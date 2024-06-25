by David A. Hughes And David Knight

Many thanks to David Knight for inviting me on his show to discuss my new book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In a surprisingly light-hearted conversation (given the subject matter), we got into:

The failed “Business Plot” (1933/1934) that would have brought fascism to the United States.

The role of Ford, Rockefeller, Du Pont, et al. in financing Hitler and the Nazis – without which the Nazi war machine and World War II would not have been possible.

Ex-Nazis in positions of power after 1945.

The Harrimann-Bush connection to the Nazis.

An attempt to create a global form of totalitarianism in response to a major crisis of capitalism – today as in the 1930s.

Is fascism still a useful term today?

The widespread misuse/abuse of the term “Marxism” today, and the inability of almost everyone to understand Marxism after the Cold War and five decades of neoliberalism.

Attacks on the working and middle classes in 1930s Nazi Germany – and again in the West since 2020.

The attempt to export technocracy from China to the West.

The transnational deep state, formed in the 1940s, and the now the most influential actor in world affairs, as revealed by the transnationally synched response to the staged “Covid-19” crisis.

The IT/Bio/Nano era and the long-term planning for the 2020 “Covid-19” operation.

Removing transhumanism’s sanitised image and exposing its military-intelligence origins as a project for human enslavement.

The role of conscience in initiating the fightback in what fundamentally amounts to a war of good against evil.

Global class inequalities and the power of the 8 billion to defeat a numerically miniscule transnational ruling class via peaceful means of non-compliance.

The hijacking of morality and the inversion of conscience, in Nazi Germany and during the “Covid-19” operation.

Learning the lessons of history: where the global technocratic coup will lead if it is not put down.