to predict 9-11 after watching the organized crime media "creating the legend" around Osama Bin Ladin, I have been watching and reporting on the same intelligence agency "legend creation" around JD Vance. His Senate campaign was funded by CIA contractor Peter Thiel, he allegedly wrote a New York Times bestseller that was made into a feature-length film right before his Senate campaign by Netflix, and he was made a CNN commentator. He was the only politician that appears in three separate "One-Pagers" in "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! where I used him as the textbook example of an intelligence agency "Created Legend," CIA-installed politician, and CIA "mockingbird media" commentator for his roll at CNN. Now a guy that 75% of the country has never heard of is the front runner for the Vice President of the United States and will be installed as the President in 2028. Remember where you heard it first! Beep Beep!

In Liberty,

“Top Story of the Week

Fact Check: https://artofliberty.org/fact-check/jd-vance/

Donald Trump has announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his selection for running mate for Vice President of the United States. The Art of Liberty Foundation has been tracking JD Vance for years as a “Created Legend” and an apparent CIA-connected and installed politician where his candidacy for the US Senate was financed by CIA contractor and Bilderberg Steering Committee member Peter Thiel (Palantir) to the tune of $10M, while his VC fund, Narya Capital, has been funded by CIA contractors Peter Thiel (Palantir), Jeff Bezos (Amazon Web Services inked its first $600M contract with the CIA is 2013 and now has the Commercial Cloud Enterprise C2E contract worth potentially “tens of billions” from the CIA AND a $10 billion contract from the NSA), and Eric Schmidt (CIA Google) in addition to David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group, Michael Milken, Howard Schultz (Starbucks) and members of the Koch, Pritzker and Walton families.

Videos of the Week

by Aussie17

Censored Audio Emerges

The recent coverage by 7News on the experimental mRNA gene vaccines serves as a glaring example of media manipulation aimed at obscuring the truth from the Australian public. This deliberate distortion undermines the legitimate concerns of many Australians who have experienced adverse effects from these vaccines and seeks to suppress the growing awareness among the populace.

Free State Project Corner is a recurring column in Five Meme Friday where we cover the progress of the Free State Project in New Hampshire. The Free State Project is a mass migration of libertarians, voluntaryists and anarcho-capitalists to a single state, New Hampshire, with the intent to roll back “government,” maximize individual liberty and engineer a peaceful and orderly secession for the organized crime federal “government” in Washington DC.

by Gene Epstein

Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein and Chicago school economist David Friedman debate the resolution, "The Austrian economics of Mises and Rothbard contains economic intuitions that are important, correct, and missing from Chicago School economics"



"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Frank Lee at The Mises Institute

Many people who know anything about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE, or ATF for short) will know they started off as a “harmless” tax collecting agency that eventually turned into a law enforcement agency in its own right. In other words, they evolved from a bunch of glorified robbers with mechanical calculators and spreadsheets into a gang of violent thugs with guns and badges. This transformation became obvious to the world in the famous Ruby Ridge (1992) and Waco (1993) incidents, both having had heavy ATF involvement and with the latter event culminating in an open massacre of the Branch Davidians that included women and children.

by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In 2007, Orlando residents were furious to discover that an FBI informant had organized a neo-Nazi rally through one of the city’s mostly black neighborhoods a year earlier.

“To come into a predominantly black community, which could have resulted in great harm to the black community? I would hate to be part of a game,” Orlando City Councilwoman Daisy Lynum said at the time, calling for a “full-scale investigation” into the matter.

However, an FBI agent testified that his informant participated in the event, but didn’t organize it. The city’s uproar passed without a public investigation, full-scale or otherwise—until now.

"Daily News of The Week

By Tyle Durden

Phoenix Police bodycam footage, published online by AZCentral, captures the moment when an officer pulls over a Waymo autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUV that had recklessly veered into oncoming traffic on a busy Phoenix street.

AZCentral said the incident occurred on June 19. Phoenix police pulled over the driverless taxi with no occupants inside for driving in an oncoming traffic lane near Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road.

Just after 11 am on June 19, a Phoenix police officer initiated a traffic stop on the Waymo, according to police dispatch records. The vehicle drove into oncoming traffic, ran a red light and "FREAKED OUT," said the dispatch records, which are typed in all capital letters. -AZCentral

Waymo blamed the incident on "inconsistent construction signage" that forced the SUV into an oncoming lane of traffic. It added that the vehicle was "blocked from navigating back into the correct lane" for around 30 seconds.

by charleshughsmith

Is It possible to live well on $30,000 a year in America? Let's start with the raw numbers. I am starting with a couple, not an individual, so we're talking about two people living well on $30,000 earnings a year.

Why $30,000 a year? Several reasons. One, it's a full-time wage at $15/hour, a rate that is (or will be) minimum wage in some states and two, it's about half of the median annual earnings of full-time workers in the US. In other words, it's within reach of most workers with a few years of experience.

$30K a year is $2,500 a month. Average Social Security/Medicare and income tax withholding is around 22%, or $550 a month, leaving the wage earner $1,950 net income. Self-employed people have to pay the employers' share of Social Security/Medicare on top of the employees' half--an additional 7.65%, a total of 15.3%. (Yes, that's a big chunk. You get used to it. Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's.) That pushes their withholding closer to 30%, leaving around $1,750 to $1,800 a month income net of withholding.

By Marcus Lu

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Each year, the U.S. sends billions in foreign aid to promote global stability, national security, and its own economic interests.

To see where this money flows, we visualized the top 10 countries receiving U.S. foreign aid in fiscal year 2022 (FY2022). These numbers represent total disbursements, which are the actual amounts paid in cash or cash equivalents by federal agencies.

All figures were sourced from https://www.foreignassistance.gov ,as of May 2024. At the time of writing, full reporting for FY2023 is not yet available.

All of the numbers we used to create this graphic are listed in the table below. Note that the U.S. fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 of the previous calendar year and ends on Sept. 30.

by Aussie17

by Tim Truth

The body's ability to detoxify and defend itself against harmful substances is truly amazing. This article details two of the most amazing biological phenomenon related to detoxification I found while researching depopulation via mass poisoning operations. It revealed to me more than just a huge blindspot in the advice of the many quacks who never mention side effects or drug interactions, but also what appears to be a purposeful attack on our bodies’ key detox pathways for the purpose of increasing the toxicity of other poisons. In other words, drugs that shut down detox pathways are being pushed at large, and then other poisons that exploit the inhibited detox abilities are promoted that when combined complete the binary weapon.

Among the vital molecules and enzymes involved in the amazing human body detox process, two proteins stand out for their key roles: P-glycoprotein (Pgp) and Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4). These proteins are indispensable in protecting the human body from harmful toxins and poisons. They are both endogenous which means that they are naturally produced by our bodies (so there’s no money for supplement hawks to be made here)

Etienne Note: Population control and "long acting contraceptive products" are eugenics. Find out more about Bill Gates and eugenics in Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at

and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at

by Meryl Nass

“To assess the feasibility of exposure-based paradigm for the development of long-acting [permanent?—Nass] contraceptive products.” You don’t title a million dollar grant with a word salad unless you are trying to conceal its meaning.

I had thought until now that all the bribes to FDA, CDC and NIH went to the FDA (and other) Foundations, but it seems the FDA found a way to take in the bribes directly, without any intermediaries who might interfere with how the monies are to be used…

by Leo Hohmann

World Economic Forum founder and director Klaus Schwab, speaking at the WEF's recently concluded summer meeting in China, has informed his elitist followers that ushering in the globalist agenda will require humanity to be "forced" into a “collaboration” with the unelected organization. And the time for forced collaboration has now arrived.

Schwab made the declaration during his opening remarks at the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the "Summer Davos," in Dalian, China.

He praised China for its economic policies, which are seen by the globalists as the model of top-down centralized planning in a high-tech surveillance state run through smart cities, smart EVs, smart homes, smart appliances, smart meters, and AI, digital IDs and CBDCs, all of which hold one thing in common -- they come with on-off switches not under the control of the end user, which is we the people. In their ideal world, we live as slaves at the privilege of our masters. We get out of line, they can cut off our electric power, our electric car, our electronic digital money, everything.

by Emily Brown

It's a question that people have fought over for years: what's the best diet for your health?

The most basic answer is probably a mix of everything within moderation, but two identical twins had a rare opportunity to try and find the superior diet once and for all.

The twins had the rare opportunity to compare diets. (Instagram/@theturnertwiins)

Since explorers Hugo and Ross Turner share the same genetic material, they decided to try two different diets to see what kind of differences it made to their bodies.

In a 12-week study conducted with Kings College London, Hugo took on a vegan diet while Ross stuck to a diet that included meat, dairy and fish.

The pair both ate the same amount of calories each day and took part in the same workout routine to make sure it was only their diets that were having an impact.

by NY Post and ABC

A mob of looters ransacked an Oakland gas station convenience store and caused and estimated $100,000 in damage. The frustrated store manager claimed police took nine hours to respond to his plea for help. The invasion happened after an illegal car sideshow at 4:30 am — the mob was reportedly upset they weren’t allowed inside the store as the business was only offering window service, a normal practice for the 24/7 shop during the overnight hours. The store owner said that crime was a daily occurrence.

A mob of looters ransacked an Oakland gas station convenience store and caused thousands of dollars in damage as the frustrated store manager claimed police took nine hours to respond to his plea for help.

The horde, who had just attended a nearby car sideshow, broke into the 76 Station near the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to ABC 7 News Bay Area.

What passes for central banking today is really a perverse form of Wall Street-pleasing monetary manipulation. It employs the vocabulary of central banking, but in practice it fundamentally undermines main street prosperity, even as it showers the 1% (the top wealthiest people) with unspeakable financial windfalls.

Stated differently, virtually everything the Fed does for the alleged benefit of the American economy is both unnecessary and a ruse. The Fed has actually become a captive of the Wall Street traders, gamblers and high rollers, and functions mainly at their behest.

The proof of this proposition starts with the startling historical fact that the post-war US economy did just fine without any interest rate targeting, heavy-duty bond-buying or general macroeconomic management help from the Fed at all. For all practical purposes today’s omnipresent Fed domination of the financial and economic system was non-existent at that point in time.

By InfoWars

A research letter documented the abnormally high infant mortality rate in the US, when compared to other wealthy countries, that accounts for half of the nearly 20,000 deaths among youths ages 0 to 19. The letter stated, “Recent years have seen an increase in youth mortality due to homicide, suicide, and drug overdoses and in all-cause mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A research letter published Monday detailed the abnormally high infant mortality rate in the U.S. which has been increasing since Covid.

“The literature documents a long-standing health disadvantage in the US relative to other high-income countries,1,2 with excess deaths due in part to disproportionately high mortality rates. Few studies3 have quantified the number of excess deaths that have occurred among US infants, children, and adolescents, and none based on mortality data from recent years,” the research letter said. “Recent years have seen an increase in youth mortality due to homicide, suicide, and drug overdoses and in all-cause mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. This cross-sectional study compared US mortality rates among youths aged 0 to 19 years with those of 16 comparison countries, calculated excess deaths for 1999 to 2019, and examined temporal trends through 2021.”

July 8, 2024: So much for cracking down on illegal immigration from China. Yesterday, one week after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release announcing the US government’s “crack down” on the immigration of undocumented Chinese nationals into America, the South China Morning Post debuted a film promoting the reasons why Chinese nationals should leave China; and how to exit China and get through the South American illegal smuggling routes to the United States.

by Karen Kingston

The Chinese propaganda film educates current Chinese residents;

about what international flights and human smuggling ground routes to take throughout South America in order to illegally enter the United States,

on the top two US cities to go to find work and a community of Chinese nationals (in case you don’t speak English),

By Daniela Gonzalez

This is not just the title of a popular song. It is a metaphor that implies what we are watching on the horizon towards those dark clouds coming up. If you want to know what really happened to Venezuela, read on.

For many of you who do not know the history of this part of the Americas, the actual looting and crisis we live in Venezuela is rooted in Cuban rule. There are other factors to blame, but the major force sustaining the repressive apparatus is the spying structure on our Armed Forces. Our military has paid a high price when they tried to exert their right to rebellion. Names like Caguaripano Scott and Cap. Rafael Acosta Arevalo (tortured to death with the most medieval beatings and methods) are quite uncomfortable for the troupe of sadistic torturers, now trying to make themselves look to the international media like innocent, law-abiding men.

By Jeff Desjardins

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

The world’s economic powerhouses, like the U.S. or China, hold the majority of millionaires in absolute terms. But which countries are growing their millionaire populations at the fastest rate?

This chart shows the growth of millionaire populations by country between 2013 and 2023, using data from New World Wealth, as detailed in the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024.

Specifically, the report tracks high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who possess liquid investable wealth of $1 million USD or more. The figures are rounded to the nearest hundred and represent residents of each country as of December 2023.

By Meryl Nass

By Luis Cornelio

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Taxpayers are footing a hefty bill for New York City’s hotel industry, which has received over $1 billion to house illegal aliens in former luxury hotels, reported the New York Post on Saturday.

A staggering $1.98 billion in tax dollars has been allocated toward housing, including hotels across the city’s five boroughs. The total expenditure on services for illegal aliens has reached $4.88 billion.

Currently, the city is using 193 shelters for illegal aliens. Out of that total, 153 are hotels, motels or inns, according to internal documents from the Office of Management and Budget.

This immense cost is a direct result of President Joe Biden’s open border policies, whistleblowers have revealed.

House Republicans accuse the Biden administration of exploiting a parole system that effectively allows illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. for extended periods.

By Chris Menahan

From Haaretz, "IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7 to Prevent Hamas Taking Soldiers Captive" (Archive):

... [T]he message conveyed at 11:22 A.M. across the Gaza Division network was understood by everyone. "Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza" was the order.



At this point, the IDF was not aware of the extent of kidnapping along the Gaza border, but it did know that many people were involved. Thus, it was entirely clear what that message meant, and what the fate of some of the kidnapped people would be.



This was not the first order given by the division with the intent of foiling kidnapping even at the expense of the lives of the kidnapped, a procedure known in the army as the "Hannibal procedure."



Documents obtained by Haaretz, as well as testimonies of soldiers, mid-level and senior IDF officers, reveal a host of orders and procedures laid down by the Gaza Division, Southern Command and the IDF General Staff up to the afternoon hours of that day, showing how widespread this procedure was, from the first hours following the attack and at various points along the border.



Haaretz does not know whether or how many civilians and soldiers were hit due to these procedures, but the cumulative data indicates that many of the kidnapped people were at risk, exposed to Israeli gunfire, even if they were not the target.



At 6:43 A.M., at which time rocket barrages were launched at Israel and thousands of Hamas operatives were attacking army strongholds and the division's observation and communications capabilities, the division's commander Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld declared that "the Philistines have invaded."



This is the procedure when an enemy invades Israeli territory, upon which a division commander can assume extraordinary authority, including the employment of heavy fire inside Israeli territory, in order to block an enemy raid.



A very senior IDF source confirmed to Haaretz that the Hannibal procedure was employed on October 7, adding that this was not used by the divisional commander. Who did give the order? This, said the source, will perhaps be established by post-war investigations.

By Sky News, UK Sun, InfoWars, Politico and CNN

Despite polls that showed conservative Marine Le Pen was set for victory the snap election called by President Macron, who is unpopular, there was a shock result as the communist far-let party received the largest number of votes in the national election. Many French citizens support Le Pen because she is against mass immigration. Le Pen is facing up to 10 years in prison and a ban on standing for elected office if she is found guilty following an embezzlement trial which opens in Paris in September. A new investigation has been launched against her. Communists swarmed the streets to celebrate their upset victory and taunt the populist right, and attacked police. Paris is hosting the Olympics in three weeks.

Summary by JW Williams

President Macron called for a snap election in June after right wing populist Marine Le Pen’s party, the National Rally (RN), gained double the number of seats as Macron’s party in the European Parliament elections. France’s next national election was set for 2027, but it was likely that parliament would have held a vote of confidence against Macron before that date and he could have been pushed out involuntarily.

by Jacob G. Hornberger

Part 1 —- Part 2 —- Part 3

If one googles the name “Ian Freeman” and “bitcoin,” the result will be hundreds of articles describing Freeman as a “fraudster.” That’s because immediately after Freeman’s sentencing in a criminal case in a U.S. District Court in New Hampshire on October 2, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire sent out a press release in which Freeman was labeled a “fraudster.”

There is one big problem, however, with that description: Freeman was never convicted of fraud, and the U.S. Attorney’s office knew that when it sent out that press release on the day of his sentencing.

That’s not to say, however, that there wasn’t any evidence of fraud in Freeman’s trial. There was, but it was fraud committed by the U.S. government official whose testimony the U.S. Attorney used to secure a conviction of Freeman on a bogus charge of “money laundering.” Although the jury found Freeman guilty of money laundering based on the sworn testimony of that agent, the federal judge presiding over the trial, Judge Joseph Laplante, as we see later in this article, threw out that finding of guilt and acquitted Freeman of the money-laundering charge.

By Brian Wang

Three months ago, Nextbigfuture covered Exodus Propulsion’s claim of a huge space propulsion breakthrough. They claim they can produce over 1G of thrust for a lightweight device. IF this claim is true then they could make spaceships that could go to Mars in 5 days and reach near light lightspeed in a year. They would need to constantly produce thrust in space with an array of lightweight devices.

Exodus Technology has new videos of the device rotating a lab device with visible and controlled motion on their website.

Dr. Charles Buhler and Exodus Technologies claims that systems with electrostatic pressure differences or electrostatic divergent fields gives systems with a center of mass with non-zero force component (aka generate movement). Buhler is NASA’s subject matter expert on electrostatics. They want to move to demo the system in orbit. These kinds of claims are controversial but the work seems to be thorough. It will only cost about $500k to $1M to create a rideshare mission into orbit to test the system. The mass of an early orbital system would greatly exceed the active materials of the propulsion, which would reduce performance. High performance space propulsion would need to increase the active materials as a percentage of the mass of the craft. Nextbigfuture covered that they were getting millinewtons of force but they reduced the weight of the device to the point where the ground based test could cancel out the mass. In effect producing an counter to gravity effect.

By PragerU

Reported Freedomsphoenix Readerfour

Have you heard of NewsGuard? Its mission is to "counter misinformation on behalf of readers, brands, and democracies." In other words, it "guards" the news by telling you what you can and cannot trust. Of course, this begs the question: can you trust NewGuard?

by Jake Fogleman

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee voted 84-to-18 on Monday to adopt the new 2024 platform language after skipping the process entirely in 2020. The finalized document leans into former President Donald Trump’s “America First” outlook and parrots many of his stances on issues ranging from immigration to trade. However, it also minimized the party’s emphasis on gun policy compared to its previous platform.

The entire platform discusses gun rights just once, in a preamble statement about the party’s dedication to defending “our fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms.” The final product omits any discussion of tangible gun policy ideas.

The Republican Party platform’s downplaying of Second Amendment issues comes as the gun-rights movement finds itself in a precarious position politically. As guns have become increasingly polarized along party lines, gun-rights supporters have found themselves reliant on Republicans for political support. President Joe Biden has made gun control a fixture of his tenure in office and is already campaigning on even more sweeping proposals, including a ban on sales of the popular AR-15, in a potential second term. At the same time, while the GOP’s current standard-bearer has continued to seek the support of the National Rifle Association and make promises in speeches to the group, he has been fickle on gun policy at times. His felony convictions also mean he can no longer legally own or possess firearms.

by Aaron Siri

Wow. After decades of Dr. Stanley Plotkin and his vaccinologist disciples insisting vaccines are the most well studied products on the planet, they just penned an article admitting precisely the opposite.

They just admitted vaccines are not properly studied—neither pre-licensure nor post-licensure. They admitted, for example, “prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations” and that “there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.”

That is an incredible reversal. But let me provide context so nobody is fooled at what they are clearly up to:

For decades, the medical community insisted vaccines are the most thoroughly studied product ever; for example, Dr. Paul Offit said, "I think we should be proud of vaccines as arguably the safest, best tested things we put in our body.”

By Meryl Nass

https://apnews.com/article/denmark-cow-tax-greenhouse-gases-9a570518639e0a1990806fd1a05ac11a

“We have succeeded in landing a compromise on a CO2 tax, which lays the groundwork for a restructured food industry -– also on the other side of 2030,” the head of The Danish Society for Nature Conservation, Maria Reumert Gjerding said after the talks in which they took part.

Farmers will pay on average $115 per cow yearly, starting in 2030, increasing to about $280 per cow yearly by 2035.

Denmark has about 1.5 million cows. What will this tax do Denmark's cattle industry and to the cost of meat and dairy products?

Given the huge cost of taxes to be levied, Denmark’s farmers won’t be able to compete with other producers of meat and dairy so they will have to shut down. Then other nations will impose similar taxes, gradually shutting down more and more farms. The ones left will be able to raise their prices so high we can’t afford to buy the little meat and dairy left.

By Tyler Durden

In a globalized world, setting corporate tax rates has often been described as a race to the bottom. By having a lower rate than other nations, a country can hope to attract more businesses (or at the very least, their headquarters). This allows them a windfall of tax revenue that other jurisdictions then miss out on.

For some, the race to the bottom has in fact found the ground: at zero.

In the following graphic, Visual Capialist's Pallavi Rao maps the very short list of places with zero corporate taxes.

Data for this map and article is primarily sourced from Trading Economics and PwC Tax Summaries, accessed June, 2024.

Small island nations in the Caribbean, Pacific, and the British Isles make up the majority of countries and territories with no corporate tax requirement.

Many of them also don’t have income tax or capital gains taxes either.

by Kirsten Dirksen

Waco, Texas: 1200 members of the Homestead Heritage community have spent the past 5 decades working the land for their food, energy, water and livelihoods, both for their own health as well as that of the land. On about 500 acres of community-owned land, about 350 families are planting crops like wheat that they then grind for flour in their water-powered grist mill and then bake into bread that they sell at their restaurant. They have dozens of hand looms for weaving their own clothing (jackets included). There’s a blacksmith, leather workers, basket weavers, and furniture makers.

The members of this agrarian- and craft-based intentional Christian community aim to be as self-sufficient as possible in as many ways as possible. They are fully prepared in the event an economic collapse and systemic failure.

By Aussie17

An explosive hearing unfolded at the Philippines' House of Representatives, focusing on the concerning increase of over 290,000 excess deaths. As people start to connect the dots to the roll-out of experimental vaccines, heated discussions ensued, revealing shocking testimonies and data.

Attorney Tanya Lat voiced the frustrations of many Filipinos: "There are Filipino people who are sick and tired of how the DOH has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60, 70-year-old people." Her words resonated in the chamber, painting a grim picture of a Department of Health (DOH) that seems indifferent to the suffering caused by the vaccines. "We look into their eyes, there does not seem to be any sympathy for the people who have died, for the people who are now physically disabled because of these vaccines," she added.

