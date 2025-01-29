They call him “Bitcoin Jesus,” though he despises the nickname. His real name is Roger Ver. At any moment, Roger could be arrested for alleged tax evasion and mail fraud. But anyone familiar with his case knows the truth: Roger’s only “crime” was being the very first investor and passionate advocate for Bitcoin. For that, he faces 109 years in federal prison. As devastating as this is for Roger, this case is less about him and more about you. Roger is being persecuted as a warning from corrupt lawmakers who aim to set a precedent that could threaten your ability to own, trade, and profit from cryptocurrencies. This isn’t just about Roger’s freedom; it’s about the future of financial sovereignty for us all. What you’re about to watch is a 20-minute documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mikki Willis. He had this to say about Roger and the case against him: “When Roger’s story was brought to my attention by my friend Angela McArdle (chair of the Libertarian National Committee), I was already overextended with production commitments. After one Zoom call with Roger, I knew I had to put everything on hold to do whatever I could to help him. I was deeply moved by the quality of his character and his willingness to sacrifice his own freedom to protect the freedoms of all people. Roger’s story is almost too wild to believe! Yet it’s real, and it’s unfolding right now as you read this. The clock is ticking on a man’s fate, his freedom, and your right to control your financial future.” Please take the time to watch, respond, and share. https://www.freerogernow.org

