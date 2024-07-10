By Sky News, UK Sun, InfoWars, Politico and CNN

Despite polls that showed conservative Marine Le Pen was set for victory the snap election called by President Macron, who is unpopular, there was a shock result as the communist far-let party received the largest number of votes in the national election. Many French citizens support Le Pen because she is against mass immigration. Le Pen is facing up to 10 years in prison and a ban on standing for elected office if she is found guilty following an embezzlement trial which opens in Paris in September. A new investigation has been launched against her. Communists swarmed the streets to celebrate their upset victory and taunt the populist right, and attacked police. Paris is hosting the Olympics in three weeks.

Summary by JW Williams

President Macron called for a snap election in June after right wing populist Marine Le Pen’s party, the National Rally (RN), gained double the number of seats as Macron’s party in the European Parliament elections. France’s next national election was set for 2027, but it was likely that parliament would have held a vote of confidence against Macron before that date and he could have been pushed out involuntarily.

Right wing leader Marine Le Pen is against mass immigration and threatened to deport foreigners who push “totalitarian ideology” in France, and she pledged to block deploying French troops to Ukraine. Mass immigration and war are crucial to globalists’ Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 plans.

France’s National Assembly has 577 seats, one for each of its electoral districts. For an absolute majority a party needs 289. In the outgoing government, Macron’s alliance had only 250 seats, and so needed support from other parties to pass laws. In a shocking twist, the snap election resulted in 182 seats for the communist New Popular Front, 168 for Macron’s “Together” party, and Le Pen’s National Rally party came in third with 143.

Though the far right now has a much larger group in parliament, their hopes of being able to form a government were dashed.

A huge win for the far-right was predicted by polls prior to the election. Conservative Jordan Bardella, 28, claimed that Le Pen’s party had been deprived of victory by an “unnatural alliance” between Macron’s camp and the left. He added, “These agreements have thrown France into the arms of the ­extreme left.”

Violent riots exploded across France this past week as left-leaning protestors took to the pavements to rage against an expected right-wing gain. Then Communists swarmed the streets to celebrate their upset victory and taunt the populist right, and attacked police.

The Monument to the Republic was vandalized in the riots.

Le Pen’s 96-year old father built the party that Marine has reconstructed, but it is still accused of anti-Semitism. Douglas Murray says there is more anti-Semitism and racism from the left than from the far-right.

Paris is a haven for destructive leftists. Paris prosecutors have launched an investigation over “suspicions of illicit financing” into Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election. Critics in America have drawn parallels to leftists initiating lawfare and information warfare against Trump.

In a separate case scheduled for September, Le Pen is also set to go on trial along with 24 other people over alleged misuse of EU funds, after a seven-year investigation into allegations that the National Rally used public funds, which were meant for EU parliamentary assistants, to pay party staff. Le Pen is already facing up to 10 years in prison and a ban on standing for elected office if she is found guilty following an embezzlement trial which opens in Paris in September.

