Not only is it the symbolic first foreign trip of his latest presidential term, but digging under the hood, we discover there is even much more import to the trip to distinguish it from the merely routine.

Firstly, Putin brought virtually every major figure of the Russian government with him, most notably new Defense Minister Belousov—though Shoigu remained significantly at his side:

This has led many pundits to analyze the trip on a deeper level than usual.

This thread by a Ukrainian reserve officer lists the following entourage:

Furthermore, key representatives of businesses and oligarchs are part of the expanded delegation. - Oleg Deripaska, oligarch and founder of RUSAL - Igor Sechin, oligarch, CEO of Rosneft - Herman Gref, Chairman of Sberbank's Executive Board - Andrey Kostin, President-Chairman of VTB Bank - Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund - Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of NOVATEK - Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of VEB.RF - Alexander Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP)

That’s in addition to Lavrov, Peskov, Shoigu, Belousov, and others.

That is a full house, and represents major deals being formed. The Ukrainian officer agrees:

Such a list of decision-makers from the financial and economic sectors suggests that this delegation is not ordinary but rather an ambitious and serious effort to deepen economic and financial cooperation with China. Given the presence of the newly appointed Minister of Defense and the Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, we should also anticipate discussions on military-industrial cooperation. This should not be dismissed as a routine event. The last time Shoigu visited North Korea, Russia received millions of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. However, unlike that delegation, this one is heavily represented by the financial and economic sectors, suggesting Russia's serious intent to address economic and financial problems caused by war.

Read not only the bolded, but the last paragraph above.

There are other indicators and rumors that Russia, specifically, will be making some sort of major drone-tech related partnerships.

Arnaud Bertrand sums up some of the most significant details:

Read his elucidating thread, with key points being:

Building a new world order, consisting of:

And:

