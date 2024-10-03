by Simplicius

Iran unleashed their ‘Operation True Promise 2’ on Israel, sending hundreds of ballistic missiles which passed unopposed through Israel’s porous air defenses.

One video showcasing the speed of an incoming Iranian—allegedly hypersonic—missile:

Watch the above videos of hundreds of missiles hitting Israel, then read this deluded tweet by a Netanyahu aide, who with a straight face declared that most missiles were intercepted:

Yes, the Tweet is actually real.

Video from the Iranian situation room when the order was given to fire an alleged 200 missiles:

The moment when IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami, orders Iran's missile strike on Israel from Khatam-al Anbiya Central HQ.

One must recall, however, what I said about gerontocracies.

The biggest question that remains is whether the missiles have inflicted any real damage, or if they were merely scattershot ‘psychological’ actions.

On one hand, we have videos like the following which show missiles hitting random empty fields:

In one of the Videos, it is filmed from the side of the city of Ararat an-Nakab, the operator films the Nevatim Air Base. Show coordinates: 31.162038217254675, 35.01097230545869 It is currently impossible to find out whether the Air Base was damaged or destroyed, but the approximate range of the targets of Iranian Missiles is quite clear: Air Bases.

Iranian sources allegedly announced that “over 20 F-35s were destroyed” but of course such statements are usually hyperbolic and not reflective of reality—verification is needed.

In truth, Iran openly admitted notifying the US—and thereby Israel—of the strikes in advance, which gave Israel forewarning to take all their F-35s to the sky. This is standard procedure for high value assets like that before any strike, regularly carried out by both Ukraine and Russia in the SMO.

There are allegedly reports that Israel did in fact take its F-35 fleet to the skies as evidenced by a fleet of refueling tankers that were airborne, which suggests the F-35s were kept aloft throughout the duration of the attack:

So, we don’t yet know if any real damage was done, but the one take away that we’re again able to make is that Iran is at least capable of penetrating all Western air defense nets. That is because the US openly announced their attempt to interdict the strikes as much as possible, in futility—as reported by the official US Naval Institute:

USS Bulkely (DDG-84) and USS Cole (DDG-67) fired a dozen interceptors as part of the U.S. response to Iranian missiles launched at Israel, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at targets in Israel, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday. He did not elaborate on what type of interceptors the two destroyers used. No ground-based interceptors were used.

They claim no ground based interceptors were used, though Iran begged to differ.

Iran of course again claimed they hadn’t used their best stuff yet:

Iran's Minister of Defense: 'None of our most advanced Missile capabilities were used in Operation True Promise-2'.

It doesn’t really matter in the end, because the attack as per usual is mostly theater, a kind of delicate dance between the warring parties, given that it was telegraphed in advance to notify the recipients for the purpose of de-escalating. Iranian president Pezeshkian afterwards released a statement in fact conveying that Iran had done its show of force and was now finished, insinuating to Israel that the two should accept the parley and de-escalate.

Israel, however, claimed they would respond to any attack large or small—but as per usual, Israel barks loudly while relying entirely on its American backing. Biden had recently signaled he was at the end of his rope with supporting Israeli attacks, which could mean Israel will be forced to back down from its threat of “major” response against Iran. As I said last time, Israel can only create “miraculous” victories on the backs of the entire Western world, which controls the commerce, communications, military, and every other sphere in the region, allowing Israel to wield full spectrum dominance. Without this backing, Israel would not be able to survive on its own, and would have long ceased to exist.

At the same time, Israel has finally invaded southern Lebanon, and what remains to be seen is the true nature of the current battlefield dynamic between Iran and Hezbollah.

