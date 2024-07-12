By Aussie17

An explosive hearing unfolded at the Philippines' House of Representatives, focusing on the concerning increase of over 290,000 excess deaths. As people start to connect the dots to the roll-out of experimental vaccines, heated discussions ensued, revealing shocking testimonies and data.

Attorney Tanya Lat voiced the frustrations of many Filipinos: "There are Filipino people who are sick and tired of how the DOH has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60, 70-year-old people." Her words resonated in the chamber, painting a grim picture of a Department of Health (DOH) that seems indifferent to the suffering caused by the vaccines. "We look into their eyes, there does not seem to be any sympathy for the people who have died, for the people who are now physically disabled because of these vaccines," she added.

The tension continued as analyst Sally Clark presented alarming statistics: "This is our birth data. And it shows that we have had a loss of babies every single year since the pandemic has started. So 2019 was our last normal birth year. And the last line at the bottom is 2023."

As she dissected the data, it became clear that there was a notable and troubling pattern: birth rates are dropping significantly. This data shares similar patterns to those of highly vaccinated countries like Singapore, where they saw a surge in stillbirths and perinatal deaths.

Regarding the number of deaths, Sally explained, "The very big spike is the deaths in 2021, which started in March of 2021, immediately consecutive with the start of the vaccine rollout." Clark emphasized the significant increase in deaths during July and August 2021, which coincided with the Janssen vaccine rollout. "In 2021, when vaccination rolled out, the deaths went up in all age groups that were vaccinated."

House Chairman Dan Fernandez amplified the urgency of the situation, stating, "And that's the reason why the chair believes that there is really a correlation between these two." His statement underscored a sentiment growing among representatives that the excess deaths were not coincidental but linked to the vaccination efforts.

Congressman Zia Alonto Adiong, added a critical point about the pharmaceutical companies' legal protections: "There's really an agreement that indicates that they cannot be sued. So I mean, that's something that we should worry about." He questioned the logic behind such agreements if the vaccines were indeed as safe as claimed. "Why would a pharmaceutical company insist on not being sued if there will be injuries or fatalities that may come after as a result of that?"

“ We've been a part of that mistake”

The hearing reached a pivotal moment when House Chairman Dan Fernandez acknowledged past legislative errors: "We've been a part of that mistake because we approved the law that mandate the pharmaceutical to be responsible. And now we learn from that mistake." His words echoed a commitment to rectify legislative oversights, signaling a path forward. "Moving forward, we will correct the mistakes," he assured.

As the hearing concluded, the testimonies and data left a lasting impact, urging the House to further investigate the correlation between the vaccine roll-out and the surge in excess deaths. The need for accountability and transparency was evident, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of these "experimental vaccines." The House's commitment to uncover the truth promises to be a crucial step in addressing the many concerns of the Filipino people.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.