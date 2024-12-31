by jchristoff

There are mind control objectives directed entirely at the female. There are also mind control objectives directed entirely at the male. For example (in regards to the male), if we look at TV shows like Seinfeld, Family Guy, The Simpsons, King of Queens, Three's Company, Friends etc., etc.......we see the repetitive behavior patterning that males are intended to mimic, emulate, mirror, follow and copy.

From Kramer on Seinfeld to Peter Griffin in The Family Guy and from Jack Tripper in Three's Company to Homer Simpson in The Simpsons.....the male is provided repetitive behavior role modelling that is weak, listless, unmotivating, clownish. imbecilic and unfocused. This sort of beta male programming for the men is designed to work hand in hand with the engineering behavior modification programs for the female, all ending in the same end goals for the ruling 1%. Let's take a look at the top 10 female mind control agendas, which will give us a bird's eye view as to where our social engineers are trying to steer our entire society.

1. Females are the new strength figures in most movies, easily dealing with stronger male adversaries, with superpower strength. From Super Girl in Avengers Infinity War to the never-ending supply of female assassin movies, this mind control agenda is aimed at changing the conventional role of the female out of femineity/motherhood/softness and into more traditional male behavior within our crumbling society. Inching the female closer to this line in the sand, can also help push the female more easily into trans gendering themselves into a male on all levels. The end goal of these various female mind control agendas is behavior modifying the female into stopping the production of any offspring (or at least to slow it down substantially). This is only one facet of a multi factorial depopulation agenda. Leaving the female single and alone is also another major part of the equation, as to more easily dispose of the female altogether, as I have discussed in this article that I wrote a couple months ago.

2. Females are encouraged to work outside the home and to exchange their dreams of motherhood and family for the fun laced pursuits of material items and never-ending good times in the big city. From the TV sitcom Laverne and Shirley (in the big city of Milwaukee) to Elaine on the TV show Seinfeld (in the big city of New York) the patterning is simple.......the female is imprinted with repetitive content that sees them without a family and always as the perpetual single female, chasing their material dreams and good times in the big city centers. Let's not forget that in these shows as well, the females are surrounded by weak beta male types who are the perpetual class clowns, which is also designed to reduce the mating drive in the female. Females, if they decide to mate, want physically and mentally strong partners, which are not around in too much frequency these days because of the anti-male social engineering that's also occurring.

3. Females are imprinted with repetitive content designed to mind control them to consume large amounts of wine or alcohol. This is called The Wine Mom Agenda and it's designed to inflict the changes in brain function that alcohol are famous for and to aid the female in dulling their pain to their new lonely lives and empty existences based on mindless consumption. All humans need to feel their pain to mature and INDIVIDUATE. Basically, all humans need to feel their pain in order to grow up and to also think on their own, outside the pressure of society, parents, peers, groups etc. Alcohol blocks pain and therefore blocks maturation on all fronts, as all pain killers do. Keeping the female in a child IQ state is very important for the overall agenda that has been planned for a very long time. Alcohol is also a depressant, it causes cancer, it reduces lifespan in any amount, it causes brain damage and it makes the body less fertile and more prone to produce low IQ and/or traumatized offspring. In short, you can't rule healthy and intelligent people, regardless of gender. Alcohol consumption makes all other mind control agendas easier to initiate because mind control is based on weakening the mind control victim into compliance. Alcohol weakens the body/mind complex on all fronts. Keep them weak, keep them sick, keep them obedient, keep them dumb, keep them slaves.

4. Females are generally encouraged to attack their own breasts, a center of reproduction and healthy offspring. Again, this is facilitated by simply adjusting the repetitive content on the screen. I describe the general inner workings of all mind control agendas in the presentation at this added link. I also speak around the world on the topics of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification and propaganda. Tricking the female to attack her own breasts with either cosmetic surgery or even cancer-causing mammograms, can be a psychological first step on the path to pushing a transgender female to cut off their own healthy breasts and to take castration transgender chemicals that make reproduction impossible. Inch by inch, social engineering can push the female wherever it desires. Women have also been tricked in this on-going anti breast psy-op to remove their own healthy breasts due to an entirely fictitious and fraudulent BRAC gene con job. Genes control nothing, which is the opposite of what we're told. The environment controls our genes. The depths of tricking the female to attack their own breasts and heart chakra area (as the breasts are believed to be an extension of the female heart or heart energy) is where we get into the ancient spiritual realms of this depopulation and anti-female energy agenda. There's more than meets the eye going on here.

5. Females are conditioned, mind controlled and socially engineered to be overly sexual, with the death of marriage as the end goal. I have written an entire article on this issue, which can be found here. Shocking evidence of how long this mind control agenda has been in play is included in that article.

6. Females are being conditioned in the exact same way mice were conditioned in what's called The Universe 25 experiment. In the Universe 25 experiment, mice were given a city of never-ending fun, self-gratification and hedonism. Food, sex and entertainment were unlimited. The "come to the big city where all the fun is" human psy-op revolves around this exact same mouse experiment. What happened to the mice was somewhat predictable and we don't need to get into a big elaborate description beyond this experiment's chilling results. Half the mice ate themselves to death via obesity and lost their ability or interest to reproduce. Mothers would drop their offspring (while transporting them). After dropping the kids on the ground, the mothers would just leave their offspring to perish, as the female pursued a never-ending carnival ride of fun in the big city. The remaining mice (deemed "the beautiful ones") actually starved to death because they were too busy grooming themselves to look beautiful. Due to their obsession with self, they stopped eating and stopped reproducing, as grooming became the only priority. If you don't understand the point here, just look out the window, it's all right there in real time.

7. The Bad Mom's mind control agenda is another psy-op and female behavior modification operation that inverts everything a female needs to be happy, healthy and to love her life. The trailer for the movie Bad Mom's is below and of course there was a Bad Mom's 2 (Christmas edition) that really drove home the hedonism, alcohol and perpetual fun in the big city themes. Again, most characters are single females and the answer to all their female problems (isn't getting healthy and opening their own business for example) but it's of course partying, endless self-gratification and sex. This sort of mind control agenda reinforces changing for the worst, instead of changing for the better as a way to deal with life's hardships. This repetitive mind control content really drives home the inverted switch-blade behavioral reaction in relation to experiencing a hard and stressful day....which is drowning yourself in poisonous alcohol, drugs and other pain killers to deal with life's challenges. Hard days require more dedication to what makes the next day better and easier, which isn't anything our social engineers want the female thinking about or implementing.

8. Women are conditioned to never be happy with their natural weight, their natural hair color, their natural eye color, their natural bodies, their natural hair thickness or length, their natural lip size, their current husband, their current partner or their status level in life etc. Not only does that end with the female poisoning and butchering themselves into a frenzied state of bankruptcy and toxicity (in most cases).....this agenda is designed to make females so unsatisfied with their real selves, that an offer of sorts will be made by our social engineers in the next 100 years, which many females will take....in order to end their socially engineered depression, misery and low self-esteem. The offer that will be made to the female, although appearing very farfetched this early in the psy-op, is being uploaded into a virtual world, where the depressed female can have everything they desire, with no effort required. Our social engineers, who are much darker than you could ever imagine, want you loaded into Neo's Red Pod of Goo....just like in the movie The Matrix. I explain this red pod of goo offer in an article you can read by clicking here. The absolute clinical depression of the partying/self-gratifying female is a rock-solid guarantee, simply because the chemicals produced by pleasure eliminate the chemicals that produce happiness. That's right, the more pleasure you have in your life, the less happiness your body can process. PLEASURE AND HAPPINESS ARE OPPOSITES.

9. Females are conditioned constantly to have very low self-esteem by drowning the female in screen images of other females, who have much better lives than themselves. Those better lives are fake, fraudulent and fabricated to drive the screen watching female into certain behavioral changes. This leaves the female with the impression that they're only one purchase, one acquisition or one surgery away from finally finding happiness, which keeps the female focused on materialism, glamour, good times and long hours working outside the home......to fill that low self-esteem black hole with whatever the screen tells them will finally make them happy. There are many profit advantages for the ruling 1% inside this mind control agenda but of course the primary drive is to keep the female as busy as possible, away from any thought of family, children or embracing their true female cosmic role inside the tribe. Keeping the female looking outside herself for her answers makes sure she never looks inside, to the spiritual wisdom she already carries. The easiest place to hide something of value is always in plain sight. In a world of external materialism, the last place the conditioned female will look for the answers to her problems, is inside herself. Keep her at the mall, at the bar and at the surgeon's office looking for the mysterious solution to her emptiness..... hiding what she's looking for, the entire time, inside her heart. The female is born with everything she needs to be happy, healthy and in love with life....unless she chooses to look into the black magic screens that surround her. Our modern tech screens are black magic spell casting devices. Yes, we're in a historical battle with evil, all of us....not just the female.

