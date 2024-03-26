By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com

Rescue workers in Baltimore are working furiously in an attempt to save the lives of dozens of people who were plunged into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a container ship.

Initial reports indicate that at least a dozen cars hit the 47 degree water in addition to a 20 or so construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time. The workers were pouring concrete on to the bridge at the time of crash.

At the first press conference around 6:30 am, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace could only confirm that two people were pulled from the water. One was unhurt, the other had to be rushed to a local hospital with 'serious injuries.'

Wallace said that workers are looking for 'upwards of seven' people but that the number of missing could change as the collapse is a 'very large incident.' The chief called the efforts a 'search and rescue' operation.

At the same press conference, the White House ruled out terrorism as relating to the cause of the crash.

The rescue effort incorporates Coast Guard ships, local police boats, Baltimore's Fire Department, volunteer fire departments from the surrounding areas as well as teams of divers as the desperate search for survivors goes on.

There appeared to be an explosion on the container ship as it collided with the bridge sending container and diesel flooding into the water. One of the vehicles that fell to the water was a tractor-trailer.

The ship involved is the 948 foot long Dali, a Singaporean-flagged container which could be seen on ship tracking websites positioned stationary under the bridge following the crash.

It left Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal at 12:24am, at 1:25am, is began to slow and diverted off of its course. The video shows lights going off on board just before the crash.

According to the ship's owners, all crew members were accounted for with no injuries reported. The owners also said in a statement that: 'There has been no pollution,' according TradeWinds, a global shipping publication.

The crew has remained on board the ship and are being questioned by members of the Coast Guard.

The effort is a race against time due to the tide which is coming back in as of 6:30 am local time, Wallace said.

Multiple boats marked as Coast Guard search and rescue vessels were surrounding the ship around 7am Eastern. The Coast Guard later said that 'multiple response units deployed for active search and rescue.'

The astonishing moment when the bridge, which sits 180 feet above the river, collapsed was caught on camera. Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, called the situation 'a dire emergency.'

Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency in Maryland in order for local officials to access funds from the Biden administration. The governor also said his office is in close contact with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

