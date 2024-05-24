by Steve Kirsch

Executive summary

The MMR vaccine is extremely dangerous. It’s the vaccine associated with the most autism in the US.

Is there a mortality benefit that outweighs the risk?

The answer is no.

Even if you believe everything on the CDC website as to the mortality benefit, the MMR vaccines would save fewer than 5 lives a year in the US at a cost of over 50,000 new autism cases.

Yet, all 50 states in the US require some form of measles vaccination for children. The parents are not given a choice. This is insane.

So autism rates continue to skyrocket while measles deaths hover at around 1 per year.

But no lawmaker wants to talk about it because vaccines are sacred cows.

In this article, I’ll show you all the data that backs up what I said above.

The bottom line: it is absolutely INSANE that all 50 states require measles vaccination. The decision for any health intervention should be up to the parents to make.

If you know of any lawmaker anywhere in the world with the courage to raise this issue, please let them know about this article.

VAERS: autism association with vaccines

If you could only stop the use of one vaccine to reduce autism rates, the MMR vaccine would be your #1 choice, no doubt about it. Over 65% of the ASD cases are associated with the MMR vaccines alone.

Estimating the number of autism cases caused by vaccines

Every survey and peer-reviewed published study I’ve seen comparing the autism rates of vaxxed vs. unvaxxed kids shows around a 5X odds ratio. That means that 4/5 is the attributable fraction, which means that 80% of all autism cases are caused by vaccines (since fewer than 1% of Americans are unvaccinated).

That’s huge.

For more info, see this article.

WONDER: Deaths from measles, mumps, or rubella from 2018 to the present: near 0

I searched for ICD 10 codes as the underlying cause of death:

Here is the result of my query from MMR deaths from 2018 to the present: near zero for ages under 85 years old.

CDC paper estimating vaccine efficacy on measles mortality is 82% (i.e., 5.6X)

A paper published by the CDC says that their best estimate based on aggregating all data worldwide is that the MMR vaccine reduces mortality from measles by a factor of 5.6X (82%) on average. And they confirm that the estimated number of measles deaths in the US is near 0 (from 1 to 3 per year in this chart; WONDER indicated it likely averages less than 1 per year since in the last 8 years there were fewer than 10 deaths in the entire US).

Let’s do the math!

At best, the measles vaccine might save 5 lives/yr in the US, if we believe the CDC. Here’s how we do the calculation.

There is 1 measles death a year in the US (actual numbers, not estimates, from the WONDER results).

If the measles vaccine is as effective as the CDC paper says (82% reduction), then without the measles vaccine, around 5.6 kids will die from measles per year.

We know that vaccines cause around 80% or more of the autism cases and the MMR vaccine is the most dangerous of the bunch causing around 65% of the cases.

So if we had stopped the MMR vaccine, we could potentially have prevented 5.4*.8*.65= 2.8 M cases.

What’s the annual rate? The CDC claims the prevalence today is just 1 in 36 kids. There are around 3.6M kids born a year which means we are generating over 100,000 new autistic kids every year, about half of those from the MMR as we showed above (.8*.65=.52).

So the question we should be asking is this:

“Is saving 5 lives a year better than causing around 52,000 cases of autism per year?”

That’s the question we should be debating!

Ontario Canada: Just one measles death in over 10 years!

Without the MMR vaccine, assuming we believe the CDC paper, it would have been just 1 death every 2 years!!!

Is this such a problem that we should mandate every kid get an unsafe vaccine that causes autism?

Where there is risk, there must be choice

But we shouldn’t be debating this: each parent should make their own call on this.

As my friend Dr. Robert Malone has often said, “Where there is risk, there must be choice.”

The full math is more complex

It’s important to note that my analysis above is based on the “steady-state” where most people are immune (either because they were vaccinated or naturally infected).

If people stop vaccinating, there will be more cases because measles transmits rapidly (90% of people exposed to an infected person who are not already immune will catch it). The R0 is 12 - 18 which is very high.

Also the IFR for measles is estimated to be 0.1%.

So there could very well be spikes in death if people do not get proper treatment.

Predicting accurately what would happen would be difficult because the models have to be accurate.

For example, about 5% of people don’t seroconvert even if they are vaccinated, so we can e

By giving people the option to vaccinate or not, we can observe what actually happens and adjust the models appropriately.

Also, the measles IFR can likely be reduced by early treatment, but the medical community may resist such treatments just like they did with the COVID vaccines.

We have an self-proclaimed “expert” on X explain that if we totally stopped all measles vaccination, there would be 500 deaths a year. So that’s the upper bound. This is rounding error compared to other diseases.

There is also the comparison of the risk of morbidity from getting measles (including encephalitis and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) vs. the morbidity from taking the shots. This needs to be examined. This is non-trivial to do correctly.

The bottom line is this: Where is the full cost benefit analysis from the medical community that led to the determination that vaccinating everyone optimizes health outcomes? Have you seen it?

What do you think?

To me the answer seems pretty obvious.

Potentially up to 5 deaths per year is far far preferable to 52,000 cases of autism. So I’d opt for the first answer. But your answer may be different. Let’s find out:

Governments are supposed to be following the will of the people. Let’s see if there is a match between what people want and what all state governments are requiring:

Should the MMR vaccine be required?

Hell no. No possible way. Each parent should be informed of the risk benefit and should be allowed to choose.

Only an unethical society would force a parent to do what it wants.

Your doctor never tells you that you MUST have any medical intervention. Never.

So why should our government, who knows a lot less about your particular health conditions, be allowed to demand that you MUST get the shot?

Are there any ethical countries?

Not that I’m aware of.

However, in Quebec, Canada, it is not mandatory to vaccinate. In the comments, one of my readers says that their pediatrician was very understanding and respectful.

Summary

I collected here all the data you need to make the obvious assessment that the MMR vaccine should be made optional or stopped.

We are injecting around 3 million kids a year to potentially save just a few lives. That’s insane to inject 1M kids for a chance of maybe saving 1 life. And the risks? Just the autism risk alone is all you need to say no.

Too bad nobody in the world who is in a position of authority to do anything about this wants to talk about it, isn’t it?

