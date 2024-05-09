By David Averre And Chris Jewers

A Boeing plane's tyre burst during landing in Turkey today, the third passenger aircraft built by the manufacturing giant to suffer a technical problem or crash in just two days.

A total of 190 people were evacuated from the aircraft after the Boeing 737-800, belonging to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, stopped on the runway after landing at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya.

Pictures from the scene today showed the stationary aircraft on the tarmac flanked by emergency vehicles - its front wheels and landing gear crumpled underneath. Corendon Airlines denied Turkish reports that the aircraft had landed on its nose.

While none of the 184 passengers and six crew members on the flight from Cologne, Germany to Turkey were injured, the dramatic landing was just the latest in a string of hair-raising incidents involving Boeing planes over the last two days.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 767 cargo plane operated by FedEx made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. Dramatic video showed the nose of the plane skidding across the runway as it came to a halt.

And just this morning, shocking footage emerged showing the moment terrified passengers fled a burning Boeing 737-300 jet carrying 78 passengers that skidded off the runway and caught fire during take-off in Senegal.

There is no suggestion Boeing are to blame for the crashes, and the cause of the Senegal crash is not yet known.

But the incidents will only compound woes for the company which is already facing intense scrutiny amid a string of mishaps and controversy over safety concerns - as well as the deaths of two whistleblowers just two months apart.

Have you cancelled a Boeing flight? Email P.Thirunimalan@dailymail.co.uk

Shocking footage emerged of the moment terrified passengers fled a burning Boeing jet that skidded off the runway and caught fire in Senegal early this morning...

A clip taken by one horrified passenger showed a female customer sprinting away from the scene of the wreckage as flames poured from the 737's left engine, lighting up the night sky

The passengers could be seen leaping from the door and sliding down emergency evacuation slides away from the flames

Boeing has also been accused of letting safety lapse as it obsesses over 'woke' diversity targets in staffing, as well as over-paying executives working from home.

Current CEO Dave Calhoun announced in March he would be stepping down at the end of this year in a management overhaul, with share prices plunging.

And passengers are said to be deliberately changing flights to avoid Boeing's fleet or travelling with anti-anxiety medication.

In the case of the crash landing in Senegal, the plane suffered serious damage when a failed takeoff attempt sent it careening off the tarmac and into the bush at Blaise Diagne airport near the capital city Dakar.

A clip taken by one horrified traveller showed a female customer fleeing the scene of the wreckage as flames poured from the 737's left engine, lighting up the night sky.

Emergency crews rushed to evacuate the passengers, eleven of whom were injured, four seriously so - though no deaths have been reported.

Authorities are now trying to establish the cause of the incident.

'Our plane just caught fire,' wrote Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko in a post on Facebook that showed passengers jumping down the emergency slides at night.

Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako, in neighbouring Mali, late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew.

The injured were being treated at a hospital, while the others were taken to a hotel.

No other details were immediately available. Boeing did not respond to a request for comment by the Associated Press, the news outlet reported.

Meanwhile, questions were also being raised over the incident in Turkey.

Ankara's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry reported damage to the plane's front gear but did not provide further details.

The runway was not damaged but flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed.

The ministry said the incident occurred at around 11am.

'The evacuation of the 190 people on board, consisting of 184 passengers and 6 crew members, has been completed,' a statement said.

'There were no injuries reported among the passengers, and initial assessments indicate no damage on the runway.'

Continue reading

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.