by O’Keefe Media Group

BREAKING: IRS official Alex Mena who works in “criminal investigations” says IRS ‘has no problem going after the small people, putting people in prison, and destroying people’s lives.’ Mena ‘doubts the constitutionality’ of his employer, the IRS, using AI to access everybody’s bank accounts nationwide. Mena recalls IRS agents stating “…the first person you shoot you’re gonna remember, but after that you’re gonna shoot like a hundred people, you’re not gonna remember any of them.” He says IRS agents “are assholes...they are the definition of an asshole, all of them.”

