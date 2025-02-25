By James Mcneill

Apple has confirmed it is withdrawing a key data protection feature following the government's demands to access the data but what does that mean for you?

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) protects data stored on the iCloud with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be seen by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices.

Until now, this has meant that no one else can access your data - not even Apple and this data remains secure even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

However, Apple has now removed ADP as a feature for new users in the UK, in response to a request from the Government.

Earlier this month, the Government demanded access to encrypted data stored by Apple users in its cloud service.

The demand was served by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which compels firms to provide information to law enforcement agencies.

At the time, Apple declined to comment, but pointed out on its website that it views privacy as a 'fundamental human right'.

If you use an iPhone, here's what the change means for you and your private data.

What is Advanced Data Protection?

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) is Apple's highest level of cloud data security, and is designed to protect your data using end-to-end encryption.

For years, Apple has promoted the privacy settings it provides its users as standard, as well as offering users an additional, opt-in, Advanced Data Protection tool to fully encrypt a wider range of their data in its iCloud service.

It means that only account holders can view items such as photos or documents they have stored online through a process known as end-to-end encryption.

Until now, no one else can access your data - not even Apple, and this data remains secure even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

What does this mean for iPhone users?

Thankfully, for most iPhone users not much will change as ADP was used only by those who opted to use it.

The removal will not affect the 14 iCloud data categories that are end-to-end encrypted by default.

This includes data that can be saved to the cloud, and are encrypted globally and in the UK.

This includes data like iCloud Keychain and Health, as well as communication services like iMessage and FaceTime.

However, nine iCloud categories will now only be protected by Standard Data Protection, with no option for end-to-end encryption.

These nine categories are iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, Wallet Passes, and Freeform.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, said that the change raises 'enormous concerns regarding user privacy and data security.'

'Apple's decision raises enormous concerns regarding user privacy and data security whilst marking a huge step backwards in the protection of privacy online,' he warned.

'Creating a backdoor for ethical reasons means it will inevitably only be a matter of time before threat actors also find a way in'.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.