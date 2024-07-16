by YourDestinationNow

X owner Elon Musk has pledged that he will give a new super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump tens of millions of dollars per month.

The Wall Street Journal reported Musk that is committing to giving $45 million a month to America PAC. Other major backers of the PAC include Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins, former U.S. ambassador Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is the CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, the report said. The political action committee is focused on “registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states,” the report said, adding that the group wanted to neutralize the massive advantage Democrats have had for years with their “get out the vote” campaigns.

Lonsdale has aggressively pushed his network of powerful entrepreneurs to give to the group, The New York Times reported. Some of the major contributions that group has received so far include $1 million from Lonsdale’s personal company, $1 million from SpaceX board director Antonio Gracias, $1 million from early PayPal executive Ken Howery, and $500,000 from Sequoia Capital investor Shaun Maguire. Musk officially endorsed Trump over the weekend just after a 20-year-old would-be assassin shot and injured Trump at a political rally in Pennsylvania. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk posted.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who is friends with Musk, also endorsed Trump following the assassination attempt, posting on X: “I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump. I came to this decision some time ago as many @X followers have already understood from my supportive posts of Trump and my criticisms of @POTUS Biden.”

