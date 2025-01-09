By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]

The majority of patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least 1 vaccine dose:

Roh et al found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:

Alzheimer's Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001

Kim et al found among 2,027,353 South Koreans that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:

Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]

Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]

Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]

To summarize, COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ seriously damage the neurological system and DEVASTATE mental health. They increase your risk of:

Ischemic stroke (+44%) Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%) Transient ischemic attack (+67%) Myelitis (+165%) Myasthenia gravis (+71%) Alzheimer’s (+22.5%) Cognitive impairment (+137.7%) Depression (+68.3%) Anxiety disorders (+43.9%) Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al:

Morz and Mikami et al:

And over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.

The neurotoxic COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be removed from global markets immediately to prevent significant increases in neurological and psychiatric disease among the population.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.