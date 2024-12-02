by Kevin Barrett

On October 30 I received an email from Stripe, Substack’s only payment processor, announcing that I had been canceled due to “risk tolerance as determined by a number of factors.” After much back-and-forth with both Stripe and Substack (see screenshots below) it became clear that there was no recourse. Stripe can cancel you because its CEO is a rabid genocide supporter, and Substack doesn’t care enough to do anything about it.

We need to boycott Stripe. That means canceling all paid Substack subscriptions. (Don’t worry, your payments to this one have already been automatically canceled! Please do NOT initiate chargebacks, that will just make my situation worse!)

Be sure to write to Substack and the writers explaining why you have canceled all your paid subscriptions, and assuring them that you will re-subscribe and then some as soon as there is an alternative to genocidal, pro-censorship Stripe. Once the normally pro-free-speech Substack gets the message, it will do the right thing and find another payment processor.

Meanwhile…I was living primarily on $2500 per month in Substack subscriptions. That is now gone, and Stripe refuses to pay the $7,786.03 they admit they owe me. See screenshots below.

So now I need to raise $2500 per month to replace my lost Substack donations. But how?

Around the beginning of each month I will announce a new SpotFund donation page for that month.

Additionally, people can donate one time, or monthly or annually, through my Paypal donation page .

And I also appreciate donations to False Flag Weekly News (which came up slightly short last week).

My first preference would be for you to get used to using Spotfund. I am told they are pro-free-speech.

Thank you for your support, and please spread the word in any way you can by emailing and reposting this on social media, especially Substack Notes.

Best

Kevin Barrett (and Muse the Cat)

My email exchange with Stripe

From: [truthjihad@gmail.com]

Sent: 11/20/2024, 7:24 AM

To: support@stripe.com

Subject: Your recent question for Stripe



Hello, I received a notice that Stripe cannot process transactions on my account. I thought it might be a temporary situation or an error, so I waited three weeks, but my transactions are still paused.

I have been using Stripe for more than a decade without problems and would like to resolve this issue. I would be happy to work with you in whatever way is most effective. Sincerely, Kevin Barrett On Nov 20, 2024, at 6:39 PM, Stripe Support <support@stripe.com> wrote: Hi there, Thank you for following up.



Firstly, we really appreciate your eagerness to continue working with us. However, we are required to follow strict guidelines on the types of businesses we can and can't support.



In this case, after a thorough review of your account, it does seem like your business presents a higher level of risk than we can currently support.



Because of this we’ve determined that we still won’t be able to accept payments for your business moving forward.

We’re sorry we can’t be of more help, but these restrictions are firm.



Best, Daniel From: Kevin Barrett [truthjihad@gmail.com]

Sent: 11/21/2024, 11:18 AM

To: support@stripe.com

Subject: Re: Your recent question for Stripe



Hello Daniel, There seems to be a misunderstanding. You claim that I have a business. I do not have a business. My Stripe account is only used for accepting gifts. I am a writer. My patrons offer voluntary gifts through Substack: www.KevinBarrett.substack.com Patrons are informed in advance that they will not get anything in return for their gifts. What kind of “risk” can there be when a writer simply accepts donations from patrons who want to support that writer? Best Kevin Barrett On Nov 22, 2024, at 7:26 AM, Stripe Support <support@stripe.com> wrote: Hi Kevin, Thanks for reaching out. I understand your concern regarding the decision on your account. Allow me to provide clarity and explain further. We are unable to provide any further details regarding the reason for your account's closure. We do have to impose strict limits on the accounts that we can and can't support and we're unable to work with any account that we believe possesses risk tolerance as determined by several factors, or violates our own policies. In this case, after a thorough review of your account, we have determined that your account falls within these guidelines. Therefore, we are unable to reverse our decision. I apologize that we weren't able to offer you a better experience, and wish you the best of luck with your business.We truly hope you find a payment service provider that is just right for you. Don't hesitate to let us know if there is any way that we can help with your transition, such as moving your data over. For more information on our Stripe Service Agreement, please visit the link below: https://stripe.com/legal/ssa If you have any questions, please let us know and we'll be happy to help. Regards, Daniel --------------- Original Message ---------------

From: Kevin Barrett [truthjihad@gmail.com]

Sent: 11/22/2024, 12:23 AM

To: support@stripe.com

Subject: Re: Your recent question for Stripe Hello Daniel, You write, "Don't hesitate to let us know if there is any way that we can help with your transition, such as moving your data over.” Please do send me all of my account data including all information you have about my donors. I also absolutely need to see the specific reason(s) for which my account “possesses risk tolerance” (sic). Kevin Barrett On Nov 22, 2024, at 11:11 AM, Stripe Support <support@stripe.com> wrote: Hi Kevin,



Thanks for keeping in touch. I understand that you have further requests regarding the data of your donors and further queries about the rejection of your account. Let me provide you with further details. I double check your request here to get the data of your donors. Unfortunately, with the current status of your account, we're unable to complete this request. Our team has reviewed your Stripe account and has determined that we are not comfortable with the level of risk presented by completing this data request.



Rest assured that while I can't discuss the specifics of Stripe processes and the rejection of your account due to our privacy policy, all accounts are reviewed according to our Services Agreement. I apologize that we weren't able to offer you a better experience, and wish you the best of luck with your business. Regards,

Daniel

Hello Daniel,

You write "all accounts are reviewed according to our Services Agreement.” I have read Stripe’s Sevices Agreement and am sure that any impartial legal review team will find that I did not violate any of its terms. If Stripe’s “team” thinks I violated one or more terms of the agreement, obviously it must inform me which terms it erroneously claims I violated.

Kevin

[[[no reply]]]

