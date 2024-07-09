July 8, 2024: So much for cracking down on illegal immigration from China. Yesterday, one week after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release announcing the US government’s “crack down” on the immigration of undocumented Chinese nationals into America, the South China Morning Post debuted a film promoting the reasons why Chinese nationals should leave China; and how to exit China and get through the South American illegal smuggling routes to the United States.

by Karen Kingston

The Chinese propaganda film educates current Chinese residents;

about what international flights and human smuggling ground routes to take throughout South America in order to illegally enter the United States,

on the top two US cities to go to find work and a community of Chinese nationals (in case you don’t speak English),

on what illegal immigrants need to tell US immigration officers in order to stay in the US (per the expert advice of a US immigration attorney featured in the film),

and how future Chinese generations will benefit from their sacrifice, illegal entry, and establishment of Chinese communities in the US.

WARNING: This Article is Filled with Spoiler Alerts

The 14-minute documentary, US-Bound with Risks and Dreams. THE “BORDER CROSSERS” FROM CHINA, begins with the testimony of a single-male adult, Shen Jiahui, who arrived in the US in September of 2023, “America is what I have always imagined. Back in China, I felt like the environment around me was just hindering me. I would have had no future, if it wasn’t for the illegal route.”

The Film Encourages China’s Residents to Use Social Media to Find More Information About the Illegal Route to the United States

Shen explains how he spent 6 months preparing and researching online about the illegal human smuggling route from China to the United States. Shen explains that he took the most popular route, from Turkey to Ecuador, and then traveled through several other South American countries (including Panama) before arriving in Mexico and then America.

The producers claim that Chinese nationals are the fastest-growing group entering the U.S. from Mexico since late 2022, and that the US has arrested 50,000 Chinese nationals at the Southern border since May of 2024.

NOTE: These are not arrests, but “rather catch and release.”

South China Morning Post alleges that the US “falsely accuses” the Chinese government that they will not accept Chinese nationals back to China.

The Chinese propagandists’ “evidence” that the US is lying, is a single chartered ICE flight of 116 Chinese nationals sent back to China at the end of June.

Helpful Tips on How to Stay in American from US Immigration Lawyer

Throughout the short film, the director breaks to Felipe Alexandre, and immigration lawyer who gives “helpful tips” on how to answer border patrol and homeland security questions on how to seek asylum in China.

