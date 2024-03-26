by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The so called ‘Newcomer Rental Subsidy‘ would provide the payment for up to a year for any homeowner willing to take part, equating to a total of $6000.

The state those says those eligible for the program include refugees, asylees, special immigration visa holders, victims of human trafficking, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan nationals, and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.

The program also states that illegals who have been processed as part of the ‘Family Reunification Parole Process’ from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with a pending asylum application, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case basis are also eligible.

Basically anyone who crosses the border then.

The program is being funded to the tune of $4 million from the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund.

In other words, paid for by taxpayers.

Michigan’s State Housing Development Authority has claimed that the program is designed to help immigrants “build a new life here.”

Executive director Amy Hovey has stated that “This program is truly a win-win, as it addresses the most pressing barrier to refugee resettlement by meeting housing needs while setting up families for success with increased employment and opportunity.”

Some wondered whether housing an illegal would make you an accomplice to criminal activity.

As we previously highlighted, this kind of thing is happening in several cities nationwide.

And if people don’t invite the illegal immigrants in to their homes, they risk literal invasions via progressive squatting laws.

