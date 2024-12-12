by Jamie Redman

‘Bitcoin Needs New Leadership’: Former Bitcoin Core Developer Amir Taaki Rips Into Small-Block Collectivism

Amir Taaki isn’t one to shy away from speaking his mind. After Roger Ver opened up on Tucker Carlson’s show about the U.S. government’s attempt to extradite him over unpaid taxes—despite not being a U.S. citizen—Taaki jumped onto the social platform X to share his thoughts. Taaki weighed in, agreeing that Ver’s breakdown of Bitcoin Core’s history of censorship hit the nail on the head.

“History is the final judge of a man’s action, and history has absolved Roger,” Taaki shared in a long form post with his 31,000 followers on X. “Bitcoin Core asserted complete control of Bitcoin, squatted it for many years and drove it into the ground. They said ‘blockchain is not a democracy’ and ‘this is a pure technical issue,’” he wrote.

The former Bitcoin Core developer added:

I was a core Bitcoin dev from 2010-2015. The ‘tech issue’ was very simple that even your grandmother could understand. They censored and forced their views. Why not let the community decide? Because they would have to respect their users. They would have to listen to people. They would have to explain why. They would have to compete in a free market.

Taaki went on to argue that today’s system mirrors a form of small-block Bitcoin collectivism, where underwhelming leadership has taken the reins and needs to be replaced. “Bitcoin needs new forward-looking leadership,” he stated. Taaki shared his frustration with the community, particularly with uninspired influencers who dominate the space, prompting his departure from Bitcoin Core.

Taaki also highlighted how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting people in the crypto industry, emphasizing the importance of coming together as a united front to defend and support one another. Taaki stressed, “On all sides impostors are sucking money from retail with scams. The current leaders in crypto have betrayed the vision of what crypto should have been. As Satoshi said:”

‘We can win a major battle in the arms race and gain a new territory of freedom for several years’

The former Bitcoin developer wrapped up his thoughts with a call for unity among libertarian thinkers, urging an end to division. “We need all our people out of jail: Ross, Roman, Roger,” Taaki wrote. “Roger’s been vindicated by history. The impostors to the throne are driven in shame from the world stage. Time to take back crypto.”

In his X thread, Taaki further pointed out that Libertarians often sabotage themselves, describing them as their own worst enemy. He noted that constant infighting prevents the community from making progress. “We’re too schizo for our own good,” he quipped.

Addressing the block size debate, Taaki argued that the reasoning behind shutting it down wasn’t rooted in technical concerns. “That was used as an excuse to shut debate down. Whether you’re for or against, it was completely wrong. And Roger is blatantly being targeted for a shakedown,” he responded to a comment in the thread.

