Disturbing Testimony About FDA Approval...

Feb 23, 2024

The former director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just admitted under oath before Congress that he accelerated the approval process of the Pfizer COVID shot. Even when high-level doctors involved objected to the speed, Dr. Peter Marks essentially fired or replaced them so he could force his artificial deadline for approval.

Dr. Marks' forced “approval” was announced the day before the military mandated this injection, which abused and denigrated people of faith in our armed services. Highly skilled service members were assigned menial tasks, threatened with court martial, discharged without honor, and demanded they pay back the entire cost of their education and training!

“There was an acknowledgement that an approval could allow vaccine mandates to occur. ... Once you have a licensed vaccine, a mandate could be placed,” Dr. Marks said.

This approval of the COVID shots was not because they were safe. They weren’t. But the reason for the rush was because people in the FDA and the Department of Defense (DOD) wanted to mandate them.

Sadly, military men faced serious risks of myocarditis. “There were safety signals known,” Dr. Marks admitted.

Despite knowing the safety signals, Marks and the FDA pushed ahead. And Americans suffered the devastating consequences. There are millions of reactions and deaths due to these shots.

Now these radicals want to empower a Marxist-Communist group to have unchecked power over America to impose far worse mandates.

STOP THE ABUSE OF OUR FREEDOM. Send your urgent faxes to demand that Congress defund the World Health Organization (WHO) and require 2/3 approval of any WHO agreement. — Mat

During the Congressional hearing, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) questioned the former FDA director:

COMER: “Did you express your desire to approve the vaccine by August 20th?”

MARKS: “I did.”

COMER: “And it was ultimately approved on August 23rd, correct?”

MARKS: “Correct.”

COMER: “Just for the record, the military mandate was issued on the 24th. That is interesting timing.”

This goes significantly beyond “interesting.” The damage these shots caused is heartbreaking. The FDA and Pfizer knew their “safe and effective” narrative was a lie.

The FDA admitted that the safety monitoring system was “not sufficient” for assessing the increased risks for cardiovascular conditions associated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots. But even worse, the documents Pfizer provided to the FDA unequivocally proved they knew about the serious safety signals.

But they approved the shots anyway and people died!

Documents made public by court order state the FDA’s “[p]rogram is NOT sufficient to assess the serious risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, and subclinical myocarditis associated with COMIRNATY.”

People in Pfizer’s “warp speed” “clinical trials” died!

But the globalists’ population control forces tasted blood with COVID. So now they want to expand their control globally through the WHO with a so-called “Pandemic Treaty” and 307 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). If Joe Biden is not stopped, he will sign this “agreement” and the WHO’s mandates will become legally binding under international law. Tell Congress to stop Joe Biden and the WHO.

In addition to the Pfizer and FDA documents, the DOD released another disturbing report. It shows a shocking increase in deaths and adverse events after the shots. Comparing a five-year average to the outcomes from 2022 involving pilots (some of the most physically fit), this is what they found:

Myocarditis up 151%.

Cardiomyopathy up 152%.

Hypertension up 36%.

Pulmonary heart disease up 62%.

Other forms of heart disease up 63%.

Ischemic heart disease up 69%.

Heart failure is up 973%.

Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros Jr. has acknowledged that the DMED data on military health is working properly.

Our honorable service members were forced to get these jabs. They were berated, jailed, bribed, cajoled, and pushed to the point of suicide to get the shots. And now, sadly, we see the results. Based on our military contacts, we knew this was happening and we pushed back.

Like what happened under the current administration, the WHO is intent on gaining power to force injections worldwide using the already launched “digital health records.”

Globalists are pushing this tyranny around the world to trace, track, and control every move you make! If we do not stop Joe Biden from signing on to the WHO’s international agreements, America will become bound by international law to obey this one world government.

In addition to faxing and signing the petition, you can DOUBLE the impact of your donation by giving today through our Challenge Grant.

Let us start this battle on our knees before God and end it on our feet as free Americans.

Mat Staver, Chairman

Liberty Counsel Action

View Source

