by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

Well, wonderful people in the 9/11 Truth Movement — our long persistent hard work is indeed paying off! 2025 keeps bringing us one great breakthrough after another. With that said, it is my great pleasure to report to you that we had a MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH TODAY and right from Congress. (Somebody pinch me!)

The House Oversight Committee Chairperson himself, James Comer, revealed this afternoon:

I'm proud to announce the creation of the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets”. This task force will be a part of the House Oversight Committee — led by the very talented and persistent Congresswoman from Florida, Anna Paulina Luna. Representative Luna is a sledgehammer against government secrecy. She is committed to throwing open the windows for the American people to allow the sunlight of truth to shine on the federal government.

This is based on Trump’s “declassification” executive order:

The voters of this nation delivered a historic mandate to President Trump on November 5th. The keystone of that mandate was demanding increased transparency of their government and elected leaders.

And now…. not only are they going to declassify the JFK, RFK, and MLK files, but…

Together with the help of the White House, our intelligence allies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Justice, we'll be conducting investigations into the following: “The assassinations of JFK, RFK, and Dr. Martin Luther King, unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs, unidentified submerged objects, also known as USOs, the Epstein client list, the origins of COVID-19, and the 9/11 files .”

Don’t believe me? (I get it!) But, check it out yourself. Jump to 2:48 for instant gratification — or, like me, bewilderment — but do watch the entire House Oversight Committee Press Conference from today,Tuesday. I promise, it will be worth your while:

In this historic press conference, Rep. Luna refers to Trump’s executive order which she states that they are “building on”:

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to begin the process to declassify information on the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK. This task force serves to build on President Trump's actions. For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions of what their government, which they fund every day, keeps hidden about certain issues.

This new announcement, by Congress, about 9/11 along with the other issues to be investigated by the “Declassification of Federal Secrets” is already adding a lot more fuel to the fire that is the recent 9/11 investigation effort we call “Task Force 8” by former Rep Curt Weldon which RichardGage911 is an integral component of:

Support the New Investigation Now!

Rep. Luna adds a note about the Shadow State that we have been fighting for decades:

For too long, the American spirit has been dimmed by a veil of secrecy, by a government that has grown too comfortable in the shadows, denying us the transparency we deserve. But today, we stand at the dawn of a new era, where the light of truth begins to shine through.

She then announces the members of the committee, who are far removed the 9/11 Commission ilk:

Representatives Burchett, Boebert, Burleson, Crane, Gill, and Mace will be joining me, although I'd like to note that I'm expanding this to the entire governing body and will be allowing certain members to wave on.

And, the hearings are not in the distant future:

Our first hearing is set for March, the date will be announced soon, and we've already initiated close to a dozen communications with various agencies, to include Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice and the Secretary of State, this will no longer be a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters.

“You’ll never succeed, Representative Luna,” I already hear the objections of the naysayers in the peanut gallery. What do you, Rep. Luna have to say to them?

This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve. We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure that the American people finally get the truth that they have been denied for too long. If we are to endure and thrive as a nation, we must restore trust. Trust through transparency. The American people must be trusted to think for themselves to form their own judgments from the truth that they are entitled to know. We've been treated like Children for too long and kept in the dark by those we elected to serve us. It is my solemn duty to begin mending this trust to form a new relationship between the government and the governed. Let us embark on this journey together towards a government that does not just serve but one that enlightens.

And what level of support is the committee expecting from the Executive Branch of the Government?

…the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State, the incoming FBI director, I think, will be very supportive. And we've also been told that the CIA director is very supportive.

The CIA on board with this?! Not so sure about that! How about those other powerful intelligence agencies?! Will they go along with this notion of “transparency”?

It hasn't been until now that we've been able to get people actually in positions of power that will push for transparency. Now, if I find that different entities in the various intelligence agencies are stonewalling us, I'm going to make that known to the American people. But as of right now, we are cautiously optimistic.

Which conspiracy will be investigated first?

Our first investigation….is going to be….a thorough investigation into the John F. Kennedy assassination, and I can tell you based on what I've been seeing so far — the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single bullet theory, I believe that there were two shooters and we should be finding more information.”

The entrenched legacy mainstream media will surely lambast this effort as a witch hunt:

This is not a conspiracy theory investigating committee. We're actually looking to present truth to the American people.

Have you informed top government officials of your new investigations?

Yes, in fact, the letters went out this morning — not just on RFK, JFK and MLK, but on everything that I had listed above [i.e., 9/11] to include UAPs, Epstein, 9/11, and Covid — to the State Department, Department of Defense, CIA, and then also we'll be sending some to the FBI, and letters have also gone out to the NSA.

In answering one reporter’s question, Rep. Luna clarifies the anticipated depth of the JFK investigation:

There was actually three different government investigations into the JFK assassination, but again, this committee is expanding not just there, but outwards into other fields. And again, we're working directly with the White House and previous investigations. They didn't have access to the information that we are going to have access to. And so that's a big deal, especially if you're looking at what truly happened with JFK. I already have a top secret clearance. All members, all members of Congress have a TSCI [Top Secret Compartmented Information Clearance]. The question is, is do we get SAP access of which chairman Comer has been very supportive and will be getting SAP access as well.

Asked specifically about the 9/11 investigation, the new Committee Chair responds:

We just want the truth.

Sounds sincere, but then she seems to dive into a limited hangout, and even hedge on “conspiracy theories” citing the harm they can do:

How much did the CIA know in advance? But also remember when you have only certain information that's shared with the American people, that's when conspiracy theories happen. And it's in my opinion that conspiracy theories can be detrimental. It doesn't mean that in the last couple of months we haven't been right on a few things. But what I will say is I think that we deserve to give this information to the American people, I don't agree with the stonewalling that's occurred and also how do we prevent things like it from happening in the future?

But as she continues on the 9/11-specific question, she reiterates:

And we have to know the full picture and the American people deserve to know that as well. I don't know what information DOJ would have, but I would encourage them, if they have anything on JFK, Epstein, or anything in between that they bring it to our office immediately.

Is Shyam Sunder (NIST) going to jail finally?

Asked about whistle-blowers coming forth, she declared:

…setting up a place for collection for people to present information. But again, this is about transparency. The government works for us. There have been people, I think, in power for too long that try to silo us and keep us in the dark, but that stops today.

She sounds like one of us. But if this is some kind of a co-intel pro operation, a trick, then how can they stuff this genie back into the bottle?!

You're seeing that same message come out of the White House, out of the CIA, the FBI, and every other agency in between.

Too good to be true? Let’s discuss this in the comments below. We want to hear what YOU think about this startling press conference!

Please recognize and support the valuable work that we have done over the last 18 years of full-time 9/11 truth exposure. It has led us to this historic point in time. Trump has not only stated, recently and emphatically, that he would declassify the 9/11 files but now Congress has also created a task force under the House Oversight Committee authority to re-investigate 9/11. If Trump wasn’t serious then, it appears that Congress is now. Let’s make the most of this moment:

Support RichardGage911 Now!

Let’s band together here in our re-invigorated 9/11 Truth Movement and put massive pressure on your representatives to fully support this new investigation! And hold the actual committee members (so far) to account before and during the investigation so that it doesn’t go sideways:

Looks like we are going back to Washington DC this September!

We need to get our hip boots on and re-enter the swamp yet again to distribute our new 9/11 World Trade Center White Paper, the WTC Evidence Brochure, as well as the forthcoming 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom DVD to every member of the House and the Senate with a focus on the members of the new “Task Force on Declassification of Government Secrets.” Who wants to join us?!

