By Dr. Mike Yeadon

This essay is constructed from many of my Telegram posts. The resulting repetition feels helpful under the circumstances. The central idea is not complicated but it is fiddly. Coming at it from many sides helps.

The prediction

Unless you are very fresh to peeking behind the mainstream curtain, you will know of WEF’s infamous, arrogant and chilling prediction for 2030.

Maybe you’ve wondered what the number 1 in the top-left corner means? Still up on YouTube is the whole video of lunatic predictions it comes from.

Klaus Schwabb, Executive Chairman of WEF asserts that “The world needs a Great Reset”, only hinting at what this means between the lines and in the small print. He is using mendacious propaganda in order to pretend to build consensus on this act. You’ll recall that numerous people said, early in 2020, that there was a necessity to “Build Back Better”.

Prince Charles was among many who said this. I remember at the time muttering “What do you mean, build back? Nothing is broken”. Obviously, the covert actions of the supranational organization running the Non-pandemic are aimed at making sure that plenty is broken, even that in due course, everything will be broken.

The mechanism by which ‘you’ll own nothing’

You may NOT yet have heard of something happening in absolutely every country on the planet, which retired financier David Rogers Webb calls “The Great Taking”.

For decades, the illegitimate supranational organisation has been working with and “leaning on” national legislators to ‘amend’ the laws governing private property rights.

Unfortunately, this is a done deal.

It has already been tested in superior courts and found legally valid.

Under certain circumstances, the executive in any country can seize all sorts of assets that you believe are yours. This includes but is not limited to stock market investments such as stocks, shares, bonds and other traceable instruments, cash held at banks, property / real estate and numerous other categories.

Only the other day, I was logged into a well known execution-only online broker to obtain a tax statement for my tax return. I noticed weird wordings describing the category of assets listed. I thought I owned, as an example, ten shares in a famous Swiss chocolate manufacturer. It seems I do not. It now indicates that I’m noted as having

“beneficial ownership of a part of a numbered pool of such shares”.

In other words, there are no identifiable shares with my name virtually on them.

Originally you possessed physical paper. Then ‘for convenience’, virtual electronic shares became the rule. From this point the sneaky steps to a pool… and then “beneficial ownership of a part of a numbered pool of such shares” was easy.

You can still buy and sell them what’s the problem?

The problem is subsection b) in Section 57A-8-511 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

If certain economic actions occur in a given financial climate, it turns out that pooled shares have long ago been pledged as collateral in a transaction in which a party has borrowed money from a lender.

In the event that the borrower defaults, the ultimate beneficiary is the lender and they have the right to seize whatever collateral there is. That’s your savings, investments, pensions, home etc, including your car if a loan or HP arrangement was used to acquire it.

Even if it has been paid off.

Perhaps, even if you bought it outright with cash.

Obviously, the perpetrators are going to create and trigger such a set of circumstances.

I have long suspected that lockdowns were a crucial cover for the extent of central bank money creation necessary to place a sovereign country and currency beyond any plausible rescue scenario.

The Great Taking

Book as a pdf or tap picture.

The book, “The Great Taking”, by David Webb, was a punch to the solar plexus when I first heard of it back in summer ‘23. I would urge you to please take this punch yourself - for your children. Read it. It’s a free pdf

- or buy a paper copy from the website www.thegreattaking.com

At first, I wasn’t sure if Webb could be trusted. While I’m inclined to believe him, I’ve experienced enough disappointment to start with what a person is telling you. Can you validate or invalidate any part of it through your own experience? Does it have internal consistency? Does the purported expert check out? (Swiss chocolate…) What might their motives be?

Taking a leaf out of my own book, there are two basic positions.

Ignore. If you’re correct, you’ve avoided worry and potentially bad investments, for example, in a self invested personal pension if you have one. If you’re wrong, you’ll probably suffer very substantial losses which you’ll not have mitigated in any way. Listen then act. If you were wrong, you might still have made a more diversified portfolio than you otherwise would. If however you were right to heed the warnings, it might literally save your life.

Having listened to interviews the author has given, and heard comments from others, I do think this could be the huge, missing piece of the agenda leading to the Bond villain, Schwab’s seemingly impossible pronouncements

See what you think.

Here’s a ‘narration’ of it.

I don’t like the auto narrators voice but it’s a lot easier to do a purely mechanical task while listening to this than trying to read a book. I’m not good at the latter these days!

Wait, does it apply to me though?

If you don’t own much today anyway, you might think not. I understand why that reaction could be commonplace. What those with no scope to resist will face (if and when the perpetrators trigger the next and very much larger global financial crisis) is

loss of freedom.

Several of us, independently, expect (at some point):

abolition of cash and

seizure of all assets held by a custodian (such as a bank deposit taker, a building society mortgage provider, an online execution-only broker holding a SIPP (pension), a life insurance company responsible for paying a final salary pension on behalf of a former employer, possibly even a car dealer or car finance house.

It seems to some people completely ridiculous and implausible.

Those with such a reaction tend not to bother listening to the evidence.

One might point out, so were the decade by decade changes to public health emergency laws, the changes that made the unlawful, legal on paper, so that billions of people ended up rolling up their sleeves to receive an intentionally harmful injection.

Ahem. It seems to some people that this, too, is completely ridiculous and implausible.

Those with such a reaction tend not to bother listening to the evidence and may well get jabbed again.

David’s story

You can also watch a documentary here:

https://rumble.com/v3yptkd-the-great-taking-documentary.html

Or currently on YouTube still. (How does this work??)

I cannot recommend highly enough that you make a tea or coffee, sit quietly and listen to this.

Even though I already knew the highlights, I still found it chilling when Webb gets to discovering that the laws governing private property rights have been changed in every US state and later in every country on earth.

Instead of actually owning something, you have only a right to benefit from it (dividends, rent, capital appreciation) and the right to buy and sell it.

But in the event of a major financial dislocation, your “property” is forfeit to the owners of the top slice of the creditor list because, unbeknownst to you, it was pledged as collateral in a loan that was nothing to do with you.

Continue reading

