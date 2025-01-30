By WT

Intro

The plan is in operation now, has been for 25 years, and likely continues toward 2030.

A cyborg is a life form that has technology integrated with its biology. Note, the agenda actually spans all life forms and resources. It was a choice to focus only on people in this article.

That might sound dramatic and unlikely, as hardly anyone noticed anything, yet it’s still true. The reason nobody notices it, is because it happens slowly, and it goes down in the micro and nano scale, invisible to the naked eye.

Reminiscent of the Borg from Star Trek (1989), I found micro fibers and tubes in skin, part of a biotechnological architecture.

Screenshot from WikiPedia with Borg captain Kirk on the right.

Star Trek script writers seemingly portrayed a caricature of present day microscopy.

A first look at fiber biotech

Report 1: Inflamed skin behind ear

Here is a picture of the most advanced synthetic fiber construct I ever saw in my research. I consider it a version 2.0 in the realm of fiber tech observations.

A transparent fiber making a T-split with a blue emerald “lens” inside the junction point.

I recorded it with a USB microscope during an inspection of inflamed skin behind the ear in April 2023. In this case, inflammation was the result of an acute, more violent, biotech attack, contrary to its usual operating mode of staying under the radar.

Definitely check out the rest of that report, Biotechnological Invasion of Skin: Analysis & Overview.

Report 2: The red wine test

The red wine test is an easy, cheap, yet powerful test, that exposes the biotech microfibers, accessible to anyone who wants to get real.

Rinse your mouth with red wine for a minute, spit it out in a dish and BOOM, microfibers. All clumped together and stained red, making them visible to the naked eye. Read more about the the red wine test.

and destroy red blood cells, and generate artificial proteins and polymers in the blood.

1,2: Spheres are CDBs. 3,4: CDBs working on fiber genesis.

Upper middle and right: CDBs invading red blood cells.

WT Morgellons content:

Celeste Solum synthetic biology webinars. She tackled the topic from another angle. I merged all episodes in one video of 17 hours.

Nanotechnology

We know nanoparticles are being sprayed in the sky. Next, we see Morgellons manifest. Putting one and one together indicated, these are not mere inanimate nanoparticles.

As Carnicom went the engineered biology route, others choose or stumbled upon the path of nanotechnology e.g. Jan Smith, Tony Pantalleresco and Bryan396.

Tony and Bryan collaborated a couple of years (I think), yet it was Tony who came up with prototype devices that generate pulsed magnetic fields, referred to as anti-nano devices, in an attempt to tackle and disrupt nanotechnology.

Here’s a list with nanotechnology keywords that are relevant to transhumanism in my view.

Nanotechnology-Transhumanism-Keywords.txtDownload

Covid era

The time period from 2020 and onward, is marked by deployments of new, even more outrageous biotechnologies in the environment, consumer products and especially pharmaceutical products. Kicked off during the largest psychological operation known to man, against man.

Pharmaceutical products that contain the most advanced biotech.

COVID-19 injections

COVID-19 nasal test swabs

Dental anesthetics

The “star” of the Covid shit show, has to be the microchip-like objects, found in each product listed above.

You should know, all pharmaceuticals are off the table. Put them to the test under a microscope, and watch them incubate for a few days.

