It's the cure!

It's not the cure, but it prevents you from getting Covid and spreading it to others.

It doesn't prevent you from getting Covid, but it prevents you from getting sick.

It doesn't prevent you from getting sick, but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick.

It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick, but it prevents you from dying.

It doesn't prevent you from dying, but it prevents most people from dying.

Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the science!

Okay, well, at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot.

Okay, well, at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! I'm sorry. I'm busy and not rolling up my sleeves anymore.

Okay, it's poison, and it causes “Covid” (I.E. illness that is blamed on “Covid”), and it doesn't actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are zero (0) benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way.

It's poison and a bio-weapon, but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is okay.

Well, I know a few people who were killed, suffered adverse events or are now neurologically impaired, but it's pretty much all over now.