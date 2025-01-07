By Donald Shaw

The members of the new Congress, sworn in last Friday, were elected in November with an unprecedented amount of campaign contributions from the pro-Israel lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

I analyzed all of AIPAC PAC's disbursements during the 2023-24 election cycle to see just how much money the members of the new Congress have received from the group.

The members of the 119th Congress combined received at least $45.2 million from AIPAC PAC during the 2023-24 electron cycle.

349 representatives and senators, or 65% of the 535 total members, received campaign funding from AIPAC PAC during the 2023-24 election cycle.

Three members of Congress received over a million dollars from AIPAC PAC: Wesley Bell (D-Mo.), nearly $3.2 million; George Latimer (D-N.Y.), over $2.8 million; and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), almost $1.8 million.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries received at least $933,000 from AIPAC PAC while House Republican leader Mike Johnson received at least $654,000.

Ninety-three members of Congress received more than $100,000 from AIPAC PAC.

The above figures cover contributions disbursed from January 1, 2023 through October 15, 2024, the latest date for which processed data is available from the Federal Election Commission.

No single organization has ever contributed as much money to congressional candidates' campaigns as AIPAC did during the 2023-24 election cycle. AIPAC's political action committee functions as a conduit that earmarks contributions from individual donors to its endorsed candidates, allowing it to give unlimited amounts, as large as each of the individuals providing the money don't earmark more than the legal maximum of $6,600 per candidate during a two-year election cycle.

AIPAC is a Washington D.C.-based lobbying group that pushes Congress to approve unconditioned military aid for Israel and to pass legislation supporting Israel's strategic interests.

As for where AIPAC PAC's unprecedented campaign contributions money came from, stay tuned as I plan on doing some detailed reporting on that information soon.

