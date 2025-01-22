by Paul Cudenec, Winter Oak

THERE’S ONLY ONE GLOBAL MAFIA!

I have noticed that some people, even those generally receptive to my point of view, beg to differ when it comes to the existence of a single global mafia – the entity I have taken to calling the criminocracy or even demonocracy.

Surely, they say, it’s more a question of the world being dominated by a number of competing powerful groups, which together constitute the phenomenon termed “capitalism” or “crony capitalism.” And they are not necessarily convinced when I assert that my own research, over recent years, has proved to my satisfaction that this global empire has been manufactured by, and is headed by, the Rothschilds.

“It’s not just them,” they say. “There are other families involved. Like the Rockefellers.”

In my 2022 booklet Enemies of the People, I question whether we can really regard the Rockefellers as rivals to the Rothschilds, as is often believed by those who imagine we live in a pluralistic society rather than a worldwide military-industrial-financial dictatorship. I note that the two ultra-rich families were holding secret talks about collaboration as early as 1892.

Authors Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor relate:

“Standard Oil’s chief spokesman, John Archbold, reported directly to Rockefeller that they had quickly reached a tentative agreement, but stressed that ‘it was thought desirable on both sides that the matter be kept confidential’…

Much of the great rivalry between Rothschild and Rockefeller was a convenient façade, though both would have the world believe otherwise.”

Financial strategist Jacob Schiff of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., a Rothschild agent, became the financial strategist for Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, which was then refining about 90 percent of all crude oil in the United States.

Referring to a previous article in which I showed that the financial entity J.P. Morgan has for a long time been a front for the Rothschilds, I then quote Professor Carroll Quigley from his book Tragedy and Hope. He writes:

“The Rockefeller group, which was really a monopoly capitalist organisation investing only its own profits, functioned as a financial capitalist unit in close co-operation with Morgan.”

So, as a result, explain Docherty and Macgregor, “Morgan, Schiff, and Rockefeller, the three leading players on Wall Street, had settled into a cozy cartel, behind which the House of Rothschild remained hidden but retained immense influence and power.”

This picture is very much confirmed by the Wikipedia profile of John D. Rockefeller Sr.’s business and philanthropic advisor Frederick Taylor Gates. This states:

“From 1892 onwards, faced with his ever-expanding investments and real estate holdings, Rockefeller Sr. recognized the need for professional advice and so he formed a four-member committee, later including his son, John D. Rockefeller Jr., to manage his money, and nominated Gates as its head and as his senior business adviser.”

“In this capacity, Gates steered Rockefeller Sr.'s money predominantly to syndicates arranged by the investment house of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., and, to a lesser extent, the house of J.P. Morgan.”

So in the very same year, 1892, that Rockefeller held secret talks with the Rothschilds, his money began to be steered towards Rothschild fronts J.P. Morgan and Kuhn Loeb & Co.

Well, fancy that!

It seems abundantly clear to me that the Rockefeller empire, a 19th-century Big Oil rival to the Rothschilds, was absorbed by them and transformed into yet another front.

With Americans rightly proud of having achieved “independence” from Britain, they would probably not have been too pleased to know that wealth and power in their country was increasingly concentrated in the hands of a British-Jewish banking dynasty. Hiding behind the reputation of a self-made American Christian “philanthropist” was – and is – the perfect ruse.

We’re not dealing with the original Rockefellers today but a synthetic and instrumentalised version. My certainty that the Rothschilds are the dominant force behind the entire global mafia has been confirmed by the nauseating and near-unanimous support voiced by “political leaders” for Israel, the country the Rothschilds played such a key role in creating.

But I thought it would be interesting to test my thesis further by taking a look at the Rockefeller Foundation, a giant global “philanthropic” institution founded in 1913 that crops up time and time again in my research, and in particular by homing in on the members of its board of trustees, as constituted at the time of writing. In studying the background and activities of these individuals, do we find that the Rockefeller empire is in some way distinct from that of the Rothschilds?

AFSANEH MASHAYEKHI BESCHLOSS

First trustee on the alphabetical list is Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, and the first few paragraphs of her Rockefeller Foundation profile pretty much answer my question on their own! We read:

“Afsaneh is Founder and CEO of RockCreek. Previously, she was Managing Director and partner at the Carlyle Group. As the World Bank’s Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer, she led the Bank’s investments, balance sheet management, ratings, borrowings, and innovations in financial products.

“Prior to this, she led the World Bank’s investments and policy work for renewable energy, power, and infrastructure, as well as pioneering investments in wind and solar energy. Previously, she worked in corporate finance at JP Morgan.

“Afsaneh has advised governments, central banks, and regulatory agencies on financial policy and energy policy. She serves on the board of trustees of the Council on Foreign Relations.”

We’ll come to the notorious Carlyle Group when we look at board of trustees chairman James Stavridis, but what about the rest of it? It is crucial to note that Beschloss began her career at J.P. Morgan, which is, as I just mentioned, a Rothschild front.

Historians Docherty and Macgregor come to that conclusion through investigating the way in which the original Morgan family firm had been saved from ruin in 1857 by a massive loan from the Bank of England, where the Rothschilds held “immense sway.”

Referencing Ron Chernow’s book The Warburgs, they stress: “J.P. Morgan, the acknowledged chieftain of the Anglo-American financial establishment, was the main conduit for British capital and a personal friend of the Rothschilds.”

“It was the perfect front. J.P. Morgan, who posed as an upright Protestant guardian of capitalism, who could trace his family roots to pre-Revolutionary times, acted in the interests of the London Rothschilds and shielded their American profits from the poison of anti-Semitism.”

The Rothschilds also undoubtedly hold “immense sway” at the World Bank, at which Beschloss played such a key role, although they would rather the public didn’t realise this.

The World Bank archives reveal a very close relationship which sometimes becomes particularly visible. When Edmund de Rothschild came up with the idea of the World Conservation Bank, later renamed the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the project was, as The Corbett Report explains, “put under the umbrella of the World Bank.”

Lynn Forester de Rothschild, who heads the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, is a “featured speaker” on the World Bank Live website. In 2018, she told them “how innovative partnerships between the World Bank Group, investors, and governments can lead to win-win financial solutions that help countries meet 21st-century aspirations and support sustainable and inclusive growth, while offering investors sound returns.” And that same year, de Rothschild took part in their panel discussion, alongside former World Bank Group chairman Jim Yong Kim, reflecting on “trends, opportunities, and challenges for unlocking private capital flows to support critical development projects across and beyond G20 markets, and to achieve positive development impact.”

Quigley warns us of multiple international networks “organized by the same people for the same motives... the financing came from the same international banking groups and their subsidiary commercial and industrial firms.” Over the decades, this has created “a multilevel political hierarchy.” He says, “In this hierarchy, the top level is held by the United Nations and its associated functional bodies, such as the World Health Organization, UNESCO, the Food and Agricultural Organization, the ILO, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Court of Justice, and others.”

The World Bank is one of the main organs of the process usually called “development,” a bland term that conceals its real nature. As I explained in 2022: “It is nothing more than money and power, which are the same thing in our society. What is being ‘developed’ in all these various life-destroying ways is, in fact, the money and power of those who initiated and imposed the process.”

Describing itself as “the world’s largest development institution,” the World Bank was founded in 1944 as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and was originally involved in making loans to facilitate the post-war Build Back Better. It has a treaty-based relationship with the United Nations that dates back to its founding and collaborates closely with the UN on creating its global development-imposing infrastructure.

This has included the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, from 2000, drawn up by the Organisation for European Economic Cooperation (OECD) at its HQ in Paris, the Chateau de la Muette, which originally belonged to Henri de Rothschild.

Stressing its support for the current “2030” phase of the big plan, the World Bank says: “The Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 are an historic global achievement. These 17 targets, in areas such as health, gender, jobs, and poverty reduction, are part of a comprehensive global agenda.”

Yes, we’d noticed.

So what about the Council on Foreign Relations, where Beschloss is also on the board of trustees?

American author James Perloff explained in 2022:

“The Council on Foreign Relations was incorporated in 1921 to push the United States toward world government, following the Senate’s 1919 refusal to ratify the Versailles Treaty (which would have joined America to the League of Nations).

“It was supplying cabinet-level personnel to both Democratic and Republican administrations, which explained why war policies, trade policies, financial policies, etc., changed so little when the White House shifted from one party to the other.

“In my 2013 book Truth Is a Lonely Warrior, I noted that the CFR had provided 21 Secretaries of Defense/War, 19 Treasury secretaries, 16 Secretaries of State, and 16 CIA Directors. The numbers have increased since, with nearly half of Biden’s top cabinet picks drawn from the Council.”

The CFR is the US “sister” organisation to Chatham House, the name commonly given to The Royal Institute of International Affairs, an extremely influential “think tank” based in London and very close to the Rothschilds, as I have described.

Based in New York City, the CFR was created with J.P. Morgan (Rothschild) money.

Quigley comments that the Morgan entity has never made any real effort to conceal its position in regard to the Council on Foreign Relations, and the published lists of CFR officers and directors “have always been loaded with partners, associates, and employees of J.P. Morgan and Company.”

Beschloss is living proof that the same remains true today.

As for RockCreek, of which she is founder and CEO, this is “a global investment firm that applies innovation to generate long-term value for our partners.”

It is interested in “Energy Transition and Smart Futures – marshalling returns that balance risk and impact” and “Multi-Asset Class Solutions – Accessing the full power of finance.”

“The full power of finance” is certainly something with which Beschloss is closely acquainted.

It comes as no surprise at all to learn that she was a member of the 1994 class of the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders for Tomorrow scheme.

Nor that she is on the board of directors at the Center for Global Development, an “independent, nonpartisan ‘think-and-do tank’ based in Washington, DC and London,” which says it has “helped shape countries’ development policies around the world” in its quest for “global prosperity.”

The first president of this entity was Nancy Birdsall, a former head of the World Bank research department and executive vice president of the Inter-American Development Bank.

Major 2023 funders included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros’ Open Philanthropy and Open Society Foundations, the Rockefeller Foundation itself, and Big Pharma’s Wellcome Trust, with the UK, US, Canadian, French, German, Norwegian, South Korean, Luxembourgeois, and Danish states also providing financial backing.

Beschloss has previously been involved with the Ford Foundation, where she was a member of the board of trustees and chair of the investment committee.

She has also been a board member of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – a public-private partnership “combining the technical expertise of the development community with the business know-how of the private sector” – which was created and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the WHO, and the World Bank.

Finally, the World Economic Forum’s profile of Beschloss reveals that she once worked for Shell International.

By a remarkable coincidence, Shell has long been closely linked to the Rothschilds!

Anthony de Rothschild, 3rd Lord Rothschild, directed scientific research at Royal Dutch Shell, and when Edouard de Rothschild died in 1949, his estate included 720 million francs worth of shares in the same oil giant.

Explaining the history, Niall Ferguson writes:

“The tendency was for the Rothschilds to participate in the gradual merger between Shell and Royal Dutch.

“The Rothschilds took a third share of the Asiatic Petroleum Co. created by the two oil firms in 1902, and in 1911 exchanged their entire Russian operation for shares in Royal Dutch and Shell, making them the largest shareholders in each.”

AGNES BINAGWAHO

Rwanda has in recent years become an important nerve-center for the global criminocracy’s financial-imperialist designs on Africa, as I set out in an August 2023 article entitled ‘Cogs of corruption and control’. So it makes perfect sense that one of the Rockefeller Foundation trustees is former Rwandan minister of health, Agnes Binagwaho. And also that Binagwaho is the vice chancellor of The University of Global Health Equity, Rwanda, set up thanks “to the visionary leadership of the Cummings Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

The Cummings Foundation was founded in Boston, USA, by Joyce and Bill Cummins, who “quietly contributed to the local community for many years.” Its website recounts: “Then, in May 2011, they joined The Giving Pledge, an organization founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet, through which some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and couples have publicly pledged to donate at least half of their assets for philanthropic purposes.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, so close to the Cummins Foundation, needs no introduction for my readers, I imagine. Head honcho of the massive global “charitable” entity, Bill Gates of Microsoft fame, is extraordinarily enthusiastic about what has been happening to Rwanda in recent years. He writes on his GatesNotes blog celebrating his “Heroes in the Field”: “Today, Rwanda is a stunning global health success story — one I often cite when I’m asked about examples of health and development progress. More than 97 percent of infants are vaccinated... Its health system has become a model for other nations to follow.” He adds: “The story of Dr. Agnes Binagwaho is a great illustration of what it took to make this transformation possible.”

Gates says in the blog post that The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda, although “funded in part by our foundation,” was founded in 2015 by “the nonprofit health care organization, Partners in Health.” This entity “collaborates with national governments to provide care and strengthen public health systems.”

The list of its partners and supporters in its supposedly health-related mission reads like a directory of global criminocratic fronts. It includes: The Global Fund; Inter-American Development Bank; United Nations Office for Project Services; US Agency for International Development; World Health Organization; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Cummings Foundation; Ford Foundation; Lions Club International Foundation; Open Society Foundations; Ronald McDonald House Charities; Chevron Corporation; Facebook, Inc; GlaxoSmithKline; Google; IBM; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Company; Microsoft Corporation; Novartis Social Business; Pfizer, Inc. & The Pfizer Foundation; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Apple, Inc; Bank of America Corporation; General Electric Company; Goldman, Sachs & Co; PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP; Shell Oil Company Foundation; The Walt Disney Company; McKinsey & Company and World Bank Community Connections.

It’s a small globalist world, and Binagwaho’s immediate superior at The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda is chancellor Jim Yong Kim. In case you’ve forgotten already, he is the former World Bank chairman who discussed “positive development impact” with Lynn Forester de Rothschild on the World Bank Group panel.

The announcement of his appointment to the post reveals that he is “vice chairman and partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a fund that invests in infrastructure projects across several sectors around the world.” In October 2024, Global Infrastructure Partners was formally acquired by BlackRock, an important part of the Rothschild empire.

Remarkably, Kim is also a founder of the aforementioned Partners in Health, the very organization that appointed him to his leadership role at The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda! His vice chancellor, Binagwaho, has additionally been a member of The Global Fund’s Rwanda Country Coordinating Mechanism from 2002 to 2008.

The Global Fund – which features on the above Partners in Health rollcall – is “a public-private partnership” that claims it is “designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics.” It declares: “The impact of investments in health can be measured in many ways, including how many lives are saved, and the rate of decline in HIV, TB, and malaria, and other methods.

“In a broad sense, the real impact of investments in health is the vitality and economic strength of communities and countries where the burden of disease is retreating.” Loosely translated, this means it is all really about money.

Its “partners” include the Rockefeller Foundation itself, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (surprise, surprise!), the United Nations Foundation, Coca-Cola, Google Cloud, Orange, and Microsoft. They also include an umbrella organization called the French Council of Investors in Africa (CIAN). The Global Fund explains: “CIAN membership includes more than 180 companies and brands, active in a wide range of industries that represent a network of over 10,000 establishments across the African continent. This includes leading multinational corporations such as Total, L’Oréal, Vinci, and Société Générale.”

It adds: “We are expanding partnerships with development finance institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and others. Private sector and nongovernment partners engage with and contribute to the Global Fund mission through resource mobilization, delivery…”

