Etienne Note: In addition to the ridiculousness and fraud of faking a family photo, I am carrying this article because it demonstrates another dynamic we have been publicizing in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the except we published for free on Substack: CIA Democrats… And Republicans! - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA? on the incredible number of “ex” CIA employees, OR other intelligence agency veterans, OR ex-special operations veterans (that are one degree of separation away from the CIA ) being funded for Congressional seats. In this case we have a seat which is being vacated by “Ex” CIA operative Abigail Spanberger (who is now running for Governor of Virginia where the CIA is located) being replaced by an “Ex” Major in the Special Forces who is already deceiving the voters with a fake family. Unbelievable…

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

A Republican running for Congress in Virginia has gone viral after a 'family photo' he used in a campaign ad was not what it seemed.

Derrick Anderson, an Army veteran, is attempting to flip a blue district red in 2024 after its current occupant, Abigail Spanberger, announced she would vacate to run for governor in 2025.

Anderson recently released a campaign ad that featured footage of himself with a woman and three children - what appeared to be a family photo - in an effort to play to women voters and family values.

However, the mom and three girls are in no way related to him with Anderson forced to admit they are the wife and three children of an old friend.

Anderson even posted a video of himself and his fiancé out on the campaign trail just weeks earlier.

A Republican running for Congress in Virginia has gone viral after a family photo he used in a campaign ad was not what it seemed

Derrick Anderson, a veteran, is attempting to flip a blue district red in 2024 after its current occupant, Abigail Spanberger, announced she would vacate to run for governor in 2025

He currently lives alone with his dog after getting engaged in September.

Liberals on social media accused Anderson of lying about his family status on social media to win votes.

A Virginia Democrat wrote: 'If you think renting a crew to play house will make you relatable, you’ve officially entered the realm of the bizarre, Derrick. It’s time to get real: you can’t Photoshop authenticity!'

'Derrick Anderson is back on the campaign trail. He probably shouldn’t continue to use My Best Friend’s Girl by The Cars as his campaign song,' joked another.

Someone else also wondered if George Santos was in charge of Anderson's campaign.

When asked about the response to the footage, a spokesperson for Anderson said that the attacks were silly and unfair.

'The false, politically-motivated reporting on Derrick – who is happily engaged and very proud of/vocal about his family – appearing in a normal campaign video with female supporters and their kids is both hilarious and sad,' the spokesperson told HuffPo.

The spokesperson - who described the footage as Anderson posing 'with female supporters and their kids' - also told the New York Times that this is standard operation procedure.

He recently released a campaign ad that featured footage of Anderson with a woman and three younger women, appearing to be his wife and daughters. Anderson even posted a video of himself and his fiancé out on the campaign trail just weeks early

Anderson's opponent is Democrat Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman, a Ukraine native and key player alongside his brother Alexander in the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump

'Derrick's opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and video with supporters of all kinds,' they said.

That opponent is Democrat Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman, a Ukraine native and key player alongside his brother Alexander in the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

The DCCC said in a statement that Anderson is using those women as a way to protect himself from attacks on abortion.

'Derrick Anderson is so desperate to mask his anti-abortion views and look like a family man that he's posing for fake family pictures,' Spokesperson Lauryn Fanguen said.

'He's clearly not above misleading Virginians and definitely can't be trusted to represent them in Congress.'

Anderson, who maintains through his spokesperson he did not lie, recently penned an op-ed titled: 'Want to lower the temperature in politics? Stop the lies.'

Continue reading,,,

In the Art of Liberty Foundation’s book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! We break down how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability about “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control.

They falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

Go Paid on Substack @ the $50 a Year Level and get a Free Ticket to the Liberty on the Rocks virtual conference and a free softcover copy of Etienne’s new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All when released in November.

Go Paid at the $250 a Year Founding Member Level and get a free in-person ticket to Liberty on the Rocks in Sedona and a signed copy of the “Swiss Flip” version of Voluntaryism AND “Government” when released in November.