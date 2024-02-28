By Daisy Luther

Last weekend, a video began circulating on X (Twitter) that got little to no coverage in the MSM. (I know, you’re shocked.) In the clip, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, said something that could drive us rapidly off the cliff into WW3. He said, “Ukraine will join NATO.”

Watch it here:

This is quite a poke in the eye of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin has repeatedly warned against Ukraine being allowed to join the alliance. He said it back in February of 2022, when the war began.

“[T]here will be no winners,” he said, describing a hypothetical future in which Ukraine had joined NATO and then attempted to invade Russian-occupied Crimea, “and you will find yourself drawn into this conflict against your will. You will be fulfilling Article 5 in a heartbeat, even before you know it.” “Do you realize that if Ukraine joins NATO and decides to take Crimea back through military means, the European countries will automatically get drawn into a military conflict with Russia?” Putin said. “Of course, NATO’s united potential and that of Russia are incomparable.” Though the Kremlin’s English-language transcript has Putin using, somewhat ambiguously, the term “incomparable,” he also asserted that Russia “is one of the world’s leading nuclear powers and is superior to many of those countries in terms of the number of modern nuclear force components.”

Here’s some video footage of this press conference, with subtitles.

Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty basically says that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all NATO countries and is a pact of collective defense.

The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.

Russia again warned that Ukraine joining NATO would not be well-received in October of 2022.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three,” TASS quoted Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, as saying.

The Russians have been quite clear. If this alliance is made, they will retaliate.

What is Russia’s protocol for using nuclear weapons?

Leaked Russian military documents have exposed that Russia’s threshold for a nuclear attack is lower than we’d previously been told. According to documents that have been seen and verified by the Financial Times:

Criteria for a potential nuclear response range from an enemy incursion on Russian territory to more specific triggers, such as the destruction of 20 percent of Russia’s strategic ballistic missile submarines… …Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, which can be delivered by land or sea-launched missiles or from aircraft, are designed for limited battlefield use in Europe and Asia, as opposed to the larger “strategic” weapons intended to target the US. Modern tactical warheads can still release significantly more energy than the weapons dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima in 1945… …The exercises offer a rare insight into how Russia views its nuclear arsenal as a cornerstone of its defence policy — and how it trains forces to be able to carry out a nuclear first strike in some battlefield conditions.

In summary, Russia’s policy is to make the first strike and there are guidelines in place for how and when they would do this. The article is well worth a read.

Is NATO already involved in the fighting?

According to a Hungarian newspaper, Magyar Nemzet, the Russians believe that NATO military personnel are already involved in the conflict in Ukraine, disguising themselves as mercenaries.

In an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, Major General Sergei Rudskoi, the Chief Operations Director of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, spoke about the fact that NATO military personnel take part in the battles in Ukraine disguised as mercenaries, reports the English-language Pravda news portal. NATO soldiers take part in hostilities disguised as mercenaries. They control operational and tactical missile air defense systems and multiple missile launch systems and are part of assault squads, Rudskoi stated. According to him, NATO officers directly shape the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the cleaning of Avgyijivka, quite a few interesting details were revealed. In this case, we are dealing with corpses abandoned by Ukrainian armed forces, whose uniforms were sewn with American and Polish markings, Igor Kimakovskyi, adviser to the leader of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, told TASSSZ.

Now, it’s very important to note that Pravda (which ironically means “truth” in Russian) has been accused of being a state-sponsored mouthpiece and a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin. They wouldn’t be the first government that drummed up another “reason” for people to fear and hate “the enemy.” (Looking at you, America.)

So, it’s possible that the information printed there is inaccurate. Magyar Nemzet is a conservative-leaning Hungarian newspaper. When deciding whether you believe this report is accurate, take these two things into account.

If Ukraine will join NATO, what happens next?

If Ukraine joins NATO, Putin has already made it very clear that he won’t be pleased. And by “not pleased,” I mean he’s threatening to nuke someone. Or maybe even everyone. The Russian government has a “first strike” policy in that they intend to be the aggressors in a large-scale war.

By allowing Ukraine into NATO, member states are inviting a larger global conflict.

And in a world that has seemed on the verge of the next huge war, that seems akin to throwing a match into a vat of gasoline.

This is something to watch very closely. Prepare for the possibility of a nuclear event. (Know that if you are not at Ground Zero, this is survivable, and no, it won’t turn the entire country into a nuclear winter wasteland like in that horrifying book The Road.) Here are some ways to prepare:

Read this article.

Watch this webinar.

Get enough Iosat for your entire family. If you need it, you’ll be glad you bought it. If you don’t, it’s not a ton of money but it’s a great deal of peace of mind. This one has same-day delivery from Amazon. This is a product that rapidly sells out every time there’s talk of nuclear war, and before it sells out, the price skyrockets. (Here’s how to use it after a nuclear emergency.)

Continue reading

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.