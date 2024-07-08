Etienne Note: Population control and "long acting contraceptive products" are eugenics. Find out more about Bill Gates and eugenics in Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at

https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties

by Meryl Nass

“To assess the feasibility of exposure-based paradigm for the development of long-acting [permanent?—Nass] contraceptive products.” You don’t title a million dollar grant with a word salad unless you are trying to conceal its meaning.

I had thought until now that all the bribes to FDA, CDC and NIH went to the FDA (and other) Foundations, but it seems the FDA found a way to take in the bribes directly, without any intermediaries who might interfere with how the monies are to be used…

Fits with what we learned about how FDA advises its revolving door employees that they can still influence FDA after they have taken their payoff jobs.

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2486

BTW, below is an incredible resource for looking at all the organizations funded by BMGF—there are so many interlocking relationships. It seems most of all of the grantees who get a lot of money also donate to the WHO, for example, and some donate back to each other. An incestuous mix.

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/aukema/viz/BMGF_16781899135930/BMGFDashboardJAN-2024

