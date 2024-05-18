Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Vaccine Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Series of articles by a German journalist Beate Taufer.

by Sasha Latypova

The development of mRNA vaccines as protection in case of biological warfare

Translation from German article https://pressefreiheit.rtde.tech/international/150278-im-auftrag-pentagon-entwicklung-mrna/

The idea of ​​creating vaccines with a completely new technology has its origins in the military logic of biological warfare. The US military was already working on protective mechanisms that would make it possible to use viruses and bacteria in a war more than ten years ago. (Part 1) Biological warfare means triggering epidemics in "enemy country" - with the dangers and consequences that we now know well enough. It quickly became clear that in the event of an attack by someone else or one's own with biological weapons, the population and the military would have to be provided with effective protection. Whatever the ideas of "victory" or "defeat" might be in this case, the use of different viruses or bacteria is part of the tactical arsenal. The military hypothesis: You want to surprise the enemy and hit them without specific protective immunization, but you want to be able to react quickly to your own and foreign germs.

Comment:

This “military hypothesis” is a) not new, it repeats every military hypothesis of the past 6000 years or so with new and exciting techno-bullshit narrative; b) has been tried before many times; c) it’s built on a fake science of virology and therefore doesn’t work.

According to the German Federal Agency for Civic Education, the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological weapons. However, it permits work with biological microorganisms and toxins that could be used as weapons of war, as long as they are "justified by preventive, protective or other peaceful purposes" (Article II). This will enable to work on bioweapons defenses. (1) But only biological means of protection and defense make the use of biological weapons conceivable.

Comment:

Why? A wide variety of means of protection from biological weapons is possible:

avoidance, distance and space - biological agents break apart and denature quickly when exposed to the elements;

many non-biological treatments help detoxify and heal damage from bio-toxins: small molecule drugs, steroids, purging agents, vitamins, hydration have been demonstrated effective over centuries of “biological warfare”.

Ten years ago, the US Department of Defense funded the research and development of synthetic biology as a means of "bio-defense" with millions of dollars through its DARPA and BARDA programs (2). This allowed the mRNA technology, which is now included in the vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, to overcome initial obstacles and reach its current level of development.

Comment:

None of the “initial obstacles” of mRNA vaccines have been overcome. They are all still there. They were “overcome” by renaming toxic gene therapies into vaccines, and by removing any effective regulation via EUA Countermeasures, PREP Act, and Public Health Emergency laws.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is the agency for defense advanced research projects, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is "a component of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)" and deals with "matters related with bioterrorism and other public health emergencies and disasters." The evolution of the genetics industry through DARPA and BARDA Starting in 2012, the Pentagon commissioned various civilian pharmaceutical companies to further develop the concept of a mass-applicable and flexible protective mechanism against biological hazards, which had already been worked out in the basic principles. DARPA urged Pfizer to radically rethink vaccines Biotech firm Pfizer signed a $7.7 million deal with DARPA in 2013. The US magazine Fierce Pharma wrote about this on December 9, 2013: "The Pentagon is tasking Pfizer with 'radically rethinking how vaccines are developed.” “What DARPA has revealed implies that it aims to reduce response times to pandemic or bioterrorism threats by eliminating several of the steps currently required to confer immunity." (3)

Comment:

As recounted by AstraZeneca VP Mark Esser in a leaked audio recording, Col Matt Hepburn of DARPA came up with the P3 plan. Admittedly brilliant in its puerile hubris, this plan claimed that “safe and effective” medicines can be made in 60 days after the Pentagon identifies a “virus with pandemic potential”. Col Hepburn and his associates approached many pharma companies, including AstraZeneca, with this stratagem. While seasoned drug designers initially reacted to it as “sci-fi, not science”, their pangs of intellectual honesty were soon quenched by ample amounts of money pouring from the unlimited biodefense budgets into the otherwise nonsensical LARP of “rapid vaccine development”.

Translation from military bullshit-speak - “identifying virus with pandemic potential” means the Pentagon has created what they think is a pretty workable biological or chemical toxin and needs to test-deploy it. Thus they need lots of pharma companies engaged in a LARP to tick the exemption box which says it’s all defensive “infectious disease, vaccine development”, rather than an offensive bioweapons development activity.

In a circular at the time on current contracts, the US Department of Defense stated: "Pfizer will conduct a research and development program aimed at developing a technology platform to identify emerging pathogens directly in an infected or exposed individual and then produce protective antibodies in their organism." (3) In October 2013, the Marine Corps Times portal explained: "The pursuit of this technology has been a reflection of military concerns about bioterrorism. This is a significant national vulnerability."

Moderna 2013-2020: the long road to the COVID-19 vaccine

In the same year, the Pentagon allied with Moderna, which was just founded in 2010. The agreement DARPA-Moderna W911NF-13-1-0417 dated 10/02/2013 (4) states:

"Towards the Development of a Therapeutic mRNA Platform for Protection Against Known and Unknown Infectious Diseases and Threats from Genetically Modified Biological Organisms."

Moderna was immediately among the beneficiaries of the highest grants from the military research programs (original name: modeRNA=modified RNA). On a web page headlined: "DARPA - Advancing mRNA Therapies and Vaccines for Biodefense, (5) Moderna makes clear the military nature of this research. Here the company reports on amounts in the millions from DARPA and BARDA.

A recent study by the UK's Institute for Innovation and Public Projects (IIPP) shows that as of 2013, Moderna received 995 million from BARDA and 81 million from DARPA. In 2017, 56 million were added when DARPA founded the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3). According to the authors, several US governments have invested billions in research funds in the mRNA system. In addition to DARPA, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other private donors were also among the sponsors of Moderna - in exchange for patent shares.

The study text of the IIPP states:

"DARPA's biotechnology activities are focused on military applications and protection of military personnel."

But the institution's defense spending is lower than in other research areas.

Experiments with Zika virus as a route to mRNA therapy

The Moderna lab initially worked with Zika virus gene strains, for which BARDA paid 125 million. They provided the material for the early medical RNA messenger technology with nanoparticles for vaccines, which was later also tested with coronaviruses. The experiments are traceable through Moderna's patents of genetically engineered viruses in the years leading up to the pandemic. (6) In general, the US government has secured license-free use of the inventions due to DARPA and BARDA funding.

Then, at the onset of the pandemic, on February 28, 2020, Moderna patented the same technique to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 (patent #58558175/16/805,587 (7) or mRNA-1273 program).

In 2015, Merck signed a three-year agreement with Moderna to jointly develop mRNA vaccines and drugs against four previously unknown viruses. At the same time, Merck undertook DARPA-funded missions for bio-defense. (8)

"Gene Surgery" and "Gene Programming"

But the mRNA platform for vaccines would not have been possible (or viable) without the concurrently developed technique of "gene surgery" or "gene editing," for which two women scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2012. The system, called CRISPR/Cas9, makes it possible to make changes to the genetic sequences (codings) of living beings with greater accuracy, speed and cost savings. (9) In 2013, the company CRISPR Therapeutics was formed, which merged with Bayer in 2015, whereby Bayer received patent shares. (10)

The automatic gene breakdown and reprogramming with the help of automatic sequencing machines and a computer program is now part of everyday life in bio laboratories.(11)

The Nanoparticles

There is a third factor that made mRNA technology possible: the use of nanoparticles. The tiny globules of fat encase the genetic material and allow the process of cell fusion to trigger the immune response. The consequences of temporary deposits in body organs and in the brain after boosters have not yet been researched (compare: EMA assessment report p. 45/46 (12)).

According to a report in the US magazine Chemical & Engineering News C&en, this technique was developed over three decades of research. Numerous safety issues had to be overcome (some of which persist despite FDA and EMA approvals of the mRNA vaccines) See here (12a).

Both, Pfizer (12b) and Moderna (12c), are cooperating with the Canadian ACUITAS, a producer-company of Nanoparticles. Today there are numerous companies offering in their WEBs all kinds of nano-particles, including gold nanoparticles, such of silver, silica, titanium, inorganic fluorescent nanoparticles, graphene and carbon nanoparticles, even magnetic nanoparticles “highly uniform”. The last ones are ”designed for isolation of nucleic acid (DNA, RNA)” (12d). A special part of this nano-elements used in mRNA-vaccine-production are the Special Shape Particles, (the Magnetic nano-chains are similar those ones detected in mRNA-vaccines by numerous Scientifics around the world).

Biological warfare needs rapidly modifiable gene vaccines

In retrospect, it can be stated that as early as 2012 and 2013, the Pentagon had the basic concepts of the technologies implemented today in the mRNA vaccines and commissioned pharmaceutical companies to develop them further. Short-term immune responses to various pathogens emerging in rapid succession are more important under biological warfare conditions than long-term immunization by traditional vaccines. And these are precisely the characteristics of the current mRNA vaccines against the COVID variants.

The massive investment in "synthetic biology" has a dual character, expressing itself in both medical and military research. (13) This is the only way to explain the huge sums of tax money that was raised for this, especially in the USA. It would be the costliest vaccine program in human history if it wouldn’t be part of a long-term strategic defense effort moving forward in stages.

The worldwide industrial infrastructure

With the help of millions of dollars, the pharmaceutical industry set out on the "bio-synthetic" path from 2013 as ordered, experimenting with viruses and bacteria for their future availability in the new vaccines. The necessary infrastructure for the mass production of vaccines, large laboratories with high-tech equipment, was designed and built in several countries, and the appropriate staff-people was trained. DARPA inaugurated a program called "World Demand for Nucleic Acids " (14) in 2019/ 2020, which prepared the international pharmaceutical industry for its role. Moderna received 56 million. The aim was,

"To provide manufacturing capabilities capable of rapidly producing nucleic acids as vaccines or therapeutics."

At the beginning of the pandemic, the production chains were largely in place, you can't improvise something like that in the short term. Nevertheless, at beginning of mass-production of vaccines, there were important difficulties for producing the nanoparticles (14a)

Today, private companies offer "guaranteed perishable" gene strands (15) on the Internet. They clone and program on order anything that might be needed to create artificial viruses for mRNA medical devices. The spike protein of the 2019 corona virus can also be delivered directly. (16)

However, years had to pass and a real pandemic emergency was needed for the technology to break through into mass production. Because numerous patents were on hold and were not approved for years.

A shocking truth: The pandemic had to happen

The most shocking thing is the fact that the final stage of the project required a real epidemic to reach its goal. Because the decisive question was still missing: the real test data on humans. How could the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines against a given virus be proven at all, if not in an epidemic situation? How should tens of thousands of vaccinated and unvaccinated test persons be compared without being exposed to a real risk of infection with severe symptoms in everyday life? How should the side effects in humans become known - even if they are largely concealed today?

The "existential" military goal as justification

The military, politicians and scientists in the decision-making centers of the western world must have been aware of this. The logic cannot be disproved. The scientific and practical evaluation of the project is indispensable after the billions of investments and due to the long-term, military planning for the operator. Only through an "existential" military goal at the highest level can the elites of power justify this scenario.

In this overall context, a study published in the journal Frontiers of Virology on February 22 deserves a rethink. (17)

Using a special search program in a database among millions of sequenced viruses, virologists have found a genetic match (18) in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 from 2019 and the RaTG13 coronavirus patented by Moderna in 2017. It is said to have been used in cancer research (Patent No. 9,587 003 B2 March 07, 2017 United States Patent, Bancel et al.). The scientists say that according to their calculations, there can’t be a coincidence. But the study was swept under the carpet by the media.

If Moderna had nothing to do with the military-civilian vaccine program, hadn't been funded with millions by DARPA and BARDA, had no interest in the necessary test data to validate its own vaccine… then the random assumption would have more persuasive power.

The next stage: The project continues

Since June we have been faced with the next stage of the military-civilian research project. On both sides of the Atlantic, government and health leaders are preparing the next vaccination campaign for the fall - even as the pandemic is coming to an end around the world. What does this have to do with the Pentagon's research program? More on that in the next article, part 2. All information can be found in the US media.

Series of articles forwarded by a German journalist Beate Taufer.

The mRNA Vaccines with Rapidly Interchangeable Genetics – a Pentagon project part II

Original article in German: https://test.rtde.tech/international/150710-im-auftrag-pentagon-teil-2/

At the end of August 2022, the next stage of the military-civil research project commissioned and financed by the Pentagon from 2013 became publicly visible. Since then, the Pentagon has commissioned the pharmaceutical industry with allocations in the billions to develop genetic drugs and vaccines that can be quickly modified and reused without prior series of tests on humans.

On June 1, US President Joe Biden announced another 3.2 billion for the purchase of some new vaccines. According to press reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) then "ordered" the manufacturers to produce vaccines adapted to the genetics of omicron viruses. However, Pfizer is said to have been working on it since January of this year (Nature).

Interchangeable genetics

In theory, the new generation of mRNA vaccines should prove that the genetics contained in the nanoparticles can be quickly and flexibly expanded, exchanged or reprogrammed as required. These "minor changes" would not change the vaccine significantly. With this technology, lengthy studies on humans, as has been the case up to now, should become superfluous.

"The only thing that changes from one potential mRNA drug to another is the coding region — the actual genetic code that tells ribosomes to make proteins..." according to a 2020 US study the patents of the genetics company Moderna. (1)

The test and examination procedures, that were carried out once at the beginning of the pandemic for a provisional emergency approval of the mRNA vaccines now serve as the data basis for all further mRNA vaccines. According to the EMA, the deficiencies criticized at the time, which were tolerated in the emergency situation, are no longer decisive today. (2) As EMA writes in the approval text, After the mass application of the vaccines and the resulting knowledge, they are no longer an obstacle. The real data on the registered (and hidden) serious vaccine damage and vaccine-related deaths in the USA and Europe are not taken into account.

As documented in the first part of the research, the Pentagon's military interest revolves around this type of application of vaccination technology, as it could provide short-term protection for its own population and military in the context of biological warfare with rapidly changing germs.

The two stages of the dual research project

The first stage since the start of mass vaccinations in 2021 was about finding out how strong and how long mRNA vaccines can immunize people with the same genetic material despite modified viruses. This led to the booster vaccinations as a result. (They were not mentioned in the 2020 EMA emergency permits).

Comment: rapid vaccines for rapidly evolving viruses was of course a LARP cover story, although most active participants even those in upper echelons believed this hubris. The Pentagon probably deployed some non-deadly chemical poisons in various key locations to cause unusual symptoms and stimulate panic and fear. This method of faking pandemics was discussed by James Giordano, a DOD showman, in several presentations. The bulk of “covd deaths” were hospital murders under fake-PCRed diagnosis. PCR of course is not a diagnostic test and has never been validated as such. Also, US Government has conducted chemical, biological and psychological weapons deployment on human targets without consent for many decades. You can’t vaccinate against poisoning. But you can treat it.

The second stage is about advancing to the actual goal of the dual research project. The focus is on replacing the genetic part of the vaccine or adding new gene strands in order to adapt the substance to the respective mutated gene sections of new virus variants – actually Omicron. The new vaccines are intended as booster vaccinations.

Comment: this is based on falsely claimed precision of biologics manufacturing. In reality, there is no proven ability to reproducibly, at scale, make precise mRNA product for a precisely defined “mutation” of a theoretically defined (modeled) spike protein of a theoretically defined model of a virus. Manufacturing of biological products is a probabilistic affair. It would be akin claiming that one can bake a loaf of bread with a precise number, location and sizes of holes. Try making precise donuts with precisely sized holes. Simply not an option.

And of course, covid was not a virus, it was small amounts of poisoning and large amounts of government sanctioned and financially incentivized murder.

EMA and FDA approve the customized booster syringes

After US President Biden gave the go-ahead for the next stage on the first of June, everything was ready within two months. On August 31th, the FDA approved a first vaccine from Pfizer with new gene strands adapted to the Omicron variant AE.1.

On September 16, the EMA recommended final approval of Moderna's and BioNTech/Pfizer's vaccines and their "adapted" booster compounds. Citation:

"This recommendation (also) applies to all existing and upcoming adapted Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines, including the recently approved adapted Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/5 and Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA. 1." (3)

What's new in the second generation? The first adapted vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer called Comirnaty/AE.1 expands the existing gene portion of Comirnaty with that of Omicron-AE.1, similar to the booster for Spikevax. The second vaccine-substance contains half of the previous material from Comirnaty and half of the spike proteins of the (spring and summer dominant) omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 together.

Fast track and with "similar" human data

The experts from both, FDA and EMA authorities, checked and authorized everything at lightning speed, even though the pandemic emergency no longer existed. They accepted the almost complete lack of human medical data on the new booster substances and accepted eight mouse tests in return. Added some (unknown) data from the new Comirnaty booster AE.1. With regard to the FDA approval, US scientists warn against transferring findings from animal experiments directly to humans. (4)

The lack of data and the urgency have an explanation: at this stage, new studies are considered superfluous. Fast processing of the approval process is more important. The Pentagon's military-medical concept apparently has also been accepted by the FDA and the EMA. As a reminder, this technology is about

"To reduce response times to pandemic or bioterrorism threats". (Agreement DARPA-Moderna W911NF-13-1-0417 dated 2013-10-02) (5)

Comment: of course, the approval of boosters for specific alleged variants of alleged virus is the continuation of the same fake narrative. Nothing is getting “approved”. The regulatory status of these injections is “EUA Countermeasures” - a non-investigational chemical substance, for which regulated human clinical trials are legally impossible. They’s why the regulators pretend 8 mice are sufficient.

See the explanation of what EUA Countermeasure is. It is definitely not medicine.

The end of the pandemic in sight The quick exams take place as part of an easing health situation. Pandemic data has been falling drastically since the beginning of the year. Omicron AE.1 dominated and spread natural immunity over a large area with only mild symptoms. (6) On September 15, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom declared that the end of the pandemic was in sight. US President Biden also confirmed this assessment the following day. Corona measures had already been ended in many countries earlier. There is no longer an emergency situation. There is no longer a justification for especial fast procedures in vaccine approvals.

Comment: the Biden regime and the war criminal chief at the WHO are of course lying when they are promising the end of the “pandemic”. For one, there has never been a pandemic, only international war crimes. And the criminals committing these crimes are not planning to stop any time soon. The PREP Act for covid has been extended 11 times, currently expires at the end of 2024 but will be extended again. And, just in case, the PREP Act for marburg and ebola pandemics is currently extended until end of 2028.

The new arguments for the new stage

Comment: mRNA injections are not vaccines and not medicines. Flu vaccine comparison is unfair, but flu vaccines do not work either, and do not produce any “long-term immunity”. The regulators are lying, and Paul Offit is one of the worst liars and war criminals out there, responsible for mass poisoning and deaths of hundreds of children.

Human biology versus military calculation

Comment: as stated above, nothing about covid is health or medicine related, and should not be construed as such. Once it is properly characterized as a worldwide military deployment of chemical-biological weapons and psychological warfare, everything becomes clear as day. Nor more “bafflement” at - but why did they approve it on 8 mice? Why don’t regulators look at the side effects! Why is immunity protection so small? All these questions answer themselves.

View Source

