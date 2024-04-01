by Patricia Harrity



Dr. Reiner Füllmich has continued to analyse evidence of the crimes against humanity from prison. that he and the Corona Committee had been working to expose since 2020. The corruption is being increasingly seen worldwide and "Their house of cards is collapsing" according to Reiner, "and we as international attorneys will do our best to speed up that process and make sure that Justice is done." He adds 'The windows of truth that are opening worldwide and the light that shines through these windows is in the process of identifying all of those who are responsible, no one will escape Justice.'

Reiner Füllmich made this statement in a a break from the his trial due to the Easter holidays which has followed eight days in court. He has now been able to summarise the criminal proceedings against him and concludes that Hoffman and Antonia Fischer were only interested in 'getting their hands on the Corona Committees donation. He claims that 'through 'fraud and extortion', they had gotten their hands on roughly 1.5 million euros of his and his client's money.'

Viviane Fischer, however, has confirmed in court that they both took loans in order to secure the Corona Committee's donations which were at risk from "government attack, but they were both able to pay the monies back.

What this means is accusations that Reiner had embezzled committee funds are unfounded. In fact, there seems to be no reason for the man to have been kept in jail at all, and he believes, as many others do, that the criminal proceedings are an effort to shut him up and put him in jail and can see that the 'DA's case, is dead in the water.'

Reiner therefore, seems to be more positive for the future, which can be heard in his statement which you can listen to in full in the video of the audio below. However, I have also transcribed the audio recording verbatim and have added it underneath the video for those unable to play videos.

Statement From Dr. Reiner Füllmich 22nd March 2024 - Transcript:

Dear friends, because of the Easter holidays there is a two- week break in the criminal proceeding against me.

This gives me a chance to summarise the current status, the status quo of that proceeding, but it also gives me a chance to look beyond this proceeding at a very positive development that is happening in reality in that reality which is the backdrop to the efforts to shut me up and put me in jail.

It looks like the corona pandemic which actually opened my eyes and made me aware of an up until then unimaginable web of lies is um now unraveling and even officially unraveling as a planemic.

The windows of truth that are opening worldwide and the light that shines through these windows is in the process of identifying all of those who are responsible, no one will escape Justice.

Without Scientific Basis.

1:09 A new article by German journalist Paul Schreyer, in the publication Multipolar is based on on intensive research and a number of lawsuits which were brought under the German version of FOIA. the Freedom of Information Act.

And it clearly shows that, this article clearly shows that the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI which up until March 16th of 2020 based on real science, had informed the public that the Corona virus was nothing but the flu, changed its tune overnight when on March 16th a high ranking member of the RKI who was intimately connected with a plandemic industry and its mouthpiece that WHO in tandem with much of the rest of the Western World of course, decided that there was now reason to escalate the hitherto harmless situation into a pandemic and scare the hell out of the population to test their obedience.

This happened without any scientific basis, without any scientific basis, it was based purely on a political signal from the plandemic industry and its mouth piece the WHO.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.