TECH FAIL AI cameras issue parking tickets to 3,800 drivers for blocking bus lanes – then city realizes major mistake
Many of the drivers even received photos supposedly showing their infractions which ended up proving they had done nothing wrong
ALMOST 4,000 drivers were hit with parking tickets after experimental AI cameras wrongly determined they had been blocking bus lanes.
Officials say the cameras were not properly programmed for the routes they were covering, leading to the embarrassing mix-up.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The artificial intelligence cameras were launched earlier this year on certain buses in New York City.
Plans are afoot to have these cameras on more than 1,020 buses by the end of the year.
A further 1,000 are expected to have the cameras installed next year.
The scheme is costing the city a staggering $83 million, with Hayden AI taking the contract.
Hayden AI will be paid an additional $58m to install their technology on the additional 1,000 buses, bringing the scheme's total price to about $141 million.
But the cameras have so far mistakenly ticketed around 3,800 cars, reports NBC New York.
Of those, nearly 900 were legally parked.
Many of the drivers even received photos supposedly showing their infractions which ended up proving they had done nothing wrong.
Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!
Celebrate the season with special discounts:
20% off from December 5th-8th with the code Liberty20
15% off from December 9th-12th with the code Liberty15
10% off from December 13th until Christmas with the code Liberty10
Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope by this time next year I can be living autonomously on my homestead and never have to leave.