US Navy Destroyer Fires 60 KW Helios Combat Laser
The US Navy released a new photo of USS Preble (DDG-88) firing her HELIOS laser weapon.
It is a 60 kilowatt combat laser.
badass pic.twitter.com/i3thc0dH6H
— CommonSenseOnMars (@CommonSenseMars) February 3, 2025
The USS Preble is the first U.S. Navy vessel equipped with HELIOS, a 60-kilowatt-class directed energy laser weapon developed by Lockheed Martin. It is also the first laser weapon integrated with the Aegis combat system, a key feature that enhances the ship’s ability to track, engage, and neutralize threats.
It provides a cost-effective countermeasure against drones, small boats, and other asymmetric threats. The U.S. Navy has been expanding its directed energy arsenal.
