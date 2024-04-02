Dear Subscribers,

We are featuring a video below showing what looks like the ship MV Dali being steered into an intentional strike on one of the Key Bridge's two load-bearing anchor pylons.

I would like to crowd-source an investigation into this. I am looking for the best boil-downs and analysis of the suspicious attributes of this "accident" (no dropping of the anchor, Black Box missing two key minutes of data, etc. I am also looking for evidence that this is a continuation of a pattern of policies (unchecked immigration, debasement of currency, the economic warfare of lockdowns, bioweapon of vaccines pushed on troops, key weapons and ammo transferred to Ukraine and Israel, etc.) AND other suspicious accidents (fires/explosions at food production plants, DEW fires, etc.) that seem to inflicting the death of a thousand cuts on the last armed population with a history of liberty left on the planet just as the information revolution begins to widely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" and theft of TRILLIONS.

Send anything relevant to: Evidence@ArtOfLiberty.org

Videos of the Week

A new documentary is making the rounds that decisively exposes the scam of man-made climate change. It is a very important film, not only because it completely decimates the idea that we are in a climate emergency but also because it exposes much of the rationale for why organized crime “governments” have been tricking their populations into thinking there is an existential threat that only the “government” can solve.

The film weighs in at a trim one hour and 19 minutes but is definitely punching above its weight by dropping dense facts from some of the world’s most prestigious scientists and climate experts in a beautiful and engaging cinematic package.

The Art of Liberty Foundation is adding this film to our uncensorable credit card-sized flash drive of Liberty resources: The Liberator, along with other evidence that “Climate Change” has been a scam from the beginning. Most notable, we are including info on the “Climategate” scandal of November 2009, when a hacker released 160MBs of e-mails and files from the Climatic Research Unit of the University of East Anglia, which was producing much of the data being used to justify the United Nation’s climate agenda.

for Our Complete Review and Refresher on #Climategate where climate scientists at the Climatic Research Unit of the University of East Anglia were caught "Hiding the Decline" by using a "trick"

Stories of the Week

Does this look like an accident to you?

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com

Rescue workers in Baltimore are working furiously in an attempt to save the lives of dozens of people who were plunged into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a container ship.

Initial reports indicate that at least a dozen cars hit the 47 degree water in addition to a 20 or so construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time. The workers were pouring concrete on to the bridge at the time of crash.

At the first press conference around 6:30 am, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace could only confirm that two people were pulled from the water. One was unhurt, the other had to be rushed to a local hospital with 'serious injuries.'

Wallace said that workers are looking for 'upwards of seven' people but that the number of missing could change as the collapse is a 'very large incident.' The chief called the efforts a 'search and rescue' operation.

By Anthony Scott

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy announced the voyage data recorder known as the “black box’ was recovered from the DALI cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Homendy and NTSB investigator Marcel Muise held a press conference to reveal the data on the DALI’s black box, also known as the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR).

NTSB investigator Marcel Muise revealed there were about six hours of VDR on data and included a timeline of midnight to 6 am.

Before revealing the data on the VDR, Muise warned that the quality of the voice recording and radio data was hard to comprehend due to background noise.

by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times

At the request of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook officials developed a program called In-App Action Panel (IAAP) that they deployed in 2016 and which was in use through mid-2019, according to the documents, which include internal emails.

The program utilized cyberattacks to intercept information from Snapchat, YouTube, and Amazon. The program then decrypted the information.

“Facebook’s IAAP Program used nation-state-level hacking technology developed by the company’s Onavo team, in which Facebook paid contractors (including teens) to designate Facebook a trusted ‘root’ certificate authority on their mobile devices, then generated fake digital certificates to redirect secure Snapchat analytics traffic (and later, analytics from YouTube and Amazon) from Snapchat’s servers to Onavo’s; decrypted these analytics and used them for competitive gain, including to inform Facebook’s product strategy; reencrypted them; and sent them up to Snapchat’s servers as though it came straight from Snapchat’s app, with Facebook’s Social Advertising competitor none the wiser,” lawyers said in one of the documents.

Leaked Documents: AIPAC Israeli Lobby to Spend $100 Million on US Elections and May Draw US into War

Leaked documents show that the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an organization that lobbies US politicians for the benefit of Israel, a foreign country, plans to spend $100 million on campaign funds during this election cycle.

AIPAC (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee), an organization that lobbies US politicians for the benefit of a foreign country, Israel, plans to spend $100 million on campaign funds during this election cycle.

AIPAC is using its ongoing war against Palestinians and the threat from Hamas to call for further sanctions against Iran, potentially pulling the US into a broader regional war...

...TikTok Influencer Ian Carroll says that AIPAC, a powerful Israeli lobbying organization, does not directly pay politicians, but instead funds their campaigns so that they may make millions of dollars while in office, usually from insider stock trading. He explained who receives the most pro-Israel money and why. AIPAC funds the opponents of candidates who criticize the Israeli lobby and Israel...

Daily News of The Week

by Pepe Escobar

Exhibit 1: Friday, March 22, 2024. It’s War. The Kremlin, via Peskov, finally admits it, on the record.

The money quote:

“Russia cannot allow the existence on its borders of a state that has a documented intention to use any methods to take Crimea away from it, not to mention the territory of new regions.”

Translation: the Hegemon-constructed Kiev mongrel is doomed, one way or another. The Kremlin signal: “We haven’t even started” starts now.

Exhibit 2: Friday afternoon, a few hours after Peskov. Confirmed by a serious European – not Russian – source. The first counter-signal.

Regular troops from France, Germany and Poland have arrived, by rail and air, to Cherkassy, south of Kiev. A substantial force. No numbers leaked. They are being housed in schools. For all practical purposes, this is a NATO force.

by revolver.news

A group called “Squatter Squad” has dived headfirst into the mess of squatting that’s sweeping the nation. They believe they have the solution to help desperate homeowners. Many local city officials are backing squatters instead of legal, decent homeowners. Just another day where regular Americans get the short end of the stick and lawlessness seems to be protected and rewarded—a signature move in Biden’s and the Democrats’ playbook. Things have spiraled so out of control that homeowners, trying to reclaim their spaces from these filthy trespassers, end up in cuffs themselves, while the real criminals go unscathed and get to stay in the house. Case in point: a homeowner in Queens, New York, recently found herself on the wrong side of the law trying to remove a squatter.

I Meme Therefore I Am:

By Tyler Durden

Harris announced the new office, the federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center (Erpo), at a Saturday visit to Parkland, Florida, where she toured the site of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting that killed 17.

"The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school occurred after there were clear warning signs, but there were no tools to remove the shooter’s firearm," the White House said in a statement announcing the resource office.

The office is being funded by a Justice Department grant, and will be operated through the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. It will help state and local governments, as well as law enforcement and others (including behavioral health and social service providers), to "optimize" the use of red flag laws, and will provide training and technical assistance "for a wide variety of stakeholders."

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance

•A gradual weakening of the bones which predisposes one to fractures is one of the most common and significant consequences of aging. Presently, to address it, we wisely try to head off bone loss in our younger years and unwisely routinely scan the density of aging bones so that a large volume of patients can be sold drugs to increase bone density.



•This approach is misguided because the data from those scans often does not correlate to the actual strength of the bones and because simply increasing bone density often creates brittle bones that fracture under stress. Additionally, the most commonly used drugs to address bone density are notorious for their side effects.



•Anytime a large drug market exists (e.g., presently osteoporosis affects around 20% of women over 50), the medical industry will dismiss any approach to the condition which does not result in it being able to sell large amounts of lucrative medical services.

By Eric Wallerstein

The world’s largest, most-important financial market is growing by leaps and bounds. On Wall Street, that is making people nervous.

Annual issuance of U.S. Treasurys has exploded, nearly doubling since the pandemic began. The government sold a record $23 trillion worth in 2023. And few think the spree is going to slow soon, given the widespread expectation that government spending will continue to rise regardless of who wins November’s elections.

Rapid growth in markets from tech stocks to mortgage bonds has ended badly in the past. Treasurys are considered the safest and easiest-to-trade securities on Wall Street, and many worry that any instability there could rapidly spread.

he market’s growth isn’t the only thing troubling investors: Some are also concerned about new rules that are changing the way the trading works. That could help alleviate strains but also create unforeseen consequences, such as the cash shortages in 2019 and 2020 that snarled trading and boosted interest rates.

By Tyler Durden

In a recent interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump warned, "Our country is being poisoned from within by the drugs and by all of the other crime that's taking place."

According to the latest provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between November 2019 and October 2023, there have been a shocking 270,000 overdose deaths from synthetic opioids - or about 80,000 overdose deaths per year - across the nation.

Under the Biden administration's first term, Americans have been increasingly traumatized by the tsunami of overdose deaths as disastrous open southern border policies flood the nation with illegal drugs and millions of unvetted migrants that have sparked chaos across major metro areas.

American voters are increasingly frustrated with progressive policies that have backfired, resulting in the loss of countless American lives, many of them young people.

by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The so called ‘Newcomer Rental Subsidy‘ would provide the payment for up to a year for any homeowner willing to take part, equating to a total of $6000.

The state those says those eligible for the program include refugees, asylees, special immigration visa holders, victims of human trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan nationals, and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.

The program also states that illegals who have been processed as part of the ‘Family Reunification Parole Process’ from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case basis are also eligible.

Basically anyone who crosses the border then.

The program is being funded to the tune of $4 million from the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund.

By Marc Novicoff

It’s hard to believe sometimes that smartphones and social media haven’t been around forever — but for one generation, they have. Gen Z doesn’t know a time when they weren’t ubiquitous. This cohort also happens to be the generation with the worst mental health in America. Is that a coincidence?

The social psychologist Jonathan Haidt has reams of data to argue it’s not. And in his new book, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, he is launching a shot in what he hopes will become a full-scale war against social media and smartphone use by kids and teens.

“Our children are going on a conveyor belt,” Haidt tells me. “And a lot of them are getting shredded.”

Through his research, which he also highlights on his Substack, “After Babel,” Haidt found that teen mental health has dramatically worsened after iPhone usage became widespread and Instagram was created. While he blames Instagram for causing the most initial damage of the new era — particularly in fueling declining mental health for girls — he now sees a new, graver threat. “TikTok is arguably the worst consumer product ever invented,” says Haidt, who’s a strong supporter of legislation targeting TikTok in Congress.

by Rebekah Barnett

The Australian Senate voted to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the nation’s excess deaths today, giving the green light to what is possibly the first inquiry of this nature in the world.

One year and five motions is what it took for Senator Ralph Babet, of the United Australia Party, to finally get the go-ahead on the inquiry.

Senator Babet tabled two unsuccessful motions calling for an inquiry into Australia’s excess mortality last March, followed by another unsuccessful motion in February of this year.

Several weeks later, his fourth motion calling for the Senate to acknowledge the need for an inquiry scraped through with a win, marking a shift in attitude within the Senate and paving the way for today’s vote to finally establish an inquiry.

“Fifth time's the charm!” said Senator Babet in a statement after his motion passed successfully.

by Steve Kirsch

Based on new data I just got from a FOIA request, it appears that the public health epidemiologists in Santa Clara County knew in January 2022 that the vaccines made people more likely to get COVID, but they remained silent.

I predict that there will be further silence on this matter: no accountability and no opportunity for public challenges. They will continue to push the shots as if nothing had happened and the mainstream media will ignore this important data.

Download it here. When you click the link, it will silently download the Excel file to your Downloads folder.

The data in the spreadsheet is from January 2022 and contains a line for each person who was diagnosed with COVID in that month.

N means unvaccinated. Y means vaccinated. U means unknown. Blank means unknown.

Santa Clara County is highly vaccinated (95%), but it isn’t that highly vaccinated!

by Patrick MacFarlane

On March 14, Reuters released a bombshell report: in 2019 the Trump White House began a clandestine CIA influence campaign to smear China's international reputation.

According to three former U.S. officials with direct knowledge, “the CIA created a small team of operatives who used bogus internet identities to spread negative narratives about Xi Jinping’s government while leaking disparaging intelligence to overseas news outlets.” The information releases “targeted public opinion” both internationally and in China itself. Along with influencing public opinion, the campaign sought to “foment paranoia among top leaders [in China]” as they tried to trace the leaked information.

The report specifically stated that CIA operatives “promoted [corruption] allegations” against Chinese government officials and “slammed as corrupt and wasteful China’s Belt and Road Initiative.” Although these specific efforts were identified, the former U.S. officials declined to name additional narratives that were advanced.

By Tyler Durden

Ranking countries by the size of their economies and their overall net wealth, the U.S. is usually at the top of the list, followed by countries like China, Japan or Germany.

But, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, sorting countries for their per-capita average wealth – or even for their median per-capita wealth – other countries come out on top.

Using the two metrics, Switzerland was the richest country in the world with the highest average per-capita wealth of around US$685,000 per adult.

Looking at median per-capita wealth - the wealth of the person that shares their country with an equal number of richer and poorer people - Iceland tops the ranking with around $413,000 in wealth being held by this (imaginary) person.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Per-capita assets arguably show a more balanced picture of a country’s wealth by acknowledging that smaller countries with less citizens will of course accumulate less wealth in total.

By Jo Nova

The “Misinformation Industry” has been caught with its pants down — accidentally finding, then burying, the information that nearly everyone in their own industry “leans left”.

This is a field that generated headlines about how conservatives are more susceptible to believing misinformation, and conservatives consume more Facebook disinformation. It would be awkward then if the whole field turned out to be leftist academics, and they tried to hide that, which is exactly what just happened.

The leading “journal” on misinformation surveyed 150 of its own academic experts, then forgot to mention that one of the most striking and significant results from their own survey was that being a “Misinformation Expert” was a left wing phenomena.

Bjorn Lomborg noticed the statistics on their self-admitted political leanings buried in an appendix, and graphed it himself. He writes: “Misinformation experts are perhaps not quite unbiased”.

By Jo Nova

A few days ago, a 3,300 acre solar power plant in Texas suffered major hail damage. This was a plant so new it was still under construction. The Fighting Jays solar project started generating in 2022, but was not expected to be fully complete until the end of 2024. In theory it was supposed to last for 35 years.

It is so large they boasted that it covers 2,499 football fields (like that is a good thing). Despite the vast footprint, it was rated at only 350 MW. At noon at peak production it could generate about half of what one forty year old coal fired turbine makes all day every day, and every night too.

Collecting low density energy is more expensive than the wish-fairies might think.

At an average construction price of $1 million per megawatt the project likely cost about $350 million dollars. In order to rebuild it, they will need to remove and dispose of the broken panels, so it may cost even more.

by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times

The Danish Medicines Agency review of data from Denmark and the European Union validated a safety signal that arose for chronic hives, or chronic urticaria, and Moderna’s shot, the agency said on March 20.

Of 360 cases reported in Europe following the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 58 were deemed probably caused by vaccination and 228 were determined to be possibly caused by the vaccination, Martin Zahle Larsen from the Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement.

Most of the cases were reported by patients, doctors, or pharmaceutical companies.

The study found that in Denmark, it was expected based on background rates of chronic hives that 175 people who received Pfizer’s shot would experience chronic hives following vaccination and that 18 people who received Moderna’s shot would experience the issue.

by CWR

Researchers discover unfixable bug in Apple’s M1, M2, and M3 Silicon, causing havoc. All Apple computer CPUs are compromised?

This is big: The US Govt has created a hardware backdoor in the CPUs of Apple devices. This cannot be patched with a software update. Every owner of an Apple device is affected. You have no security. US spy agencies will have done the same with other CPUs.

by Richard Brown

Chairman of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Military Committee, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer of the Royal Netherlands Navy, has called for Ukraine to bolster its troop numbers through conscription to offset its massive losses on the battlefield.

Bauer made this statement during the opening session of the Kyiv Security Forum, a conference organized annually by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

In his appearance at the conference, Bauer stressed the need for not only replenishing Ukraine's stockpile of weaponry but also augmenting the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the massive casualties incurred in combat with Russia.

He underscored that while the West can offer additional armaments and financial aid to support Ukraine's military, the Ukrainians themselves must supply the manpower. (Related: Warmonger Lindsey Graham urges Ukraine to expand its CONSCRIPTION efforts.)

By Bethany Saxton For Dailymail.Com

Migrant families in New York city have begun receiving prepaid debit cards as part of a controversial scheme that could see them receive up to $18,200 a year.

Officials began distributing the cards to the first ten new arrivals at the city's Roosevelt Hotel shelter on Monday.

The cards are preloaded with a week's worth of funds and will be rolled out to 115 families, equivalent to 450 people by the end of the week.

Mayor Eric Adams is pressing ahead with the $53 million scheme, despite a furious backlash amid fears the cards are open to abuse.

The debit cards can only be used at supermarkets and bodegas, the city leader said. A family of four with two children could receive up to $350 per week, depending on the children’s ages.

Participants will also have to sign an affidavit swearing they will only use the cards for food or baby supplies at the risk of being removed from the program.

by CWR

When I awoke early on Tuesday morning, I was stunned to learn that the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore had collapsed. We are being told that it was a tragic “accident” and that there is no evidence that any foul play was involved. Hopefully that is true. But no matter how it was caused, this tragedy is going to have an enormous impact on U.S. supply chains. And of course this comes at a really bad time, because Houthi missile strikes in the Red Sea and low water levels in the Panama Canal have been putting a tremendous amount of strain on global supply chains recently.

According to Bloomberg, it appears that the Port of Baltimore will be “out of commission indefinitely”…

The Port of Baltimore — the biggest handler of US imports and exports of cars and light trucks — looks to be out of commission indefinitely. The resulting bottleneck could accelerate a shift of goods through West Coast ports. Another crucial question: Which other ports have spare capacity to handle the Ro-Ro vessels that carry automobiles if Baltimore is closed for an extended period.

by Meryl Nass

In a landmark move on Tuesday for State sovereignty and local governance, the Louisiana Senate passed Senate Bill No. 133, a piece of legislation aimed at significantly limiting the influence and jurisdiction of certain international organizations within the state.

The bill passed unanimously with 37 ‘yes’ votes.

Not one senator voted against it.

Sponsored by Republicans, Senators Pressly and Valarie Hodges, along with Representative Edmonston, the bill explicitly targets the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the World Economic Forum (WEF), restricting their power and the enforcement of their policies in Louisiana.

The bill, set to take effect on August 1, 2024, mandates that “the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana.”

by Jamie White

The FBI demanded that Google turn over the identities of tens of thousands of users who watched certain YouTube videos.

Federal investigators obtained court-ordered subpoenas for any YouTube viewers who watched tutorials on mapping with drones and augmented reality software

.The subpoena included names, addresses, telephone numbers, and browsing history for Google accounts for at least 30,000 people, tracing traffic to the relevant videos for the first week of January 2023.

The government also wanted the IP addresses of non-Google account owners who viewed the videos.

“There is reason to believe that these records would be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation, including by providing identification information about the perpetrators,” the authorities claimed, according to Forbes.

By Sam Skove

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—The Army may introduce a drone and robotics platoon into its armored brigade combat teams, an Army leader announced Tuesday at the AUSA Global Force conference.

A proposal to stand up the new type of platoon has been sent to the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, for eventual inclusion in an update to the service’s force design, said Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team.

“Those force design updates are working their way through the system now,” he said. The platoons would be known as robotic and autonomous systems, or “RAS,” platoons.

Officials aren’t sure yet how many such platoons an armored brigade combat team should have, but they are experimenting now, Norman said.

If implemented Army-wide, the new platoons would lead to a dramatic increase in the use of robotic systems, and ground robots in particular. The Army has 11 armored brigade combat teams in the active force and five in the national guard, meaning that, at a minimum, the Army could field 16 RAS platoons if every brigade was assigned a platoon.

by Brett Wilkins

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday published a draft report that found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a move that came on the same day as the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing war.

The advance unedited version of the report – entitled Anatomy of a Genocide – concludes that Israel’s far-right government and military “have intentionally distorted jus in bello principles, subverting their protective functions, in an attempt to legitimize genocidal violence against the Palestinian people.”

“The overwhelming nature and scale of Israel’s assault on Gaza and the destructive conditions of life it has inflicted reveal an intent to physically destroy Palestinians as a group,” the draft report states, enumerating Israeli actions that violate Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide: “Killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to group members; and deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

By Phoenix Capital Research

Yesterday, I detailed how the Fed is a political entity… and it leans left.

By quick way of review…

1) The Bernanke-led Fed launched QE 3 just three months before the 2012 Presidential election. At the time, the economy was growing, unemployment was falling, and there were no signs of systemic duress in the financial system. So this was a clear intervention to aid the Obama Administration’s 2012 re-election bid.

2) The Fed kept rates at zero for seven of the eight years President Obama was in office. Once it finally got around to raising rates, it engaged in one of the feeblest hiking schedules in history, raising them only once in 2015

and once in 2016.

3) Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential election in a major upset to the political establishment. At that point the Fed suddenly began raising rates three to four times per year while simultaneously draining $500 billion in liquidity from the financial system.

By Tyler Durden

This graphic illustrates the history of the U.S. federal minimum wage using data compiled by Statista, in both nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) terms. The federal minimum wage was raised to $7.25 per hour in July 2009, where it has remained ever since.

What our graphic shows is how inflation has eroded the real value of the U.S. minimum wage over time, despite nominal increases.

For instance, consider the year 1960, when the federal minimum wage was $1 per hour. After accounting for inflation, this would be worth around $10.28 today!

The two lines converge at 2023 because the nominal and real value are identical in present day terms.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 30 states and Washington, D.C. have implemented a minimum wage that is higher than $7.25.

by Peter Johnson

NIO’s 900V drive system rolled off the production line Wednesday, according to the Chinese EV maker. NIO’s (NIO) “Thunder” 900V electric drive system (EDS) can add over 150 miles (255 km) with a five-minute fast charge.

First “mass-produced” 900V EV drive system?

Update: Lucid Motors reached out to Electrek to confirm that the electrical architecture of its Lucid Air stands at 924V. It has been in production since 2021, making it the first production EV with a 900V architecture. The Lucid Air can add 300 miles of range in 21 minutes. Does it qualify as “mass produced?” NIO perhaps is contending it isn’t. Regardless, there’s a new 900V system on the block.

NIO announced the milestone Wednesday after building its one-millionth EDS. NIO’s Porsche/Mercedes-rivaling ET9 premium EV will be the first to feature the new tech.

The ET9 was unveiled in December aimed at “the new generation of high-end business users.” NIO packed the luxury EV with its latest tech for a “perfect package of flagship-style exterior, spacious interior, immersive experience, efficient recharging.”

by Jonathon Van Maren

I was honored to have been interviewed by Jonathon Van Maren about my research on the gender industry - Jennifer Bilek

First published at The European Conservative.

I first came across investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek’s work in 2020, when her essay “The Billionaires Behind the LGBT Movement” was published in First Things. It was a stunning piece—there are several journalists committed to exposing the transgender ‘movement’ (or industry, as Bilek calls it), but nobody has peeled away the façade of civil rights, pink-and-blue flags, and ‘trans kids’ like Bilek. If we had a mainstream press truly committed to uncovering and reporting the truth about the forces driving our culture today, her work would be cited by them across the board.

Bilek is an artist, activist, and investigative journalist based out of New York City, and her work has been published in Tablet Magazine, The Federalist, The Post Millennial, and elsewhere. Bilek spent her life on the Left, but now she says that she is in the “political wilderness,” reporting on the biggest cultural story of our day while progressives ignore it or cover it up. Bilek also runs the Substack Jennifer’s Newsletter and the blog The 11th Hour, where she explains her focus:

I write at the intersection of humanity, technology, and runaway capitalism. At this intersection stands transgenderism, what I believe is a glamorous ad campaign generated by elites, invested in tech and pharma, to normalize the changing of human biology.

By Ken Silva

Etienne Note: The punchline of the article is buried at the bottom and didn't get included in the preview we sent out for Daily News subscribers: Are foreign countries pulling their gold out of the US as the country's financial position continues to get worse... The Fed won't share the data with Congress!

Weeks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell evaded a sitting congressman’s questions about the central bank’s foreign gold holdings, the Fed has also declined to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request for records about such holdings.

The Federal Reserve’s lack of transparency comes amidst reports that countries are removing their gold and other assets from the U.S. in the wake of the unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. According to a 2023 Invesco survey, a “substantial percentage” of central banks expressed concern about how the U.S. and its allies froze nearly half of Russia’s $650 billion gold and forex reserves.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., asked Powell about the matter in a December letter, only to have the Fed chair respond last month with evasive non-answers, telling him that the Federal Reserve does not own gold but holds it as a custodian for other entities—a fact that the congressman presumably already knew.

