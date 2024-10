by Aaron & Melissa Dykes

So this is going to have to be three parts now because there’s a third aspect to this that needs a whole separate video to discuss.

Here is part two on the fallout of Helene and what is happening right now in Eastern TN/ Western NC. The redtape and regulations, blocking of resources and rescues, and misappropriation of funds going on there is really just too egregious to believe… but now we have the agency that’s supposed to deal with emergencies mission creeping into areas that have nothing all to do with its existence. WHEN DID WE ALL GET SO USED TO ACCEPTING THIS? WHEN IS ENOUGH FINALLY ENOUGH??

I’m going to put the resource list here again because many people said it helped them a lot. I’ve added a donation link for Aerial Recovery who saved an 11-day-old baby (a video clip I featured in part one of this series.)

We love you guys. Part 3 is next and already in the editing process because there’s another aspect here and it will effect not just these states but the whole country.

