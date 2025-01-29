By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.Com

A supersonic jet nicknamed the 'Son of the Concorde' has officially traveled faster than the speed of sound for the first time.

The XB-1 demonstrator aircraft took off from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California at 11:22am ET on Tuesday, soaring to 35,000 feet above the surface and hit 844 miles per hour - the speed of sound travels at 761 miles per hour.

The mission lasted for less than one hour, but saw XB-1 break the sound barrier two times during the flight.

Aviation startup, Boom, said XB-1 is paving the way for the full production model Overture that will take passengers from New York City to London in three hours and 30 minutes. It takes about eight hours on a traditional commercial plane.

Overture will stretch 199 feet and travel at more than twice the speed of sound, with a range of 5,180 miles.

Boom has received 130 pre-orders for Overture, with American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines securing fleets.

The flights from NYC to London flights are predicted to cost about $5,000 per customer, compared to Concorde's old seats decades ago, which would amount to $20,000 adjusted for inflation today.

Boom is the first independent company ever to design, build and fly a supersonic aircraft, but the last craft to ever hit the speed since Concorde was retired in 2003.

The XB-1 demonstrator aircraft took off from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California at 11:22am ET on Tuesday, soaring to 35,000 feet above the surface and hit 843 miles per hour - the speed of sound travels at 761 miles per hour

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.