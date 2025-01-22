by Paul Cudenec

As I have said before, Israel’s current long-planned genocidal landgrab – and the complicity of world puppet “leaders” – has fatally exposed the nature of the single global mafia.

The sheer horror of what has been unfolding in Gaza and Syria has, for many of us, swept away any remaining hesitation about condemning the Zionist entity, which for decades has been using the suffering of Jews under Nazism as a shield against criticism of its own murderous activities.

The more that Israel and its supporters scream “anti-semite!” at those expressing their outrage at the brutal slaughter, the more this dishonest instrument of intimidation and censorship loses its power.

And top Zionists are now admitting to their own circles that they have lost control of the narrative, that their propaganda is not working and that Israel is regarded by billions across the world as a criminal state, guilty of serious war crimes.

They don’t put it quite that way, of course!

When Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the notorious Anti-Defamation League, addressed a committee of Israel’s Knesset on January 7, 2025, he referred instead to “an inferno of antisemitism” that just happened to have coincided with 15 months of Zionist terror!

Indeed, his contribution formed part of a session of the Israeli parliament’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs dedicated to the so-called “rise of global antisemitism”.

Greenblatt was the most prominent of a number of American Zionists who addressed the meeting, as a report by Judah Ari Gross on the eJewishPhilanthropy website reveals.

Greenblatt “admitted failure” in his organization’s efforts to combat the criticism of Israel’s actions since October 2023.

He said: “Nobody likes to admit when they’ve fallen short. I don’t like to lose. I personally hate to lose. However, sometimes we need to acknowledge the reality, and I believe it takes confidence to express humility”.

In a subsequent interview with Jewish Insider, Greenblatt expressed his disappointment that the “woke” phenomenon supported by Zionist networks had worked against them over Gaza.

He told Melissa Weiss: “I think if you’re not stepping back and rethinking, considering the facts, just the facts — how so many allies fled, or at least didn’t stand by us in the way you would have thought — just the fact that in the younger demographic there’s a higher prevalence of antisemitic attitudes than in the older segments of the population.

“If you start to think about the fact that the Jewish community has been very supportive of diversity initiatives, and yet these initiatives, which are supposed to promote inclusion, actually result in the exclusion of Jews”.

Gross explains, in his report, that Greenblatt did not offer the Knesset concrete recommendations to innovate the field of “combating antisemitism”.

Instead, he told the meeting: “What I learned from working in Silicon Valley, it’s OK to fail as long as you fail forward and learn from it. So that’s what needs to happen now”.

Fresh thinking was sorely needed, he said: “Otherwise, as Einstein said, we’ll be doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. It’s the definition of insanity.

“So starting with ADL and the rest of the NGO sector in the US and around the world, we’ve got to start doing things differently. And the same goes here in Israel.

“This means that the problem won’t be solved by yet another new Knesset task force. It won’t be solved by the government just throwing money at the problem. It won’t be solved by the IDF spokesperson’s unit issuing updated talking points or suddenly using TikTok.

“Like us in America, you need to adopt new strategies to experiment with creative tactics to study the results and scale what works”.

Part of this effort will, of course, involve full-spectrum propaganda, as Greeblatt made clear in his interview with Weiss.

The ADL chief stressed: “I think the info sphere is a front in this war. And so there may be seven fronts to the terrestrial war, you know, as the Israeli government has talked about. But there are multiple fronts to this information war.

“In the information sphere, Wikipedia is a front. Video games are a front. Social media is a front. These messaging services are a front, and we need to understand that as well. So that’s why we monitor video games. That’s why we are being very robust and taking on Wikipedia. That’s why we are so actively engaging with the social media platforms, and we’ll continue to do that”.

There is plenty of financing available to Israel for such propagandising and interference. Jewish Insider reports: “The Foreign Ministry’s budget for public diplomacy in 2025 is expected to be $150 million — over 20 times what it was before the war began in 2023”.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “We are in the middle of an effort to change the approach towards the whole topic that was once called hasbara, and that I call ‘consciousness warfare’.

“The democratic world is influenced by public opinion… and when it is not good for us, then it influences the elected political level’s space to maneuver in the international arena”.

But it also sounds as if the desperate Zionist mafia are preparing to stoop to new levels of dirty tricks and violence in their war on the rest of the world.

In his speech, Greenblatt referred approvingly to the infamous recent Mossad/Israeli operations involving the remote-control murder of opponents by the use of exploding pagers and the completely illegal raid on a missile factory inside Syria, before Assad’s government was toppled.

He said: “We need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo Gold Pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.

A decade of preparation? Yet more proof, as if it were needed, that Israel’s “war” on the region was not a “response” to events of October 7, 2023!

Greenblatt continued: “We need the kind of courage that executed Operation Deep Layer inside Syria and destroyed Iranian missile manufacturing capabilities to undertake this mission”.

“This is the kind of ingenuity and inventiveness that have always been a hallmark of the State of Israel, that have always been a characteristic of the Jewish people. I know we can do it”.

What has been confirmed is that the Zionist gangsters regard their online critics across the world as military and not merely political foes.

Gross comments: “Greenblatt pushed for the State of Israel to consider the fight against antisemitism online and around the world to be another front (alongside Gaza, Lebanon, West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran) that the country must contend with”.

Greenblatt himself explained: “Capturing TikTok might seem less meaningful than holding on to Mount Hermon. Libelous tweets certainly might seem less deadly than missiles from Yemen.

“But this is urgent because the next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online as much as offline. Make no mistake, it’s real”.

The Knesset committee also heard from Jamie Geller, the chief marketing officer of Aish, a Jewish “educational” organisation.

She stressed the need to keep the diaspora on the side of Israel, despite the horrors it was inflicting – the manufactured spectre of ever-rising “anti-semitism” of course plays a key role in these efforts.

She said: “Education has to be part and parcel to the fight against antisemitism because otherwise the majority of Jewish people are left… unable to stand up and be proud and will reject their Judaism and reject Israel in turn. [But] if we educate them, they can be soldiers in the fight with us”.

Rarely in the course of human history has “education” been such an obvious euphemism for propaganda and fearmongering!

Meanwhile, Shira Hutt, executive vice president of the Jewish Federations of North America, boasted about the successful targeting and intimidation of anyone who dares speak out against the Zionist murder machine.

She said: “Over the past few years, 146 local federations that make up the Jewish Federations of North America have committed to building and supporting professionally run and led security initiatives that include under its umbrella every Jewish institution and interacts with every law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the community.

“This has come at an enormous cost in dollars and in focus, but it has been essential”.

She bragged that her federation had, for instance, forced the withdrawal of a city council resolution condemning Israel in Fort Collins, Colorado, and got a Philadelphia schoolteacher sacked because she challenged Zionists online.

Hutt declared: “There are many organizations that play an important role and we are grateful for their national partnership, but the local civil engagement of every community is an indispensable component of the solution”.

In other words, Israel’s little footsoldiers have played a crucial role in facilitating its genocidal activities.

But as the tide of world public opinion turns still further against Zionists and their crimes, their disproportionate and anti-democratic influence over our societies will finally come to an end, regardless of whatever desperate measures Greenblatt and his co-conspirators come up with next.

