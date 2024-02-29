By Tyler Durden

There are reports of a mass casualty event in Gaza City on Thursday, with Hamas claiming at least 104 Palestinians killed and several hundred wounded or injured (though casualty numbers have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath). However, Israel is disputing local accounts of what happened and says people died following a stampede caused by Palestinians rushing aid trucks.

There are several different versions of what happened, but all accounts agree that mayhem was unleashed when some 30 humanitarian aid trucks containing food were positioned on the street under Israeli protection. Gaza has been on the brink of famine, and so reportedly hundreds of people rushed toward to trucks hoping to obtain something.

And that's when according to The Guardian, "An Israeli source said Israeli troops opened fire on Thursday at 'several people' among a crowd that surrounded aid trucks in the Gaza Strip after feeling under threat."

Quickly in the aftermath, and as gruesome videos emerged from the scene, Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement condemning what he described as "the ugly massacre conducted by the Israeli occupation army this morning."

Palestinians say that Israeli troops shot indiscriminately into the crowd and used the aid trucks in a kind of "ambush" - while Israel's military says people were killed in a "stampede for aid" and "crowd crush," and that some of the deaths were the result of Israeli soldiers being under immediate threat.

⚡️Harsh scenes after the occupation committed a massacre against Palestinians on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza while they were waiting for aid.



More than 150 martyrs so far. pic.twitter.com/4tTH305r3j — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 29, 2024

Al Jazeera's on the ground account is as follows:

The more we talk to people about what happened during the attack near Gaza City this morning, the more it becomes clear they feel it was a trap, an ambush. As soon as people approached incoming trucks carrying food aid, they were shot at. There were attack drones in the sky. There was also fire from naval forces and armored vehicles in the vicinity. All at once, these military forces fired at a group of people who were hungry, traumatized and displaced. People who were just trying to get their hands on whatever they could to feed their families and stay alive. The number of dead from the attack has now risen to 104 and there are still, unfortunately, injured people left on the road. Paramedics, civil defense crew and volunteers are trying to help get these people to hospitals, but are finding it very difficult to get to the area. We are expecting the number of casualties to increase even more in the coming hours.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are admitting that at least some of the deaths are the result of Israeli fire. "However, the army also acknowledged that troops opened fire on several of the Gazans, who they said were endangering soldiers," reports Times of Israel.

The IDF is saying that the vast majority of the deaths were the result of the stampede itself, or being run over by trucks, after "looting" broke out. There were reportedly some 30 trucks and thousands of Palestinians rushing past checkpoints during the mayhem to try and access the aid.

Israel has since published overhead drone footage which its says vindicates its version of events, but which also included the admission of shooting people in the legs. The below contains the IDF version of events:

According to an initial IDF probe of the crush, the vast majority of the casualties were a result of trampling and being struck by the aid trucks. The incident began at around 4 a.m., when some 30 trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived at the coast of Gaza City, to deliver food to Palestinians in the Rimal neighborhood. ...Dozens of Palestinians who rushed the last truck in the convoy began to move toward an IDF tank and troops stationed at the military’s checkpoint, the investigation found. An officer stationed in the area ordered soldiers to fire warning shots in the air as the Palestinians were within a few dozen meters, as well as gunfire at the legs of those who continued to move toward the troops, the probe said. The IDF said that fewer than 10 of the casualties were a result of Israeli fire.

