by zowe

Chances are you have seen advertising for PrEP Drugs that are designed to be taken before a possible HIV exposure to protect against contracting HIV. One of the major brand names is Truvada, and it is primarily marketed to the gay community. PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, and it is supposed to work a lot like a vaccine. The ad says you can still get and spread HIV while on the drug that is supposed to prevent people from getting or spreading HIV. Similar to an alleged ‘safe and effective’ Covid-19 shot that skipped safety steps during its warp speed development for your safety. A “therapy” that doesn’t meet the definition of a vaccine and was not tested to determine if it reduced transmission, only reduction in severity of illness.

Bet you haven’t heard that healthcare workers are also required to go on Truvada if they are exposed to a body fluid, and they have an open wound. It is part of an industry-wide HIV exposure protocol. The protocol for healthcare workers is called PEP, postexposure prophylaxis. It was widely talked about in every lab I ever worked in that the anti-viral drugs that healthcare workers are forced to go on come with severe side effects. There was a silent understanding that anyone who was prescribed the antivirals should avoid taking them at all cost. Many drugs cause terrible side effects. I wasn't sure why the antiviral drugs in particular were so widely feared. Until now.

Here is the kicker. Truvada, PrEP, and PEP drugs are essentially AZT. The drug that Fauci pushed as the only HIV ‘treatment’. As David Rasnick explains in a recent interview, “the drugs cause the diseases they are supposed to prevent.” There is a list of 30-40 nucleoside analogue or antiretroviral drugs (abbreviated as ARVs) on the market. All of them cause AIDS and death. Peter Deusburg and other researchers discovered the prescribed dose of AZT was highly toxic, leading to lowered doses for all ARV drugs in the late 90s. Right about the time, the AIDS epidemic was considered to be over, according to the CDC. Under any other circumstances, a statement like that might seem like an exaggeration or a rare, yet possible, adverse event. Keep in mind, extreme measures have been taken to prevent the public from discovering just how toxic all nucleoside analogues like Truvada really are.

Toxic Drugs Are the REAL Cause of AIDS

Side effects of ARVs start off seemingly mild enough but get more severe as the list goes on. It includes kidney failure, liver failure, bone loss leading to fractures, and various types of blood disorders. Blood disorders ultimately indicate an immune or nutritional deficiency. AIDS literally stands for acquired immune deficiency syndrome. It’s difficult to deny that ARV drugs can cause AIDS after performing a surface analysis of side effects alone.

Not satisfied that ARV drugs are the cause of AIDS yet? How about this fact? Researchers who were studying AZT in labs received a bottle with a warning label that read:

“Toxic by inhalation, in contact with skin, and if swallowed. Target organ(s): blood and bone marrow. If you feel unwell, seek medical advice (show the label where possible). Wear suitable protective clothing.”

Yet, patients who were told they were HIV positive and needed to take AZT to prevent the onset of AIDS received a prescription bottle (shown below) lacking any of the warning labels researchers would have received with the same drug. In fact, cancer doctors who prescribe AZT and other ARVs as chemo for life could go to jail for malpractice. Toxic effects to the blood, bone marrow, and contact with skin or, if swallowed, cannot be altered by placing the drug into a mislabeled bottle. How is it possible AZT isn’t harmful if prescribed, but it is considered deadly in a lab setting? How is it possible that prescribing AZT for cancer qualifies as malpractice, but prescribing it for HIV is considered a life-saving measure? The reality is that these are psychotic delusions that public health authorities desperately need you to believe. Either Wellcome, the NIH, and the FDA believe that prescription bottles magically change the chemical properties of a drug, or they are intentionally poisoning HIV victims for profit.

Be PrEPered for the IRS

Kary Mullis. the inventor of the PCR process, spent a long time pondering how HIV was known to be the cause of AIDS without any scientific paper showing proof. He began questioning if something else was going on. How could AIDS be so deadly that a woman can raise a child before ever knowing she has it? That is an awfully long time to have a deadly disease and not know you have it. Yet, nobody can deny that HIV victims begin to experience symptoms of immune system failure after treatment begins. Note that patients are diagnosed as HIV positive with a test before any symptoms arise. Symptoms matching AIDS only appear after starting treatment.

Turns out, the toxic effects of ARV drugs are diagnosed and categorized as a condition called IRS or immune reconstitution (inflammatory) syndrome. ICD-10 code D89.3 and there are instructions to add a code for adverse effect of drug (i.e., poisoning). Referencing poison control for overdose or poisoning information on Truvada or any of its ingredients comes up empty. The professional monograph for healthcare providers also lacks typical information on drug overdose or poising instructions. It simply says if someone takes an extra dose of an ARV, the symptoms will be the same as normal side effects but a little worse than usual. Kind of suspicious right there if you ask me, but I am no doctor. Doctors and healthcare providers are trained to identify the toxic effects of ARV drugs as IRS, rather than drug related poisoning. The standard of care is to continue patients on ARV drugs to prevent the dreaded AIDS from returning or worsening, and manage the symptoms by throwing more drugs at it. Obviously, this approach will only serve to quicken the poor HIV victims' demise.

IRS syndrome only occurs after treatment for HIV begins. There has never been an IRS patient that wasn’t on some kind of ARV drug. The tests and biomarkers used to diagnose HIV are different than the biomarkers used to identify IRS syndrome. I am currently unable to locate data on IRS biomarkers before and after treatment. There is an NIH published paper showing the biomarkers used to diagnose IRS syndrome could possibly be used to measure morbidity and mortality of HIV patients. This data further solidifies the hypothesis that the remedy for HIV actually causes the disease it is meant to treat.

