by Anthony Blair

ALMOST 4,000 drivers were hit with parking tickets after experimental AI cameras wrongly determined they had been blocking bus lanes.

Officials say the cameras were not properly programmed for the routes they were covering, leading to the embarrassing mix-up.

2 But 3,800 drivers were wrongly given tickets by the bus camerasCredit: New York City MTA

The artificial intelligence cameras were launched earlier this year on certain buses in New York City.

Plans are afoot to have these cameras on more than 1,020 buses by the end of the year.

A further 1,000 are expected to have the cameras installed next year.

The scheme is costing the city a staggering $83 million, with Hayden AI taking the contract.

Hayden AI will be paid an additional $58m to install their technology on the additional 1,000 buses, bringing the scheme's total price to about $141 million.

But the cameras have so far mistakenly ticketed around 3,800 cars, reports NBC New York.

Of those, nearly 900 were legally parked.

Many of the drivers even received photos supposedly showing their infractions which ended up proving they had done nothing wrong.

