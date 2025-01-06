by Cristina Laila

A new report released by the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight into the January 6 pipe bomber shows the FBI stopped looking for the suspect in 2021 and covered up evidence.

The FBI is now refusing to cooperate with Congressional investigators.

In September, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said according to a whistleblower, after the pipe bombs were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters, “assets on the ground, including a whistleblower, was briefed about the pipe bombs the next day and show a picture of a guy in a hoodie.”

However, according to the whistleblower, the law enforcement agents were told to stand down two days later.

Will This Video Cause YOU to Change Handguns?

“But two days later after the pipe bombs, he notes, emphasis his — without explanation, they were told to stand down! No need to look for the guy anymore” Bongino said.

This directly contradicts previous statements by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Loudermilk released more information to back up Bongino’s whistleblower report.

“Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identity the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day. In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs. Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation,” Loudermilk’s report stated.

Loudermilk’s report said there has been conflicting information whether the FBI received “corrupted” cellular data from cell carriers.

“There is conflicting information as to whether the FBI received “corrupted” cellular data from the major cell carriers. A former senior FBI official testified that the major cell carrier companies provided “corrupted” cell data to the FBI and suggested that that “corrupted” data may have contained the identity of the pipe bomber; however, in responses to letters from the Subcommittee, the major cell carriers confirmed that they did not provide corrupted data to the FBI and that the FBI never notified them of any issues with accessing the cellular data,” the House report stated.

For years we’ve been told an unidentified suspect planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bombs.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

But did this so-called suspect actually plant the bombs the night before?

Video recently released from January 6 shows a police officer carrying a bag toward the location of the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ at 12:51 pm on Jan. 6 – just 15 minutes before the ‘explosive device’ was discovered by another officer.

WATCH:

Did this police officer place the pipe bomb next to the park bench on January 6?

Not one Secret Service agent saw the pipe bomb during a sweep of the building before Kamala Harris arrived that day.

The bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the location earlier in the day also didn’t detect the bomb.

Trending: Former Trump NSC Senior Staffer Warns of Dangerous Move Being Made that Will Undermine President Trump in His Second Term

Last year J6 footage released showed a highly-trained bomb-sniffing dog somehow missing the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ just a few feet away at approximately 9:51 am that morning.https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/breaking-bombshell-house-report-reveals-new-information-fbis/

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.