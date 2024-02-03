By Mac Slavo

A new Russian city called Dobrograd is being built in the Vladimir Region of Russia. It is being built according to the concept of a 15-minute city, where everything necessary for a person to survive is within a 15-minute walking distance.

Judging by the information on the website, construction of this has been underway for a year already.

These cities are nothing short of enslavement. And yet the public at large still hasn’t figured out what the ruling classes are doing to them and Dobrograd is not the only one, according to a Substack article by Redko Da Metko.

Dobrograd is not the only one. On Sberbank’s website, you can find a detailed presentation of another “smart city,” and the title of the article hints at the same 15-minute city model from the World Economic Forum.

In August 2021, the 15-minute triangle project of the Moscow city plan came in the top 30 of the 15-minute city international ‘Urban Design Competition’. The size of the “15-minute area” is 3 by 3 kilometers. The Moscow city plan is a triangular modulus city in the form of a polycentric urban planning system. The main transport networks are located underground, above ground there are only bicycle and pedestrian routes, and the buildings are raised on supports. Much attention is paid to energy efficiency: it is planned to use renewable energy sources (solar, water, wind). –The Daily Exposé

One such city called Sber City was developed by Herman Gref. Apparently, what you do after you create “a whole universe of services for human life”, like cattle-tag systems for schoolchildren and surveillance cameras that can face-recognize muzzled wage slaves and even stray dogs, is you figure out how to enslave humanity even more.

As a public service, your correspondent created a one-minute summary of Gref’s Door to the Future:

