An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries but operating as a cartel to control the information that the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a “government”. ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

A “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus?”is tactic of inter-generational organized crime “governments,” banksters, and monopoly media where obvious falsehoods are propagandized through mandatory schools, monopoly media (including concepts woven into films and shows), and hierarchically controlled institutions like universities or NIH/CDC/NIAID that can push/force policies on state and local health departments.

Examples Include:

· “Government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary.

· Covid -19 was a pandemic requiring lockdowns and trillions in “bail outs” and “stimulus”

· “Vaccines” are “Safe and Effective”/Necessary

· Fluoride/Fluorosilicic Acid, the unfiltered hazardous waste of the phosphate and aluminum industries and a known IQ-lowering neurotoxin, is added to the water to prevent cavities.

· Easily rigged “elections” are a good idea and convey/delegate “rights” not possessed by the voters (ability to steal/extort) to a “government” along with an exemption from morality.

· The government’s armed enforcers in the police and military (Who agree to, unquestioningly, use violence on peaceful people for money) are moral and virtuous

It has been speculated that that people often parse information through an epistemic consensus filter. They do NOT ask "Is this true?", They ask "Will others be OK with me thinking this is true?". This makes them very malleable to “brute force manufactured consensus”; if every screen they look at says the same thing they will adopt that position because their brain interprets it as everyone in the tribe believing it.

How Are Brute Force Manufactured Consensus’ engineered?

The most powerful weapon in organized crime’s arsenal is control of perception. Can they control the information that the population receives through mandatory government schools (and “accredited” private schools) and monopoly media/social media/search engines/AI to trick the population into participating in their own enslavement by supporting and legitimizing the system that is robbing and tax farming them?

The visualization was created by Matt Taibbi’s Racket News and is companion media to an article entitled: Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Top 50 Organizations to Know. It shows dozens of tech platforms, government agencies, and “fact-checkers” found to be algorithmically censoring content for the government during “The Covid” including true information that might cause “vaccine hesitency”

This visualization shows the size and scope of an effort to algorithmically censor information on the DARPA Internet. Other revelations to come out about this network include investigative reporting by Mint Press News that showed the content moderation team at Google is populated by both CIA AND Israeli Mossad/Unit 8200, content moderators at Twitter are populated by “Ex” FBI officials, the content moderation team at Facebook is populated by “Ex” CIA officials. The content moderation team at Tik Tok is populated by “Ex” State Department officials. You can download the high-resolution poster at: https://artofliberty.org/white-rose/poster19/

Who Has the Power to Wield Brute Force Manufactured Consensus?

A: The Banksters Stealing the Value Out of Our Money!!

Download our new printable flyer at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

The basics of the scam are that bankers/central bankers lobbied and bribed governments to pass laws legalizing fractional reserve banking, allowing the bankers to create money out of thin air—even though that is inflationary and steals the value out of everyone else’s money. They have bought up and monopolized the world with the little paper tickets and digital dollars that they create out of thin air.

Dozens of Local News Anchors in Dozens of Cities Caught Being Forced to Read From the EXACT SAME SCRIPT by Monopoly Media Company Sinclair Broadcasting that owns 170+ local television stations where Blackrock and Vanguard are the Major Shareholders.

Blackrock and/or Vanguard are among the three largest institutional investors for 505 out of 505 of the S&P 500. (100%) One or the other is the single largest institutional investor in 422 of these. (84%)

https://BlackrockVanguardWatch.com/

The ownership of these monopoly companies is held by various capital managers including Blackrock, Vangaurd, and State Street while the C-Level executives, publishers, editors and reporters are organized into front organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission and the World Economic Formum where they are meeting regularly in secure facilities swept for bugs.

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing how the key publishers, editors, and reporters at dozens of ostensibly unaffiliated media companies are organized into three organizations that Jeffrey Epstein was a member of where they are meeting on a regular basis in secure facilities. ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

The same three organizations, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and the Trilateral Commission have also installed their members into every single power center in the US Government “government” including the Presidency, Vice Presidency, Cabinet, CIA Directors, IMF, Import-Export Bank, World Bank, FBI Directors, House of Representatives and Senate, Federal Reserve System, and major universities and colleges to name but a few. This visualization is from our article: Who Really Runs the World and the complete high-resolution visualization can be founder here: https://artofliberty.org/white-rose/poster3/

Iain Davis’s Policy Power Structure Diagram shows how large-scale global policies are enacted by the organizations described above and pushed down by national governments. Click to Expand.

About the Author - Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

His upcoming book is Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation features voluntary solutions and charities vs. inefficient “government” aid based on extortion.

The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Five Meme Friday - a weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests.

The foundation’s recent conference, Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference featured leading economists, legal scholars, and political theorists explaining how the free market can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly “government” better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

The foundation also publishes “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia and the upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

