Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for getting last week's Five Meme Friday out on Wednesday! It was my birthday last weekend and I took a couple of days off. 55 Years Young! Five (V) is my favorite number! The Roman numeral version V reminds me of the V for Voluntaryism! Julie and I were playing our favorite card game, Golf, at midnight on the 11th/12th and I won with four fives! In my book, "Government" - The biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, I penned these words:

Five is our movement and advice to create a peaceful and voluntary

society. Shift 5% of your time from entertainment to education, educate 5

friends, get together at least 5 times a year to help others, and contribute

5% (time or treasure) to worthy causes. And then we win.

Shift 5% – We are awash in sedentary entertainment. Shift 5% of sedentary entertainment/infotainment into active learning, nonfiction reading, or just documentaries instead of sitcoms. Binge books. Study an Issue.

Multiply x 5 - Educate 5 more people... and then have them educate five more. Create a “freedom cell” of 5 friends for edification, fellowship, movie nights and parties.

Get Together x 5 - Commit to helping others, meeting others, or learning from others at least 5Xs a year. It can be a conference or a soup kitchen, a protest or a town hall.

Study 5% - Try to carve out just 5% of your time each week for studying a topic of your interest. “The truth is not for all men, but only for those who seek it.” - Ayn Rand

Donate 5% – Voluntaryism is about helping others and taking responsibility for our own communities.

- Give Small: Through micro-donations and donation aggregators like Patreon it is possible to easily support a dozen worthy individuals or organizations for $12 a month. Consistent income is the lifeblood of the arts, independent media producers, and the developing alternative media. No gift is too small if it is regular and dependable. It cost $5 a month to support Art of Liberty Foundation on Substack!

- Give Time: Find a meet up, charity, nonprofit, or civic organization where you are involved at the grass roots level

- Give Big: If you can afford it then consider supporting freedom and the liberty movement in a big way. Water a thousand flowers as long as they are authentic.

What would I like for my birthday?

You can buy me a Coffee ... Err Juice! for $5 at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2

You can "Go Paid" on Substack for $5 a month and get the ePub and PDF of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! as my gift to you!

You can "Go Paid" on Substack at $50 a year and get either a paperback edition of "Government" OR a Liberator flash drive!

You can "Go Paid" OR Upgrade to a $250 Founding Member on Substack and get an Everything Bundle with a signed high-resolution hard copy of "Government".

Become a supporter of the Art of Liberty Foundation at these levels and perks:

Sponsor - $100-$499 - Get a paperback copy of "Government" AND a Liberator + Stickers.

Sustaining Member $500-$999 - Get a signed high-resolution hard copy of "Government" + Liberator + stickers + Invitation to monthly 500 Club Calls with Etienne.

Patron $1000-$4999 - Receive a signed high-resolution hard copy of "Government," an Everything Bundle including a paperback copy of "Government," Liberator, Larken Rose's The Most Dangerous Superstition, Larken's book What Anarchy Isn't, Sedition, Subversion, Sabotage by the Bad Quaker, Anarchy Exposed by Larken & Shepard the Voluntaryist, and Three Friends Free (Voluntaryism for kids) + Invitation to monthly 500 Club Calls with Etienne, + call with Etienne + Art of Liberty T-Shirt.

Benefactor $5,000 - $24,999 - Everything a Patron receives + Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore OR 10 Copies of "Government" + 10 Liberators.

Presidents Club - $25,000+ - Everything a Benefactor receives + an Art of Liberty Foundation mini-conference in your town!

Sponsor Here: https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/

Other:

I am going to be speaking at The People's Reset Conference in Morelia, Mexico January 29th-Feb 2nd. I will give a mainstage keynote on Voluntaryism and a workshop talk on an idea I have to cost-effectively arrest the organized crime "deep state" using the uniformed secret service who already know "government" is run my organized crime. Want to join us?Use this link to support the Art of Liberty: https://thegreaterreset.org/aff/35/

Top Stories of the Week

In this, the 7th episode from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, renowned economist Dr. Walter Block delves into a classic libertarian question: “Without government, who will build the roads?” The transcript below is illustrated with memes and visualizations from Etienne de la Boetie 2’s upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! Drawing on Dr. Block’s extensive research and insights from his book The Privatization of Roads and Highways, Dr. Block makes a compelling case for privatizing road infrastructure. He argues that private ownership can enhance safety, reduce traffic fatalities, and improve efficiency through competition and innovation. Highlighting both ethical and economic advantages, Block explains how privatization could alleviate traffic congestion and significantly lower the staggering 40,000 annual road fatalities in the U.S., which he attributes to government mismanagement. He also addresses common concerns, such as the risks of monopolies, accessibility issues, and national defense implications, offering creative, market-driven solutions for these challenges. With wit and thoughtful analysis, Dr. Block dismantles the assumption that only government can handle critical infrastructure, demonstrating how privatized roads could deliver a safer and more efficient alternative.’

Videos of the Week

by Corbett

From 2013: The specter of Operation Choke Point 2.0 has just been raised in a recent House Financial Services Committee meeting. But what was Operation Choke Point 1.0? And why should we be concerned about this latest attempt to debank “disfavoured individuals,” anyway? Find out all the details in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

On Monday, I wrote about how the new Congress was elected with record-shattering money from the pro-Israel group AIPAC—the group gave more money to candidates during the 2023-24 election cycle than any other group ever. Now, the House of Representatives is starting to get down to business and its second piece of legislation, scheduled to be voted on today, is designed to give the head of the Israeli government an important international benefit.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: "Rick Claypool, a researcher at Public Citizen, noted on X that 16 of the known inauguration donors have ongoing federal investigations that could be dropped or undermined by the incoming Trump administration. Amazon and Pfizer together have nearly a dozen cases.

Several of the donors to Trump's previous inaugural cashed in with eye-popping federal contracts during the first year of his administration, including prison companies CoreCivic and GEO Group, as well as Lockheed Martin..."

"Daily News of The Week”

by Aaron Wiener, The Washington

Washingtonians are likelier to live alone than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a recent study — a recipe for loneliness that one European company sees as a business opportunity.

Brussels-based Cohabs is buying up properties in D.C. with the aim of converting them into “co-living” spaces, where as many as 36 housemates will share common areas, events and — according to the firm’s marketing — a cure for urban loneliness.

The company opened its first D.C. house last month. The property, formerly two adjacent rowhouses in Columbia Heights, has been turned into a warren of 36 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two full kitchens, six kitchenettes and two roof decks.

Cohabs has purchased five other properties in D.C. and is aiming for more. In 2025, the company plans to buy a building a month, according to U.S. managing director Daniel Clark. “We could go pretty quickly to 500 beds, and I think 1,000 beds is possible,” Clark said.

Etienne Update: I originally wrote and published the article below to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Daily News Substack on Dec 13th as our featured charity for the Christmas season. Our readers responded with $4800 in donations to the church, and readers Brook and Heather S. donated a 2017 “bunk house” travel trailer that they fully stocked with cooking utensils, bedding, blankets, upgraded propane tanks, propane, and food. The trailer went to a family of five that had been living in their flooded home, where the mold and dampness had given all five respiratory issues.

Trailer and Supplies Donated by Art of Liberty Foundation Readers to the Effort!

The $4800 donated was used by Christpoint Church in Sparta, TN, to buy another RV, bringing the church’s contribution to eight (8!) donated trailers and the overall effort, organized by TLC Community Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee and Summit Leadership in Johnson City, to 62 RVs donated, up from 36 less than a month ago. They are sorting out some title issues, and the final total will be closer to 70 RVs by the end of the week!

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]

The majority of patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least 1 vaccine dose:

Roh et al found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:

Alzheimer's Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001

by Sydney Maki and Alice Gledhill

(Bloomberg) — The 20-year Treasury bond offered a grim warning as a selloff fueled by inflationary angst gripped global debt markets: 5% yields are already here.

The 20-year yield, a laggard on the US government debt curve since its re-introduction in 2020, topped 5% Wednesday for the first time since 2023. The move, fueled in part by concern that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will rekindle price pressures and lead to wider deficits, indicates what’s potentially next in the $28 trillion Treasury market.

by Blaze Foley

By C.C. Weiss

As promised, newly minted electric powertrain startup Donut Lab has premiered its first batch of all-electric motors you can see straight through. The company has descended on the annual CES show with not one or two motors but a family of five, ranging from a tiny drone drive to a high-performance hypercar cornerstone the company crowns the world power and torque density king. Each motor promises to cut mass, boost torque and improve overall performance of the target machine.

Last month, we took a look at Donut Lab's highly ambitious plan to put electric drive components into next-gen electric machinery of all styles and sizes, from drones and robots to moon rovers and warships. At the time, the company was keeping its lips tightly sealed as to the performance specs of those motors, leaving a hole bigger than the one inside the ring-shaped e-engines themselves. After all, what's the good in carving out all that central mass if it simply results in less power and torque?

by Lucas Nolan

Mark Zuckerberg’s recent announcement that Meta will be making major changes to its content moderation policies and practices on Facebook and Instagram, included his blockbuster plan the eliminate the company’s biased third-party “fact checkers.” Breitbart News has compiled some of the worst moments of Facebook’s “fact checker” era to show how the biased system was used to censor conservatives.

Breitbart News recently reported that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is undergoing a major overhaul of its content moderation practices. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that the company will end its third party fact-checking program, plagued by severe leftist bias, and replace it with a community-driven system similar to X’s Community Notes. The changes come as a response to what Zuckerberg perceives as a “cultural tipping point” towards prioritizing speech, influenced by the recent elections.

Etienne Note: Adam Corolla is 99% right but misses the mark by making it Republican vs. Democrat. The real lesson to be learned is not to trust important issues like fire protection to "government" which is the worst way to organize society. The requirement to "pull permits" for rebuilding is forcing the victims to beg the organized crime "government" for permission to rebuild their own house on their own land. Hopefully the property owners will completely ignore the organized crime "government"” in peaceful civil disobedience to the "9 lesbians running the coastal commission."

by Michae Snyder, Economic Collapse Blog + Memes from Patrick.net Memes

The “hurricane of fire” that is ripping across Los Angeles County is already being called one of the worst natural disasters in the entire history of the state of California. There are actually several different fires that have erupted, and extremely high winds are spreading them very rapidly. The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire and the Hurst Fire are the three largest, and the destruction that they have already caused is absolutely staggering.

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Attend Ian Freeman’s Appellate Court Hearing - Wednesday, February 5th, 9:30am - John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Panel Courtroom, 7th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts.

MidFest — Spring 2025, April 23rd-28th, 2025 Camp Copperhead Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the “Week

The Hills We Die On by Brendan Daniel

Tom Schnaidt captures a live performance of Brendan Daniel singing "The Hills We Die On" accompanied by Mike Merenda & Jude Roberts of "Red Pill Friends." This video was filmed at a house show in Strafford, New Hampshire. Not sure if this show was a Free State Project event, but there are 20,000+ libertarians, voluntaryists, and anarcho-capitalists moving to New Hampshire with 10,000+ on the ground now, so this is the pro-freedom New Hampshire vibe… For Sure!

If you like this song… You are going to LOVE his song: Organized Crime, based on Etienne’s book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

by John Kartch, Americans for tax Reform

Today ATR president Grover Norquist issued the following statement:

“On January 1, the State of New Hampshire became the eighth state with no state income tax.

New Hampshire joins Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska on the no-income-tax list.”

(The state of Washington recently lost this status as Democrats imposed a capital gains tax there.)



“New Hampshire has never had an income tax on wages, but the state did tax dividends and interest at five percent. Residents saving for retirement paid taxes on savings and investments.

New Hampshire’s abolition of the last vestiges of the state income tax is part of a nationwide competition among the 50 states to reduce taxes to encourage investment, new jobs and the movement of people, both younger Americans beginning their working lives and older Americans retiring.

Liberty Legislator Daniel Popovici-Muller Files Right to Work Bill in New Hampshire -

One of the most pro-liberty lawmakers in New Hampshire, Rep. Daniel Popovici-Muller, just filed House Bill 238 to free the state’s workers from the shackles of compulsory unionism.

Commonly referred to as Right to Work, HB238 simply says that nobody can be forced to join a union in order to get or keep a job.

This commonsense idea has the support of almost 80% of Granite Staters, yet liberal Union Bosses have bullied politicians into maintaining Big Labor’s stranglehold on working class citizens.

Passing Right to Work would do more than free New Hampshire Workers.

If HB238 becomes law, New Hampshire’s economy will become a booming example for the rest of New England, further solidifying the New Hampshire advantage.

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!