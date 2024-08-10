Etienne Note: More evidence that "The Covid" was a depopulation program carried out by the DoD/BARDA. This is the danger of monopoly "government." It can be controlled by criminals running things from the top and the "order-followers" in the military that have been raised up in unethically manipulative programs like scouting, Young Marines, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC and others can be counted on to inject the population with chemicals they really didn't understand. I disagree with Senator Malcom Roberts that Trump was a victim of bad intelligence. I believe he is a puppet of the same criminals. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by Sasha Latypova

The 21st century US administrative state and its global empire has been rebranded as “inter-agency”, “whole of government”, and is operated via the International Medical Countermeasures Stakeholders, a global racketeering enterprise:

Details about the sprawling U.S. biodefense-industrial complex can be seen in the following BARDA org chart for MCM Stakeholders, with “the Bank of BARDA” - as it’s referred to by officials within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - at the center of the diagram.

The network of MCM Stakeholders is divided into:

“ Partners ” - ie. federal agencies

“ Performers ” - industry contractors and academia

“Sponsors” - White House and Congress

In the diagram below that “Partners” in Government (ie. U.S. health and defense agencies) extends to “Foreign Govt” – i.e. the U.S-led “International MCM Consortium”.

The MCM Stakeholders “Ecosystem” chart includes a “Foreign Governments” bubble. Here is, for example, here is how this international consortium looks from Australia, with all programs, coordination, funding and verbiage mirroring the US DOD/DARPA/BARDA/HHS countermeasures and pandemic preparedness structures:

International MCM Stakeholders under International MCM Consortium (Defence Materials Technology Centre -2018)

According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defense and health departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States:

“The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with… chemical and biological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics. Medical countermeasures include drugs, vaccines and diagnostics.”

Speech by Senator Malcolm Roberts

I am reposting my article from a year ago describing Senator Roberts’s speech in Australian Parliament. NOTHING changed since then. This line of inquiry has been effectively drowned it in the “Fauci-bad!” and “Biden bad!” screaming fests, pointing at the WHO that has no legal jurisdiction, impotent civil complaints about Bad Pharma!, more impotent data analyses demonstrating deaths and injury from covid shots, and demands to jab more infants with poison for Proper $cience!

Senator Roberts from Australia is still the only elected government leader in the world who has ever raised these questions. I think he is a hero for even discussing this issue once.

Here is a video clip where Senator Roberts points to the International Medical Countermeasures Consortium and states that covid was a [US DOD-lead] military operation:

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.