This month's call will be on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST.

We missed our fundraising goal by around $15,000

By Tyler Durden

There are reports of a mass casualty event in Gaza City on Thursday, with Hamas claiming at least 104 Palestinians killed and several hundred wounded or injured (though casualty numbers have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath). However, Israel is disputing local accounts of what happened and says people died following a stampede caused by Palestinians rushing aid trucks.

There are several different versions of what happened, but all accounts agree that mayhem was unleashed when some 30 humanitarian aid trucks containing food were positioned on the street under Israeli protection. Gaza has been on the brink of famine, and so reportedly hundreds of people rushed toward to trucks hoping to obtain something.

And that's when according to The Guardian, "An Israeli source said Israeli troops opened fire on Thursday at 'several people' among a crowd that surrounded aid trucks in the Gaza Strip after feeling under threat."

Art of Liberty - 500 Club

This month's call will be on Wednesday, March 13th at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST.

by O’Keefe Media Group

BREAKING: IRS official Alex Mena who works in “criminal investigations” says IRS ‘has no problem going after the small people, putting people in prison, and destroying people’s lives.’ Mena ‘doubts the constitutionality’ of his employer, the IRS, using AI to access everybody’s bank accounts nationwide. Mena recalls IRS agents stating “…the first person you shoot you’re gonna remember, but after that you’re gonna shoot like a hundred people, you’re not gonna remember any of them.” He says IRS agents “are assholes...they are the definition of an asshole, all of them.”

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By The Exposé

Time and time again throughout 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stood at the podium, the bright lights of the cameras blinding him as he faced the nation. With a steady hand, he held up a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, promising it would be the key to protecting America and its children from the “deadly” COVID-19 disease supposedly ravaging the country.

But little did the public know, the truth about the Covid vaccine’s safety had been buried deep within Fauci’s own lies and deceit and confidential U.S. Government and Pfizer documents.

Fauci used propaganda, lies and manipulation to coerce parents into getting their children vaccinated.

But the weight of the lives lost has quickly come crashing down on him and the nation, as a secret Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report has revealed that nearly half a million children and young adults died within a year of his fateful announcement with over 118,000 of those deaths suspected to be due to the Covid-19 vaccine’s dangerous side effects.

By Savannah Rudicel

MONROE, N.C. – Union County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night against continuing the addition of fluoride to part of the county’s water supply.

The contentious debate between public health and medical freedom has spanned months, over the course of three Board of County Commissioners meetings. A dozen people spoke on the issue, evenly divided on how they would like officials to vote.

“Some dentists, the CDC, the media — they’ve invested too much in this titanic lie to admit they’re wrong,” said Harold Schumaker.

Several pediatric dentists spoke about the benefits of fluoride, particularly for individuals without dental insurance.

“A lot of parents do not want fluoride and I respect their beliefs. I try to educate them on the benefits of fluoride but I don’t shove fluoride down anyone’s throat,” said Margaret Lochary.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

In a pilot study1,2,3 conducted by the Environmental Working Group and published in the February 15, 2024, issue of the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, findings revealed that 80% of Americans tested positive for chlormequat chloride, an agricultural chemical used as a pesticide and plant growth regulator.4

Moreover, the chemical was detected in 92% of oat-based foods examined, including popular brands such as Quaker Oats and Cheerios. As reported by the EWG:5

“The groundbreaking analysis of chlormequat in the bodies of people in the U.S. rings alarm bells, because the chemical is linked to reproductive and developmental problems in animal studies, suggesting the potential for similar harm to humans.”

EPA Considers Expanding Chlormequat Use in Crops

Etienne Note: Please see our article: Who RUNS the World? - Organized Crime's Front Groups & Secret Societies for more information and visualizations making the invisible control structure now visible through visualizations.

by Peter K.

Introductory Note

Dear Readers,

We are living the Most Serious Economic and Social Crisis in World History. It is an outright war against all humanity: the Planet’s 8 billion people.

Engineered collapse of agriculture.

Hikes in the price of energy.

Collapse in production and consumption.

Poverty and Famine in all major regions of the World

Peter Koenig Connects the Dots. He focusses on the powerful “Big Money Actors” who are pulling the strings in the shadows.

Peter skilfully explains how “Everything is Interrelated” starting with the Covid plandemic, the mRNA vaccine, the powers of Big Pharma and the Military Industrial Complex, the role of corrupt governments and, the destabilization of the Nation State, the wars in Ukraine and Palestine, the propaganda campaign all of which are overseen and controlled by the Big Money actors.

By Tyler Durden

Two stunning reports have emerged that spell trouble for Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

For starters, Breitbart News reports from multiple sources that the Biden administration "planted a Democrat operative in the Fulton County office to target former President Trump," which according to the report "would present a strong argument that the administration interfered in the 2024 presidential election."

Breitbart News granted the sources anonymity to discuss the attorney’s office for fear of retribution. The sources have direct knowledge of the environment at the District Attorney’s Office, which they characterized as “corrupt.”

The alleged 'plant' in questionf is Jeff DiSantis - the county's Deputy DA, who not only worked on Willis's 2020 campaign and was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia, he was the DNC's deputy director of compliance.

by Greg Reese

Kayla Pollock was one of millions coerced and deceived into getting the deadly COVID shots when they were mandated in 2021.

A week after receiving the Moderna booster shot, she fell to the floor and was paralyzed for 30 minutes. Another episode happened a week later. And shortly after that she became paralyzed from the neck down. The first doctor told her that this was something that often happens to people when they're upset. And that it was all in her head.

A second doctor was honest with her, but had to keep it hidden.

They found a massive lesion on her spine and the doctor told her it was most likely caused by the vaccine and that he’s seen many cases like hers.

Kayla spent several months in the hospital’s rehabilitation center, where the staff offered her medical assisted suicide on two occasions. Which is the only assistance the medical system seems to offer.

by lcaction.org

Disturbing Testimony About FDA Approval...

Feb 23, 2024

The former director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just admitted under oath before Congress that he accelerated the approval process of the Pfizer COVID shot. Even when high-level doctors involved objected to the speed, Dr. Peter Marks essentially fired or replaced them so he could force his artificial deadline for approval.

Dr. Marks' forced “approval” was announced the day before the military mandated this injection, which abused and denigrated people of faith in our armed services. Highly skilled service members were assigned menial tasks, threatened with court martial, discharged without honor, and demanded they pay back the entire cost of their education and training!

“There was an acknowledgement that an approval could allow vaccine mandates to occur. ... Once you have a licensed vaccine, a mandate could be placed,” Dr. Marks said.

By Sarah Westall

According to Federal Reserve data we have never seen what we are seeing today. The largest 25 banks are bleeding deposits at historic rates not seen in the 4 decades of data tracked by the Federal Reserve. The chart below shows smaller banks saw a dramatic decline after the banking collapses mid 2023, but have been steadily recovering. The story for large commercial banks is quite different:

As reported by Wall Street on Parade:

According to Federal Reserve data dating back to July 3, 1985 – a span of close to 39 years – there has not been a time when the largest 25 banks were bleeding deposits on the scale that has been happening for the past 22 months.

There has also never been a time comparable to the last 22 months when the largest 25 banks were bleeding deposits while the smaller banks were growing deposits. (See the chart above.)

By Tyler Durden

A startup focused on developing general-purpose humanoids has attracted investments from Jeff Bezos, Nvidia Corp., and other major tech companies in its most recent funding round amid the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence bubble.

People familiar with the investing round told Bloomberg that Figure AI - backed by OpenAI and Microsoft Corp - is raising $675 million, with a pre-money valuation of approximately $2 billion. They said Bezo's firm, Explore Investments LLC, has committed $100 million. Microsoft has committed $95 million, while Nvidia and Amazon plan $50 million each.

The funding round is not yet complete, and the amounts could change, with the possibility that the deals could still fall apart.

Figure's AI-powered robot appears very similar in design to the Terminator assassin robot in the early 1990s film "Terminator."

by Jon Rappoport

From studyfinds.org, April 2017:

A new study finds that nearly 9 in 10 people who go for a second opinion after seeing a doctor are likely to leave with a refined or new diagnosis from what they were first told.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic examined 286 patient records of individuals who had decided to consult a second opinion, hoping to determine whether being referred to a second specialist impacted one’s likelihood of receiving an accurate diagnosis.

The study, conducted using records of patients referred to the Mayo Clinic’s General Internal Medicine Division over a two-year period, ultimately found that when consulting a second opinion, the physician only confirmed the original diagnosis 12 percent of the time.

Among those with updated diagnoses, 66% received a refined or redefined diagnosis, while 21% were diagnosed with something completely different than what their first physician concluded.

By Peter A. McCullough

In a stunning act of scientific censorship, a little known publication integrity staffer Tim Kersjes has retracted a manuscript authored by epidemiologist M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, after the paper drew global attention to the Springer Nature Cureus platform with record views/reads/downloads. The paper called for a halt in COVID-19 mass vaccination based on a valid evaluation of the evidence. It topped >330,000 views/reads/downloads in a month as compared to an average Cureus-promoted paper which has only ~2700 in a year.

A rating of >9.2 is considered “excellent” and “groundbreaking” appropriately characterizing this extensively cited paper with 293 references (average paper has 30).

Kersjes raised eight points previously handled in an exhaustive peer-review process. The journal and its editors had the right to reject the paper any time during the review process. Once published, it is a violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) Guidelines to retract paper without adequate justification.

by Gardening

Brian shows how to find free compost, free mulch and free vegetable seeds. He explains how to make raised beds for free, how to make your own fertilizer, companion planting and much more.

This video shows how to plant and sow vegetable crops. Brian explains the benefits and drawbacks of no-dig gardens, crop rotation and direct sowing. He recommends only growing things you will eat.

Brian shows 10 free vegetable gardening hacks using many things around the house not intended for gardening but work just as well as expensive garden products.

Brian explains how to buy multiple plants in one container and shows how to replant the seedlings and plants. Six-plants are the best buy. Root-bound potted plants can have stunted growth.

Brian shows how to find free compost, free mulch and free vegetable seeds. He explains how to make raised beds for free, how to make your own fertilizer, companion planting and much more.

Warning: GRAPHIC VIDEO - He describes his reasons why before the immolation. If he had the resolve and courage to do this, we wanted his reasons and last works memorialized:

He shouted: "I will no longer be complicit in genocide."

His last words were "Free Palestine."

By Task and Purpose

Anewer version of this story was published Monday morning, Feb. 26, in Task and Purpose “Air Force member who set himself on fire in chilling protest video dies.”

An active-duty airman set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. today, in uniform.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed to Task & Purpose that they received a report about a man on fire outside the embassy just before 1 p.m. Eastern Time and dispatched emergency services. The fire had been extinguished by uniformed members of the Secret Service. EMS took the man to an area hospital, saying he was suffering from “critical life-threatening injuries.”

By Peter Hasson

Google Gemini, the tech giant’s new AI chatbot meant to rival ChatGPT, invented several fake reviews – which it attributed to real people – meant to discredit my 2020 book on political biases at Google and other big tech companies.

On Sunday, amid a sharp backlash against Google over its AI program’s apparent political biases, I asked Gemini to explain what my book was about. My book, "The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech's War on Conservatives," was a multi-year project on Big Tech’s political biases that drew on inside sources, leaked documents and more.

I was curious to see if Google's AI program could be trusted to accurately describe an investigative book about Google, but I wasn't prepared for just how misleading it would be.

Gemini's description of my book included this sentence: "The book has been criticized for lacking concrete evidence and relying on anecdotal information."

By John & Nisha Whitehead

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear. We must, therefore, be on our guard against extremists who urge us to adopt police state measures. Such persons advocate breaking down the guarantees of the Bill of Rights in order to get at the communists. They forget that if the Bill of Rights were to be broken down, all groups, even the most conservative, would be in danger from the arbitrary power of government.”—Harry S. Truman, Special Message to the Congress on the Internal Security of the United States (August 8, 1950)

Nothing good can come from allowing the government to sidestep the Constitution.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Friday, February 16, ahead of a three-day weekend, JPMorgan Chase quietly filed its 10-K (annual report) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The document carried the bombshell that the bank had paid an astonishing $1.4 billon in legal expenses in 2023 – a 426 percent increase over the prior year’s legal expenses.

While the bank didn’t break down the names of the law firms that received the lion’s share of those legal expenses, public records can fill in most of the blanks.

Throughout 2023, JPMorgan Chase was paying the expensive lawyers at WilmerHale to defend it against a federal lawsuit brought by the David Boies law firm, Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP, on behalf of the raped, assaulted, and sex trafficked underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein. JPMorgan was also paying WilmerHale lawyers throughout 2023 to defend it against Epstein-related charges brought by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In both cases, the plaintiffs credibly alleged that the bank was actively-engaged in facilitating Epstein’s criminal sex-trafficking enterprise by providing the financial services and hard cash necessary to keep it going while willfully violating its duty to report the cash transactions to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

By Tyler Durden

Between Google's internal culture, and the fact that large language models (LLMs) are largely a reflection of their creators, Gemini is was the predictable digital poster-child for racist, anti-white, anti-conservative, historical revisionist culture - as opposed to the neutral purveyors of information they claim to be.

Mask-off, as they say.

In fact, we couldn't sum it up better than Mario Juric, director of the DiRAC Institute at the University of Washington, Seattle.

In a lengthy post on X, Juric says that despite known "many good individuals working there," he's "done with

The whole thing is worth reading below (emphasis ours):

I've been reading Google's Gemini damage control posts. I think they're simply not telling the truth. For one, their text-only product has the same (if not worse) issues. And second, if you know a bit about how these models are built, you know you don't get these "incorrect" answers through one-off innocent mistakes. Gemini's outputs reflect the many, many, FTE-years of labeling efforts, training, fine-tuning, prompt design, QA/verification -- all iteratively guided by the team who built it. You can also be certain that before releasing it, many people have tried the product internally, that many demos were given to senior PMs and VPs, that they all thought it was fine, and that they all ultimately signed off on the release. With that prior, the balance of probabilities is strongly against the outputs being an innocent bug -- as @googlepubpolicy is now trying to spin it: Gemini is a product that functions exactly as designed, and an accurate reflection of the values people who built it.

By Pepe Escobar

Exactly two years ago this Saturday, on February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin announced the launching – and described the objectives – of a Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine. That was the inevitable follow-up to what happened three days before, on February 21 – exactly 8 years after Maidan 2014 in Kiev – when Putin officially recognized the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

During this – pregnant with meaning – short space of only three days, everyone expected that the Russian Armed Forces would intervene, militarily, to end the massive bombing and shelling that had been going on for three weeks across the frontline – which even forced the Kremlin to evacuate populations at risk to Russia. Russian intel had conclusive proof that the NATO-backed Kiev forces were ready to execute an ethnic cleansing of Russophone Donbass.

By Daisy Luther

Last weekend, a video began circulating on X (Twitter) that got little to no coverage in the MSM. (I know, you’re shocked.) In the clip, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, said something that could drive us rapidly off the cliff into WW3. He said, “Ukraine will join NATO.”

Watch it here:

President Putin has repeatedly warned against Ukraine being allowed to join the alliance. He said it back in February of 2022, when the war began.

“[T]here will be no winners,” he said, describing a hypothetical future in which Ukraine had joined NATO and then attempted to invade Russian-occupied Crimea, “and you will find yourself drawn into this conflict against your will. You will be fulfilling Article 5 in a heartbeat, even before you know it.”

“Do you realize that if Ukraine joins NATO and decides to take Crimea back through military means, the European countries will automatically get drawn into a military conflict with Russia?” Putin said. “Of course, NATO’s united potential and that of Russia are incomparable.”

By Michael Shellenberger

Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pinchai went on a media offensive to reassure the public and policymakers that he was being responsible with Artificial Intelligence, or AI. “You will see us be bold and ship things,” he told the New York Times in March, “but we are going to be very responsible in how we do it.”

But the AI product Google shipped, Gemini, turned out to have a strong racial bias. When asked to depict the Pope, Vikings, and America’s founding fathers, Gemini refused to depict them as white.

Gemini responded with misinformation when asked about this misrepresentation, claiming that it “aimed to provide a more accurate and inclusive representation of the historical context.”

To its credit, Google took the image creation feature of Gemini offline, saying it was not “working as intended.” And, to be fair, tech firms often ship new products aware that there are programming bugs.

by The Islander

On a notable day, February 21, 2024, an event of critical importance was orchestrated by the Foundation to Battle Injustice, under the stewardship of Mira Terada, the Foundation’s head. This international online conference, a gathering of minds and media from across the globe, delved into the pressing issue of foreign meddling in the imminent Russian presidential election slated for March 2024. The dialogue, enriched by the perspectives of journalists Tara Reade (United States), Thomas Röper (Germany), Laurent Brayard (France), and Sonja Van den Ende (Netherlands), was not merely a discussion. It was a clarion call to recognize and counteract the escalating attempts by Western entities to undermine Russia’s electoral integrity through sophisticated and aggressive means. The Foundation’s report, can be found here.

by Chuck Martin

An eVTOL (electric takeoff and landing) startup conducted the first inter-city electric taxi trip in China.

An AutoFlight electric aerial vehicle (EAV) flew between the southern Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

The demonstration flight by the five-seater Prosperity EAV was uncrewed and flew fully autonomously.

The flight across the Pearl River Delta cut a typical three-hour car drive to a 20-minute flight.

This is believed to be the world’s first public flight of an EAV on a cross-sea and inter-city route.

“We are thrilled to showcase AutoFlight’s cutting-edge capabilities today in the world’s first cross-sea and inter-city eVTOL demonstration flight,” said Tian Yu, founder, CEO and co-chairman of AutoFlight. “Working closely together with the local authorities and partners here, and in other jurisdictions around the world, we will continue to drive this revolution to bring safe, efficient, sustainable and affordable eVTOL flight options to cities around the world.”

by Dean Henderson

Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 4: Crown Castle & The 5G Beast

The Rothschild City of London depopulation-obsessed Nazi inbreds have run into some headwinds this past year with regard to their active denial 5G full spectrum dominance all-seeing eye scheme.

Having played their Trump card via the Crown’s MI6-controlled Cambridge Analytica’s manipulation of the 2016 election, it was assumed that their Masonic project to turn us into batteries was a done deal.

But the Luciferians’ main weakness is that they underestimate the human spirit. Last fall the Mill Valley, California City Council voted unanimously to ban 5G from their city of 14,000 in Marin County north of San Francisco. A week later, a major columnist for PC Today came out against the rollout of 5G. Brussels & Switzerland have banned it.

Etienne Note: This smells like they are gearing up for a potential double-digit or hyperinflationary inflationary environment where prices might be changing week-by-week or even day-by-day.

By Tyler Durden

Wendy's is about to test a surge pricing model similar to Uber, in which the cost of menu items will fluctuate throughout the day on 'high-tech menu boards' that can update prices in real-time, meaning a burger and fries will cost people more during the lunch or dinner rush than slower times of day, the NY Post reports.

The fast-food chain’s unappetizing plans, set to be tested in a high-stakes rollout next year, will squeeze more money out of already inflation-battered Americans who may not have the option to eat their meals during “off-peak” hours.

During a recent investor call, CEO Kirk Tanner said that the Ohio-based company will invest $20 million on the high-tech menu boards.

by Jeffrey A. Tucker

There was a time. What seemed to be unfolding was a huge intellectual error for the history books. A new virus had come along and everyone was freaking out and smashing all normal social functioning.

The excuse turns out just to be the cover story. Still, it bears examination.

Even though plenty of outside commentators said the pathogen should be handled in the normal way – with known treatment and calm while those most susceptible stayed cautious until endemicity – some people on the inside fell prey to a great fallacy. They had come to believe computer models over known realities. They thought that you could separate everyone, drive down infections, and then the virus would die out.

This was never a plausible scenario, as anyone who knew something about the history of pandemics would report. All known experience stood against this cockmamie scheme. The science was very clear and widely available: lockdowns do not work. Physical interventions in general achieve nothing.

Patrick Wood's Free Speech Summit - March 5 , 2024, Eastern

VSRF Litigation Conference - March, 7-8, 2024, Las Vegas, New York

Art of Liberty Club 500 Call - March 13th - For Donors Who Donate $500 OR $50 Per Month - Invite Only

Free State Project's Liberty Forum - March 14th – 17th, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire

Austrian Economics Research Conference 2024 -March 21st-23rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MidFest) - April 2024, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Libre Planet – Free Software Foundation's Conf - May 4th & 5th, 2024, Boston, Massachusetts

Mises Institute Summer Fellowship 2024 - May 13th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Human Action Conference 2024 - May 16th-18th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

