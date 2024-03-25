By Tyler Durden

Harris announced the new office, the federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center (Erpo), at a Saturday visit to Parkland, Florida, where she toured the site of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting that killed 17.

"The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school occurred after there were clear warning signs, but there were no tools to remove the shooter’s firearm," the White House said in a statement announcing the resource office.

The office is being funded by a Justice Department grant, and will be operated through the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. It will help state and local governments, as well as law enforcement and others (including behavioral health and social service providers), to "optimize" the use of red flag laws, and will provide training and technical assistance "for a wide variety of stakeholders."

Red flag laws have already been implemented in 21 states, of which the White House said that just six had taken advantage of $750 million in funding made available by the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act enacted by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, the father of a victim of the Parkland shooting, Ryan Petty, slammed Harris in an interview on Fox News, telling the outlet "The vice president and the White House's Office of Gun Violence Prevention made it very clear to families early on that nothing short of new gun control was going to satisfy them in protecting our nation's schools. And that is just a slap in the face to those of us that have worked for six years now to try to protect our nation's schools."

"There are so many ways that we can protect our kids and our teachers at school that don't require the infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners around the country," Petty added. "But the vice president and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention don't want to hear any of those solutions. What they want to do is create an opportunity for the vice president to spout gun control talking points at a site that, quite frankly, is hallowed ground at this point.

"What's frustrating to me is that this building should have been demolished years ago, and it's now being used as a photo op for politicians that want to push an agenda," he continued.

View Source

I thought the interview above was one of my best ever and valued-added by the amazingly insightful duo of Mark Gober and Alec Zeck. I was so impressed with Mark after the interview that I immediately bought his book: An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement. I was so impressed with the book that I bought copies for the Art of Liberty Foundation bookstore at Government-Scam.com/Store. Become a yearly sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor OR "Go Paid" on Substack at the $50 a year level and we will send you a copy as our THANK YOU!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $ 50-a-year level, and we will send you a free copy of Mark Gober’s book An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get Mark Gober’s book: An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement AND an Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty! - Get BOTH free by going paid as a Founding Member!