By InfoWars

A research letter documented the abnormally high infant mortality rate in the US, when compared to other wealthy countries, that accounts for half of the nearly 20,000 deaths among youths ages 0 to 19. The letter stated, “Recent years have seen an increase in youth mortality due to homicide, suicide, and drug overdoses and in all-cause mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A research letter published Monday detailed the abnormally high infant mortality rate in the U.S. which has been increasing since Covid.

“The literature documents a long-standing health disadvantage in the US relative to other high-income countries,1,2 with excess deaths due in part to disproportionately high mortality rates. Few studies3 have quantified the number of excess deaths that have occurred among US infants, children, and adolescents, and none based on mortality data from recent years,” the research letter said. “Recent years have seen an increase in youth mortality due to homicide, suicide, and drug overdoses and in all-cause mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. This cross-sectional study compared US mortality rates among youths aged 0 to 19 years with those of 16 comparison countries, calculated excess deaths for 1999 to 2019, and examined temporal trends through 2021.”

Although one must pay for full access to the letter, an article by Brenda Baletti in The Defender quoted the full version as saying:

“Each year, nearly 20,000 deaths among youths ages 0 to 19 years would not have occurred had US youths experienced the median mortality rates of 16 comparison countries,” the authors wrote. “More than half of these deaths involved infants, reflecting disproportionately high US infant mortality rates.”

Notably, Monday’s research letter is only the latest in a long series of work chronicling this above-average mortality rate.

A study from 2023 detailed how the U.S. had a higher mortality rate during Covid than European countries did and interestingly, the death increased substantially at the end of the first year of Covid vaccination, although the researchers insinuated that this was due to a decrease in vaccination rather than the vaccinations themselves.

“Applying population-weighted average mortality rates of the five largest West European countries to the US population reveals that this mortality gap increased the number of US deaths by 34.8% in 2021, causing 892,491 “excess deaths” that year,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section. “Controlling for population size, the annual number of excess deaths has nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021 (+84.9%). Diverging trends in Covid-19 mortality contributed to this increase in excess deaths, especially towards the end of 2021 as US vaccination rates plateaued at lower levels than in European countries.”

The study also discussed how this excess mortality was greatest among America’s youth.

“Excess mortality is particularly high between ages 15 and 64. In 2021, nearly half of all US deaths in this age range are excess deaths (48.0%),” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

In 2023 the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that the U.S. infant mortality rate increased for the first time in 20 years.

“A new Vital Statistics Rapid Release report from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that the provisional infant mortality rate for the United States in 2022 rose 3% from 2021, the first year-to-year increase in the rate since 2001 to 2002. From 2002 to 2021 the infant mortality rate declined 22%,” the CDC said.

The CDC report outlined the findings from a more detailed research article they published which included a number of graphs depicting this increase.

A study published in 2012 detailed how the more vaccines an infant received, the greater their death rate was.

“Our findings show a positive correlation between the number of vaccine doses administered and the percentage of hospitalizations and deaths,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

A 2017 study demonstrated a similar phenomenon, where vaccinated children were more likely to have adverse health outcomes such as neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD), albeit while also not attaining diagnosis for ‘vaccinatable’ diseases.

“The vaccinated were less likely than the unvaccinated to have been diagnosed with chickenpox and pertussis, but more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia, otitis media, allergies and NDD,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section. “…vaccinated homeschool children were found to have a higher rate of allergies and NDD than unvaccinated homeschool children. While vaccination remained significantly associated with NDD after controlling for other factors, preterm birth coupled with vaccination was associated with an apparent synergistic increase in the odds of NDD.”

A graphical presentation compiled by Dr. Raymond Obomsawin in 2009 demonstrated how diseases were decreasing before introductions of vaccines for said diseases.

