by Peter Johnson

NIO’s 900V drive system rolled off the production line Wednesday, according to the Chinese EV maker. NIO’s (NIO) “Thunder” 900V electric drive system (EDS) can add over 150 miles (255 km) with a five-minute fast charge.

First “mass-produced” 900V EV drive system?

Update: Lucid Motors reached out to Electrek to confirm that the electrical architecture of its Lucid Air stands at 924V. It has been in production since 2021, making it the first production EV with a 900V architecture. The Lucid Air can add 300 miles of range in 21 minutes. Does it qualify as “mass produced?” NIO perhaps is contending it isn’t. Regardless, there’s a new 900V system on the block.

NIO announced the milestone Wednesday after building its one-millionth EDS. NIO’s Porsche/Mercedes-rivaling ET9 premium EV will be the first to feature the new tech.

The ET9 was unveiled in December aimed at “the new generation of high-end business users.” NIO packed the luxury EV with its latest tech for a “perfect package of flagship-style exterior, spacious interior, immersive experience, efficient recharging.”

This includes the world’s first mass-produced 900V EV drive system with up to 925V, 600 kW peak power at 765A.

NIO claims the electric motors in the front and rear are smaller and 30% lighter to improve efficiency. Meanwhile, the smaller units provide more interior space.

The ET9 will be the first to use a 925V W-Pin synchronous permanent magnet electric motor (340 kW peak power). At just 174 lbs (79 kg), the unit provides 4.3 kW/kg power density, which NIO claims is the highest among asynchronous induction EV motors. The front motor features 180 kW peak power with 2.6 kW/kg power density.

NIO’s new EDS also features a 1200V silicon carbide power module with 1315 kW/L power density. It can handle over 300,000 power cycles. The 900V EDS also boasts a liquid-cooling system that increases the motor’s peak continuous power by 20%.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.