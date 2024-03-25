by revolver.news

A group called “Squatter Squad” has dived headfirst into the mess of squatting that’s sweeping the nation. They believe they have the solution to help desperate homeowners. Many local city officials are backing squatters instead of legal, decent homeowners. Just another day where regular Americans get the short end of the stick and lawlessness seems to be protected and rewarded—a signature move in Biden’s and the Democrats’ playbook. Things have spiraled so out of control that homeowners, trying to reclaim their spaces from these filthy trespassers, end up in cuffs themselves, while the real criminals go unscathed and get to stay in the house. Case in point: a homeowner in Queens, New York, recently found herself on the wrong side of the law trying to remove a squatter.

I Meme Therefore I Am:

🚨BREAKING: A woman gets arrested for removing squatters out of her $1,000,000 house in Queens, NY. Adel Andaloro inherited her family’s home in Flushing, Queens after her parents passed away and was in the process of selling it when she noticed that someone illegally moved in. After she changed the lock the squatters came back and the police arrested her according to the NY landlord-tenant law. In New York, it’s against the law to turn off the utilities, change the locks, and remove the belongings of someone who claims to be a tenant.

Source : ABC7

“Squatter Squad” is all about helping decent homeowners who’ve found their houses taken over by criminals. Here’s what they say on their website:

We offer fast and effective squatter removal and prevention services throughout Southern California. Our job is to save our customers from all of the wasted time, money, stress, and headaches that come from squatters overtaking your property.

“Squatter Squad” is a service that’s greatly needed. We’re watching a bad situation spiral into something even darker, with homeowners facing murder.

The New York Post:

Two squatters are being sought over the gruesome murder of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag inside her late mother’s upscale Manhattan apartment last week, police said Thursday. The victim, Nadia Vitel, was savagely beaten by the two perps when she discovered them holed up inside the 19th-floor apartment on East 31st Street last week, according to cops. Having just flown in from Spain, Vitel had gone to her late mom’s apartment — which had been vacant for roughly three to four months — to start prepping it so a family friend could move in. “We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home … and walked in on the squatters that were there,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

However, this sad story is even more heartbreaking.

The New York Post:

Beautiful mother from Spain found beaten to DEATH and stuffed into a duffel bag after she walked into her family’s upscale apartment in Manhattan after several weeks away. She walked in on two squatters who beat her to death. The perps — who the NYPD haven’t identified publicly — were captured on surveillance video fleeing the apartment after the slaying and making off in the dead woman’s Lexus SUV. Cops said the squatters, who remained on the lam Thursday, had visited several local car dealerships in the aftermath of the wreck to try and buy a new car for $1,000.

The real mystery is: how did these thugs even find their way in? The New York Post piece continues:

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the perps had been squatting in the apartment before the victim found them inside, or how they even managed to gain access in the first place. “The apartment itself is very unique in that there’s no front door to apartment. You take an elevator up and then you key your way in. The elevator is actually your front door,” Kenny said, adding “it’s an upscale apartment.”

The NYPD is searching for a black male and black female in their 20s for this clumsy, low IQ, savage caper:

Two unidentified individuals were captured on surveillance footage leaving a Manhattan apartment just days before the 52-year-old tenant’s body was found stuffed in a duffel bag in her closet, police sources said Friday. The pair, described as a black male and a black female both in their 20s, were then spotted getting into the dead woman’s Lexus SUV with New York license plates and driving west on East 31st Street.

So, it’s clear why “Squatter Squad” is getting involved—it’s becoming a mission to save both lives and homes in some situations.

Popular X account “WallStreetApes” posted a video from “Squatter Squad.” These folks step in to help decent homeowners by getting rid of criminal squatters, and as you will see in the clip, sometimes things get pretty ugly. It’s a tough and dangerous gig, but sadly, it’s come to this. Our local leaders have abandoned us, and the bad guys are having a field day, knowing just how upside-down everything is and milking it for all it’s worth.

