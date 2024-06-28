by Charles Wright

Sean Stone and Steve Kirsch had a very interesting conversation in 2023 where Kirsch in no uncertain terms outed himself as a “Malthusian” who is in favor of limiting population growth along the exact same lines as London Economist Thomas Malthus had laid out in the late 18th early 19th century.

1798: An essay on the principle of population, as it affects the future improvement of society.

In my education in Economics at Auburn University, after taking a very boring course on History of Economic Thought, Malthus was considered a laughing stock. People today say there are 7 Billion reasons why Malthus was wrong. Bill Gates knows this full well as he traces his finger along population growth beginning in the 19th century in the videos below. The population increased despite the dire predictions of Malthus that the population would collapse due to disease, or outbreeding the food supply. And it increased despite the best efforts of the Malthusians to kill the public with World Wars and the like. It is not that they try to control population, it is that they try to rule the world. There is great money to be made in all mass murder programs. Our downfall is always their gain.

Who knows what the holding limit of population is for planet Earth? But whatever it is, it will reach equilibrium by natural forces at some distant point, the same as all species do in their environment. This is a point where the Artificial Intelligence Malthusian Agent Smith, the enemy of mankind in The Matrix, was wrong

It’s clear that Kirsch had viewed the video of Bill Gates describing how vaccines limit population growth. He seemed to refer to it at several points. Gates and Kirsch both describe the process as some sort of “education” process rather than a sterilization and murder process. It’s an odd thing to me that Kirsch said twice that he has never seen the “smoking gun memo from Bill Gates showing he’s a bad guy.” In fact I believe there is one

I wrote about PATH in 2023, the organization that was essentially acquired by the Gates Foundation. Upon information and belief, I believe that PATH was devoted to reducing human population by including sterilization and abortive agents into vaccines. The “Smoking Gun Memo” was, I believe, written by Gordon Perkins while at the Ford Foundation in 1973.

